Last Chance To Save Up To $300 On Prime Day Tablet Deals

If you missed the bulk of the headlining Prime Day rush, there’s still a little time left to get some serious savings on tablets before prices recover. A few discounts are holding over on popular models, and for specific configurations and bundles that price is still falling as much as $300. Inventory is fluid, but if you know where to look — and what to focus on — you might be able to score a deal that even rivals the peak pricing of the event.

The Best of the Rest Tablet Deals Still Available Now

The low-end slates continue to sell out the fastest, though there are a handful of headliners that haven’t budged.

The most recent standard iPad has dipped near the $279 mark on occasion — that’s about $70 off — and continues to be a safe bet for students, travelers, or anyone who wants Apple’s app ecosystem without spending too much. For creators and power users, the 13-inch iPad Pro offering with the M-series chip received discounts of up to $200 if you bought certain storage options — still hefty, but substantial when combined with trade-in credits or gift card promos.

Android shoppers aren’t left out. Even with discounts of about $80 off depending on RAM and storage, the OnePlus Pad 3 holds strong as one of the better value plays in the premium Android camp. Google’s Pixel Tablet — particularly the one with dock included — has been a post-event standout, frequently dropping to around $249 on sale, with a nearly $150 discount that turns it into a legit smart display and couch companion all in one.

E-readers and note-taking slates, too, remain compelling. Kindle Scribe bundles are discounted by roughly $110, which is impressive because Amazon’s first-party hardware often drops to its lowest prices of the year during Prime events. If you’ve been eyeing high-end Android tablets from Samsung or Lenovo, keep an eye out for occasional $200–$300 discounts on higher-capacity or prior-year models as retailers work through their inventory.

How These Prices Compare to Black Friday

Historical pricing tracked by tools like Keepa and CamelCamelCamel adheres to a fairly predictable pattern: Amazon’s own devices will typically hit their absolute lows when driven by Prime promotions, while third-party brands can occasionally match or be cheaper during Black Friday. Adobe’s digital commerce studies also point out that discounts regularly hang around for 24–48 hours following many shopping events before returning to normal. Translation: if you’re shopping for a Kindle Scribe, Fire tablet or Echo bundle, this is probably your lowest price point; for iPads and premium Android tablets, some months we’ll see a match or even slightly lower in the future, but not always on that exact model/color.

IDC market trackers have consistently shown Apple and Samsung as the major players in the tablet market, and that influence has a knock-on effect for promotions. Newest-generation flagships are rarely doorbusters. Instead, the best values frequently pop up on mainstream iPads, older Galaxy Tab models and bundles that include a keyboard or dock on the sly. And if the residual deal out there covers what you really want, waiting in hopes of an exclusively theoretical, best-case $10–$20 improvement could conceivably end up screwing you when stock disappears.

Key Specs to Consider Before You Buy a Tablet

Begin with the display and storage. For reading and taking notes, a 10-inch class screen is comfortable without being too bulky; for drawing or multitasking, 11 to 13 inches really matters. Storage upgrades are where brands bake in margin — 64GB fills up quickly if you have a lot of photos, offline video or pro apps. Whatever the cost might be, 128GB or better is ideal; but if your budget will only stretch so far, then double-check that it has microSD support (this tends to come on Android slates, not from Apple).

Headline discounts matter less than performance and longevity. Apple’s A- and M-series chips receive yearslong software support, while top Android makers have extended their update promises. If you keep a device for four to six years, then it may make sense to buy the newer generation at a middling discount rather than the older generation at a massive markdown.

Accessories can tip the value equation.

Pixel Tablet with dock (Image: Google).

An affordable Pixel Tablet comes bundled with a dock to act as a smart home hub. A tablet with an included keyboard or stylus is effectively saving you $100–$300 compared to buying those add-ons separately. Read the fine print for bundles, especially pen compatibility and keyboard layouts.

Ways to Lock In the Best Price on Tablets Today

Act fast, but verify. At times, retailers may roll out discounts on storage options unevenly; at some points, a 256GB model can end up being cheaper than the 128GB during inventory shuffles. Keep an eye out for clipped coupons at checkout, open-box or certified refurbished choices with full warranties and trade-in credits that stack on top of sale prices. Some stores will grant you short-term price protection. So bookmark the product page and recheck within your return time frame.

And last of all, check the return policy and how long support will run. Consumer advocates regularly recommend buyers focus on a product with explicit software update commitments and easy repair options. If you are buying for school or work, look for education or corporate pricing that can undercut the public sale tag noise.

Bottom Line on Post-Prime Day Tablet Deals Today

The door on Prime Day pricing is closing, but not closed. If the configuration you’re after is discounted — especially on Amazon-branded tablets and accessories — this is a good time to buy. For iPads and high-end Android models, hanging deals are in line with what we usually see later in the season, and best-value bundles may not return. Choose screen size, storage right up front, and accessory needs first — then pounce on the match in stock.