Le Wand Debuts Classique Collection With Free Gifts

Le Wand debuted the Classique Collection, a four-piece line that offers their signature power at entry-level price points, and each model ships with a free gift upon launch. Starting prices begin at $54.99, and all models include a three-year warranty across the board, so the lineup is marketed toward shoppers who desire enterprise-level performance without an associated premium markup.

What’s in the Le Wand Classique product lineup

The Classique Mini Rechargeable ($54.99) is the mini version of the wand in the new line. It’s travel-ready (read: it has a compact design, and the freebie included is a storage bag), with 10 intensity settings, a travel lock to keep you from accidentally switching it on in your carry-on, and up to 90 minutes of runtime. It’s IPX7 rated, so it can handle shower time with no problem.

The Classique Cordless Petite Rechargeable ($84.99) upgrades both size and stamina, delivering 10 intensities and about two hours of play after a 90-minute USB-C charge. Its freebies are a storage pouch and a hands-free massager holder — an attachment that can help make the wand more accessible for people with limited grip strength or mobility, the website says.

The Classique Plug-In Original ($89.99) is the mains-powered version for anyone who never wants to think about a battery meter again. It offers 10 intensities, a travel lock for worry-free transportation, and includes a storage bag and hands-free holder. The continuous power is favored by users who like to have constant output for long periods of time.

Then at the top of the line, there’s the Classique Cordless Original Rechargeable ($139.99) featuring deep, rumbly power (up to 8,800 RPM), a soft flat head, and a nimble neck for pinpoint placement. It’s good for up to four hours on a single charge with 10 intensity levels, and has the same body-conscious design notes that have marked Le Wand’s previous flagship devices.

Launch offers and overall value of the Classique range

The free-gift package is simple: every Classique comes with its own storage bag, and some include a hands-free holder at no extra charge. Paired with a three-year warranty — longer than many competitors’ one-year warranty — the reason for purchase is apparent whether you are a first-time buyer or an aficionado.

The pricing is aggressive relative to market staples. Plug-in wands by heritage brands frequently begin in or around this tier, while battery-powered models with high output can ascend much higher than $150. By pricing the Mini under $60 and the Petite under $90, Classique becomes a bridge between budget picks and luxury-grade builds for Le Wand.

Design and performance highlights across the Classique models

All the models have 10 intensity levels and are designed to warm you up slowly or jump back into the action in seconds. To recharge, simply use the convenient USB-C connection found on these travel-friendly units, and there’s even a small but significant travel lock to prevent any unhappy suitcase surprises. The IPX7 rating on the Mini and Petite brings some new flexibility to bath-time fun and also makes cleanup easier.

The two Originals differ in power delivery. The plug-in variety offers continual output for as long as it’s plugged in, which many users prefer when using the device for edge play or therapeutic massage. The cordless Original offers high RPMs, a wide, soft head for distributing vibration, and a flexible neck that can navigate pressure points without stress.

Materials, safety features, and warranty information

Le Wand’s signature designs typically feature a body-safe silicone head and an ABS handle free of both phthalates and latex. That combination provides easy cleanup, sturdiness, and allows for usage with water-based lubricants. The three-year warranty is impressive in a category where one year is still the standard, and it signals confidence in motor lifespan and construction.

Consumer demand for luxurious sexual wellness products has been building for years. According to Grand View Research, the global sexual wellness market is projected to exceed $120 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of around 8%, with improved product design, wider retail distribution, and mainstream acceptance all playing roles. Classique is right in line with those trends, both in pricing and in features.

Who each Classique model suits best and recommendations

Mini: Choose this if you want a discreet, shower-safe travel buddy and can handle shorter battery life.

Petite: Pick this for longer runtime and if you’ll use the included holder for hands-free placement.

Plug-In Original: Go with this if you want unlimited power and never want to deal with charging.

Cordless Original: Opt for this when you want the most power without a cord and the freedom to move around, understanding that the battery won’t last as long through subsequent sessions.

Bottom line: should you buy from the Classique collection?

With the Classique Collection, Le Wand is taking down that barrier to premium build quality and sweetening the deal with launch freebies and extended warranty coverage. If you’ve been waiting to try a powerhouse wand — or to replace an existing one that has seen better days — this is a ripe window for purchase before they stop adding free gifts to the mix.