Last-Minute Disrupt 2025 Deal: Save 60% on Your +1

A last-minute ticket offer could give Disrupt 2025 attendees a rare pricing edge: buy a pass now and your plus-one is 60% off. For founders, investors, operators, and students making their final decisions, this is one of the most cost-effective ways to extend your reach at the largest startup event in San Francisco.

What the 60% plus-one discount offer includes

The offer is valid for all core pass types—Attendee, Founder, Investor, Student, and Non-Profit—so you can personalize the combo that works best for you. While your +1 comes at a 60% discount, primary passes are still discounted by hundreds of dollars—up to $444 depending on the pass tier and application date. If your team exceeds two, there is also a group discount, which could be further combined if your company sends more than one delegate.

This could be the difference between sending yourself and sending a team to cover on-the-ground insight.

Why bringing a co-founder multiplies event ROI

Events are built to attack together—divide and conquer. One person can lock key investor meetings and office hours, while the other takes a product class, writes notes to find clients, and works the expo hall. According to Harvard Business Review, face-to-face meetings are 34 times more effective than email. When you double your coverage, you double your efficiency.

There is a revenue angle, too. Research from the Center for Exhibition Industry Research (CEIR) shows that around 4 in 5 trade show attendees have buying power (source). In a capital environment that remains selective, as summer analyses from PitchBook continue to show, hyper-efficient networking can mean faster pipelines and cleaner diligence.

Programming highlights to watch at Disrupt 2025

Don’t miss five high-velocity stages covering the most critical themes in the industry:

AI track: looks beyond demos to model governance and safety, plus the infrastructure driving enterprise rollout.

Builders: battle-tested playbooks from experienced founders on pricing, GTM sequencing, and technical debt.

Main stage: a signature startup showdown where a curated class advances to pitch top investors.

Scaling track: tailored for companies moving from product–market fit to predictable growth, including capital strategy, metrics hygiene, and CFO-level rigor.

Space innovation track: a look at commercial constellations, Earth observation (EO), in-orbit services, and the launch economics shaping the next decade.

On-stage talent includes heavy hitters such as Google Cloud, Microsoft, Netflix, Box, a16z, ElevenLabs, Wayve, and Hugging Face, as well as operators and investors like Elizabeth Stone, Kevin Scott, Aaron Levie, Elad Gil, and Vinod Khosla.

The networking engine powering on-site dealmaking

Beyond these stages, the expo hall is a dealmaking arena—300-plus startups showcasing across sectors, with thousands of operators and VCs walking the floor. Expert-led Q&A sessions and small-group roundtables deepen the signal, yielding candid advice you’re unlikely to get on a livestream. Structured matchmaking via platforms like Braindate helps you turn intent into meetings.

Book 1:1s, set up small huddles in the Networking Lounge, and plan your day to avoid multitasking so you and your +1 aren’t pulled in two directions at once. Think of this as a two-person campaign: determine who prioritizes pipeline, and have the other mine insights and partners your VC might be interested in.

How to maximize the last-minute window at Disrupt

Draft a split agenda before you land.

Identify three must-see sessions per person and five targets—investors, customers, or partners—you want to meet.

Use the event app to request meetings early, then leave 30% of your schedule open for serendipity.

Bring concise assets: a one-pager with your core metrics, a snackable product video that plays without sound, and a clear ask for each conversation.

Decide in advance who delivers pricing, who deep-dives on technical questions, and who catches follow-up so nothing falls through the cracks.

The 60% +1 discount is more than a perk—it’s an ROI lever. What other top-tier speakers will you hear? What new contacts will you add to the hundreds of exhibiting startups and the structured networking that rewards preparation? Disrupt 2025—and the startups it attracts—are designed for teams that can cover more ground together. For those who have been hemming and hawing, this pricing window should be enough of a nudge to bring that co-founder, partner, or favorite teammate to turn a single badge into twice the outcomes.