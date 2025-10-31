Leak hints at ultraslim Samsung device reviving Edge spirit

Samsung’s affair with ultraslim devices isn’t over just yet. Fresh leaks claim that a new device labeled internally “More Slim” could resurrect an Edge-like idea in spirit, even if the name is put to rest.

Following the hint that word of mouth of the Galaxy S26 Edge was a significant exaggeration, supply chain discussions and firmware forensics now suggest Samsung is once more on the prowl for an ultra-slim flagship that is nearly too good a compromise compared to its previous model, which was more of a first-generation experiment. GalaxyClub reports and firmware followers among well-known community members on X have hinted at a thin sequel in core development at Samsung, and one leaker specifically claims the “More Slim” initiative spun off after what was known internally as the S26 Edge ideas.

The naming signals that GalaxyClub’s source can’t even find the phone hidden beneath its codename. The Galaxy S25 Edge was said to be 5.8mm—an engineering marvel that became the talk of the town for its profile but raised questions over endurance and thermals. The source now seems to claim that “More Slim” seeks a profile of less than 5.56mm, just beneath Apple’s reported iPhone Air. If achieved as promised, it could mean the thinnest mainstream flagship ever, undercutting many midrange phones but giving little in design specifications.

Rumored specs: display, chip, battery, and thin chassis

Leakers point to a 6.6‑inch LTPO display, a sensible choice that enables smooth refresh rates with reasonable power usage. They suggest an Exynos 2600, which is hardly a long shot; Samsung has a track record of including its own silicon in marquee phones. One crucial detail is a battery target of 4,300mAh or more, an approximately 10 percent increase over the 3,900mAh of the S25 Edge. This leads to speculation that Samsung may be trying denser cells, enhanced board stacking, or more aggressive power goals for the thin chassis.

A more recent rumor talks about an aluminum composite frame with a strengthened titanium substructure—a turn from the full‑titanium approach linked to the S25 Edge. This construction could put stiffness where you need it and remove weight where you do not, reducing torsional flex without adding extra mass. Ultra‑thin phones have faced issues with flexibility in history—remember the bend storm of 2010—so a stratified metal strategy is probably a suitable idea, particularly if Samsung wants bigger cameras and a larger battery.

Sub‑5.56mm profile target

6.6‑inch LTPO display

Exynos 2600 chipset expected

Battery goal of 4,300mAh or higher

Aluminum composite frame with titanium substructure

Camera ambitions face constraints of ultra‑thin design

There is also information on imaging: dual 50MP sensors—wide and ultrawide—may be involved, with a periscope alternative under active study. A periscope within a very thin body is no easy feat; folded optics require extra room, and managing lens shift and heat within a small compact is difficult. If Samsung solves it, look ahead to it not dropping normal zoom to conserve space.

Branding strategy and market positioning under debate

Many sources indicate that Samsung could rebrand its thin phone as a line of its own rather than an S‑series–derived product. This move makes sense given current market dynamics: separate branding gives Samsung an opportunity to experiment at a different cadence, message the product as an alternative to traditional flagships rather than a compromise, and present it in direct competition with Apple’s reported iPhone Air.

Industry analysts at companies such as IDC and Counterpoint have long pointed out that battery life and camera are more important to buyers than thinness—which is why even the short-lived “More Slim” concept is intriguing. If Samsung can make the device appear significantly thinner without sacrificing endurance or image quality, it is unique enough.

What’s verified and what remains unconfirmed so far

There is no evidence of any of this being true, to be clear. The Samurai CID profile on X identified the firmware strings mentioned, SPYGO19726 made some claims on community tracker SannyGuru, and GalaxyClub has already started reporting on it.

Outlook: ultra‑thin flagship concept and next steps

Even so, the contours are compelling: a sub‑5.56mm chassis, a 6.6‑inch LTPO panel, newer Exynos silicon, a battery north of 4,300mAh, and a materials stack engineered for stiffness. That recipe reads less like a minor follow‑up and more like a rethink of how a thin flagship should be built. If Samsung carries it across the finish line, the Edge concept might return not as an annual checkbox, but as a showcase for ultra‑thin engineering done right.