Last Chance For Best Prime Day Samsung Deals

Time is running out for Prime Day Samsung deals, and the closing hours are always when the biggest wins start to appear. Samsung’s eggs are all over this basket for this cycle, with deep discounts across the board on flagship phones, foldables, premium TVs, gaming monitors and tablets, buds, and watches. If you have been holding out for just the right price point between cost and performance, prices on a number of options are reaching as low as or better than their historic lows by price-tracking experts like Keepa and CamelCamelCamel right now.

Samsung Phone and Foldable Deals Worth Buying Today

Flagship Galaxy deals are taking the lead. The Galaxy S25 Ultra has fallen to around $935 (approximately $335 off), which is a stunner for anyone who needs the best camera stack and extended software support. If you like curved screens, the Galaxy S25 Edge is getting especially hefty price cuts — somewhere in the ballpark of $690 for the 256GB model (approximately $410 off) and $730 for the 512GB variant (about $490 off). As context, IDC notes that this year has seen premium Android sales trend toward larger sensors and AI features, and these devices tick both boxes.

Foldable shoppers are not excluded: Galaxy Z Fold7 is now going for close to $1,600 (roughly $400 less), an attractive price for a productivity-first device that multitaskers come to see as a mini office on the go. Midrange hunters should take note of the Galaxy S24 FE, priced around $450 (roughly $200 off), and the Galaxy A36 at around $300 (about $100 off); both models are perfectly cromulent daily drivers, benefiting from Samsung’s multiyear security patch cadence — a key reason, per analysts at Counterpoint, that Android owners remain loyal.

Pro tip: make sure you’re buying the right storage option before checking out, and aim for models sold directly by Amazon or Samsung to keep your warranty peace of mind. Trade-in values at Samsung’s store can rival these discounts, but in many cases today’s upfront Prime pricing is faster and cleaner.

TV and Monitor Price Drops You Can’t Afford to Ignore

Samsung’s TV discounts are also some of the most aggressive, and they generally run deepest on models with larger screens. An 85-inch Neo QLED model is close to $1,855 (approximately $1,143 off), which gets you Mini LED backlighting plus confident HDR specs and motion smoothing — a price usually reserved for closer to Black Friday. Review labs such as RTINGS have long singled out Samsung’s Mini LED sets for their peak brightness and contrast control, which pay dividends in bright-room situations.

Those with an eye for style should consider The Frame, starting at about $788 (around $710 off). It’s a rare TV that doubles as decor—its matte finish ensures you don’t see too many reflections. Bargain hunters may be able to snatch up a 58-inch Crystal UHD U8000F for about $53 off, around $395, although gamers should verify HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz are available on higher-end models before buying.

For gaming, the 55-inch Odyssey Ark has seen a substantial discount down to around $1,500 (roughly $1,200 off).

The 4K, 165Hz behemoth is too much for most, but for flight sim or racing enthusiasts in need of wraparound immersion, it can’t be beat. Circana (formerly NPD) data indicates that big-screen and gaming display sales tend to spike significantly during major deal events, and it’s those prices we’re seeing today.

Samsung Tablets, Earbuds, and Wearables on Deep Discount

Samsung’s tablets offer a lot of value for the money at the moment. The Galaxy Tab A9+ is hovering around $200 (roughly $70 off), a solid choice for streaming, light work, or even a kid-friendly device with its 11-inch screen and spacious pair of speakers. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is around $180 ($150 off). It includes a digital stylus and is an affordable note-taking slate for students or commuters.

Audio deals are equally strong. Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will run you about $180 (around $70 off), and they provide effective ANC and easy-to-hear call quality that tech reviewers have applauded this year. On the wrist, the Galaxy Watch 7 is around $150 (about $100 off), new for the month of September. The new Galaxy Watch 8 is around $315 (approximately $35 off). Finally, the Galaxy Watch Ultra has landed just under $399. For monitoring your health, it’s the integration with Samsung Health and updated BioActive sensors that helps these watches score well in independent tests.

How To Quickly Check A Prime Day Samsung Deal

Compare the current price to a 90-day average with a tracker like Keepa; if that dip is deeper than seasonal sales, you’ve probably hit an actual low.

Check who is selling and fulfilling the item; “ships from and sold by Amazon” or Samsung’s official store minimizes returns friction.

Verify specs by model code — panel type, refresh rate, storage, and RAM can differ within the same family (and small differences can mean large price gaps).

It’s also worth checking out return windows and restocking fees for big-screen TVs and monitors. If you’re on the fence, consider an extended protection plan for high-ticket electronics where a panel or hinge failure would be expensive. And remember to clip on-page coupons — they’re easy to overlook and often stack with Prime pricing.

What to Skip Today and What Samsung Deals Come Next

If you require HDMI 2.1–based gaming features, pass on entry-level Crystal UHD sets and go up the line to Neo QLED or OLED. Similarly, older earbuds that lack multipoint or the latest ANC aren’t worth it unless they’re priced significantly less. Big appliances occasionally fare better during year-end clearances, but phones, wearables, and mainstream TVs will generally find their floor during events like this — a pattern that analysts at Canalys and Circana have observed across many holiday cycles.

There are just hours left to focus on items that rarely get double-digit discounts. Those include flagship phones, premium watches, and large Mini LED screens. When these have passed, they typically rebound quickly. If you can check out now on the models listed above, you’re locking in the sort of value that usually calls for waiting until the next big retail event — and even then, there’s no assurance these exact configurations will return to these lows.