Leaked iPhone Exploit DarkSword Now Public

A potent iPhone exploit kit known as DarkSword has leaked publicly, dramatically lowering the barrier for attacks against older and unpatched Apple devices. Security researchers warn that the code, now circulating on developer repositories, can be deployed by anyone with basic web hosting skills to silently siphon data from vulnerable iPhones and iPads.

Investigators say the tool chains a WebKit vulnerability with a sandbox escape to compromise devices via a malicious webpage. Once triggered, it can exfiltrate contacts, messages, call logs, and items stored in the iOS keychain, including Wi‑Fi credentials and other secrets—turning what began as bespoke spyware into a point‑and‑click threat.

How The DarkSword Leak Changes The Risk Landscape

According to reporting from independent security journalists and analysis by Google’s Threat Analysis Group alongside iVerify and Lookout, DarkSword and a related toolkit dubbed Coruna were originally used in targeted operations. The public release transforms them into commodity exploits that can be replicated in minutes.

Researchers note the leaked package is largely HTML and JavaScript, making it trivial to host on a server and weaponize through drive‑by browsing. This ease of use means attackers no longer need deep iOS exploitation expertise to achieve high‑value data theft; a spoofed link or compromised site may be enough.

Who Is Vulnerable And What Data Is At Stake

The exploit primarily affects devices running iOS 18.4 through 18.7 and legacy branches 15.8.7 and 16.7.15. Devices on iOS 18.7.3 or earlier are considered at risk, and older models that cannot move beyond iOS 15 or 16 are especially exposed if they missed the latest security rollups.

What makes DarkSword alarming is the breadth of data it can pull post‑compromise. In testing by multiple firms, the toolkit accessed messages, call history, address books, and the iOS keychain—often the crown jewels for attackers because it stores tokens, saved passwords, and Wi‑Fi keys. The leaked package reportedly includes scripted instructions to collect and upload this data automatically.

Apple usage statistics indicate a sizable long tail of devices stays on older iOS releases. Industry analysts estimate roughly 25% of active iPhones and iPads remain on versions outside the current branch at any given time, representing hundreds of millions of endpoints that could be susceptible if not promptly patched.

What Apple Has Done And What You Should Do Now

Apple has shipped emergency fixes across supported platforms, including updates on the latest iOS train and a security update for iOS 18.7.3, with special releases for older devices capped at iOS 15.8.7 or 16.7.15. Users should navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and install the latest available version immediately.

High‑risk users—such as journalists, activists, executives, and those in sensitive government or corporate roles—should enable Lockdown Mode until fully updated. Apple’s documentation indicates Lockdown Mode hardens WebKit and blocks the exploit path used in these campaigns, reducing exposure while patches are applied.

Additional prudent steps include turning on automatic updates, avoiding unfamiliar links, reviewing installed configuration profiles, and rotating critical credentials stored in the keychain. Because all iOS browsers use WebKit under the hood, switching browsers does not remove the core risk; patching is the only durable mitigation.

Why This Leak Matters For Enterprises And Consumers

The public release of a reliable iOS exploit chain is rare—and consequential. It blurs the line between state‑grade surveillance tools and everyday cybercrime. With DarkSword’s simplicity, criminal groups can fold iPhone data theft into phishing and malvertising funnels, while opportunistic attackers target unmanaged or bring‑your‑own devices.

Organizations should push urgent mobile OS updates via MDM, verify Lockdown Mode policies for at‑risk roles, and monitor for abnormal network egress from iOS devices. Incident responders may need to assume keychain exposure following suspected drive‑by events and plan rapid credential rotation, including Wi‑Fi and VPN secrets.

Historically, advanced mobile exploits surface quietly in narrow campaigns. The DarkSword leak upends that dynamic: it democratizes powerful techniques by wrapping them in a web page. Swift patch adoption and temporary hardening measures can blunt the impact, but the window between public leak and mass exploitation is precisely when vigilance matters most.