Latest Pixel update prompts reports of Wi‑Fi problems

Some owners of Google’s Pixel phones are saying the latest monthly software update has introduced a few bugs, now forcing their Wi‑Fi connections to show as connected without actually loading anything.

If you’ve noticed “connected with no internet” on a recent Pixel, you’re not the only one — and we want to hear if it’s hitting your device too.

Initial reports in community forums and support threads indicate it’s the Pixel 10 Pro that might suffer most, with some Pixel 9 Pro owners also joining in. The symptom always occurs: The phone grabs a known Wi‑Fi network, the status says connected — and nothing makes pages, apps, and email flow. Sometimes there is a pop-up which warns that the network has no internet access; other times it just stops and does nothing.

The behavior does not appear to be connected with any one router brand. I have seen users reference mesh systems and standalone routers from mainstream brands, WPA2 and WPA3 networks in the pot. Some claim temporarily switching between 2.4GHz and 5GHz restores service for a while; others say not even the newer 6GHz (Wi‑Fi 6E/7) band is spared. Mobile data is still functional, so I suspect this is an OS- or driver-related issue rather than it being related to carrier connectivity.

How Widespread Might This Connectivity Issue Be

The update is being delivered in stages, so it’s not yet possible to say how many users are affected. What we do know: multiple separate threads at the Google Support Community and in various Reddit Pixel communities describe similar connectivity symptoms, occurring on a variety of ISPs and regions. That course of events is frequently what happens when an understated networking bug gets through to a monthly build, and only later becomes apparent as additional devices install that build.

There’s also precedent. With previous Pixel cycles, Wi‑Fi regressions come and go with follow‑up patches. For example, the Pixel 6 series had an infamous Wi‑Fi issue that plagued early units in a previous generation but ultimately got resolved with a later update. None of that is proof this month’s issue is universal, and it does emphasize how rapidly networking changes can reverberate through real‑world setups.

We’re asking readers to answer a poll so we can take the temperature, if you will. If you’ve been affected, record your model number, type of router (mesh or single unit), security mode (WPA2/WPA3), and whether the problem arose only after updating.

Possible Causes and Expert Pointers for Pixel Wi‑Fi

Modern Android devices “graciously” check internet reachability, and if the connectivity-check interface is blocked or timing out, may declare that a network does not have any working internet even though the Wi‑Fi link is healthy.

A race condition in DHCP, DNS resolution, or routing following a wake could also present itself as “stalls” despite being connected. Newer Pixels add even more complexity with multi‑band concurrency and 6GHz radios — fine for throughput, but it means a monthly patch has to be able to cope with more edge cases.

Try These Workarounds Now While Awaiting a Fix

As we wait for official guidance, there are a handful of things some users have done that managed to get them back online:

Turn Airplane mode on and off to reset radios.

Forget the Wi‑Fi network and then reconnect; make sure your password and security type correspond with your router settings.

In Network & Internet settings, try changing Private DNS from Automatic to Off (or vice versa) to check for resolver hiccups.

Temporarily turn off WPA3 or “transition mode” on your router to make it WPA2 only, and then reconnect.

Disable randomized MAC for the impacted SSID in your Wi‑Fi network profile.

If you have mesh equipment, try connecting to a non‑DFS 5GHz channel or disable 6GHz temporarily to narrow down band‑specific concerns.

As a last resort, reset network settings, which will remove Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth pairings and APNs.

If none of those work, try capturing a bug report and sending feedback through the phone’s Help & Feedback program. The lines that make your log useful to the engineers who triage connectivity bugs are usually timestamps, router model, and steps to reproduce.

Related Stability Complaints Reported by Users

In an unrelated issue to Wi‑Fi instability itself, a small number of Pixel 10 owners began noticing more app crashes after installing the same update, such as getting stuck on the splash screen. Whether this is networking‑related or just another system‑level fallout isn’t clear, but the overlap in timing has us thinking perhaps it’s a larger stability regression for some setups/benchmarks.

Let Us Know If Your Pixel Is Affected by This Bug

Your experience will contribute to mapping the boundaries of the problem. Do you experience an issue with Wi‑Fi dropouts or “no internet” after installing the most recent update? What model of Pixel and brand of router? What security are you running on your Wi‑Fi? Tell us your results so we can see patterns and use our collective voice to push for a fix if one is necessary. If you depend on Wi‑Fi calling for emergencies, keep mobile data turned on as a backup until a patch is issued.

