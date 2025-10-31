Leaked Samsung Pass build adds passport and ID storage

As per the publication, a fresh Samsung Pass build indicates that the company is planning a major extension of its biometric vault.

The leak contains support for the following:

Passports

National IDs

Driver’s licenses

Tax information

Credit invoices

It suggests a larger identity ambition that could one day combine these components into a Wallet experience secured by Samsung’s Knox platform.

A screenshot from community tester GalaxyTechie on X today displays new categories that tag the form with Personal Documents, Private Info, and Invoice Info; they are not placeholders; they include granular fields like full name, DOB, gender, nationality, issuing authority, and expiration.

For physical IDs, the interface allows the front and back images to be taken; this also lines up with many agencies needing to stamp their approval. This encompasses more than simply bits and bytes.

The invoice and tax sections need TINs, names, phone numbers, and bank information, implying a vault for sensitive paperwork, not just logins.

Though there is nothing in the leak to suggest actual digital verification or ISO-compliant mobile ID stores, the homogeneous approach appears to be a bootstrap for more sophisticated, standard-compliant capabilities later.

Early build bugs and version confusion explained

The version marker in the APK used is “15.3.01.6,” which is almost certainly a typo. The latest public Samsung Pass release is 5.2.06.1, so 5.3.01.6 is the intended target.

However, that’s not the notable thing about this leak: it’s counterproductive to use daily. Passwords in testing—Skinner received testing permission from the developers and runs as “test-knox”—because saved ones won’t appear, Samsung Cloud magic is broken, and so on. In brief, don’t sideload this one unless you want to need Pass.

Bugs in this stage are not surprising. Document storage is directly connected to encryption, device attestation, backup, and cross-device synchronization, all of which are heavily linked to Knox and the Android Keystore.

I’m assuming there will be numerous test rounds before any of this makes it to the Galaxy Store or Play distribution.

Samsung has steered users toward Wallet while consolidating Pay, boarding passes, car keys, and passkeys over many years. If passports and driver’s licenses are included, the corporation is on equal footing with Apple and Google. Apple Wallet IDs are accepted at select TSA checkpoints, and Google has experimented with state-level digital IDs on Android. A richer Pass, which was absorbed into Wallet, allowed Samsung to match and set the pace in certain areas.

Regulatory developments support this trend. ISO/IEC 18013-5 specifies mobile driver’s license criteria, and governments from the EU and Australia to the states of the USA are considering or implementing digital credentials. If Wallet can combine payment tokens, rapid transit passes, and checkable IDs, the company can sell a single, monitoring identity terminal to phones, eliminating the hassle from airports, banks, and government offices.

Security and trust will decide adoption for digital IDs

Storing government IDs raises the stakes on security. Samsung leans on Knox with hardware-backed key storage and Trusted Execution Environment protections, certifications that include Common Criteria and FIPS validations for cryptographic components. That foundation matters: the Identity Theft Resource Center recorded a record number of U.S. data breaches in 2023, underscoring why users scrutinize who holds their documents and how.

Usability is just as critical. Successful rollouts in competing ecosystems pair airtight security with a helping hand—and feel authenticated, fast biometric unlocks, offline safeguards, and selective disclosure so you can prove age or identity without oversharing. The granular fields in the leak suggest Samsung is building the schema now, so it can plug into verification flows later, with or without a QR, NFC, or secure device-to-device exchange.

What to watch next for Samsung Pass and Wallet IDs

Three signals will indicate this is nearing prime time:

The same document categories we see in stable Wallet builds

Fixes for password visibility and cloud sync in Pass

References to standards like ISO 18013-5 or verified issuer partnerships

Expect region-by-region availability; digital ID depends on local authorities and compliance requirements.

For now, treat the leak as a preview, not a product. The direction is clear—Samsung is laying the groundwork for a Wallet-centric identity hub—yet the execution must check stringent security and regulatory bars first, before your passport or driver’s license belongs on your phone.