Last Chance Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Now Only $89.99

If you’ve been on the hunt for a big-sound Bluetooth speaker to take out back or on the road with you, your time is running out. At $89.99, the Anker Soundcore Boom 2 is priced $50 less than normal and is also matching its lowest price at prominent retailers. This deal is usually exclusive to Prime members and inventory can go fast during member events.

Why This Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Price Stands Out Now

You don’t often see discounts on these rugged, outdoor-ready speakers in the 60W-to-80W range for much less than $100. Similar models from established brands stay suspended between $150 and $200 outside of flash sales. At $89.99, the Boom 2 is a midrange undercut that features power and capabilities that generally reside in the price tier above it. For buyers who time their purchases around seasonal sales, this is the type of floor price that typically comes along only a few times annually.

Market observers at outfits like Circana point to portable Bluetooth speakers as an evergreen gifting category, with sales spiking during shopping days. That has meant fast movements in shares, especially for headline deals under $100. In other words, if you need or want the Boom 2, now is the time to buy.

Key Performance Highlights of Anker Soundcore Boom 2

The Boom 2 boasts up to 80W of output, with a 50W racetrack subwoofer and two—count ’em—two 15W tweeters. The sub is solid in delivering low-end presence, but not at the expense of clarity in mid and high sections. Anker’s BassUp 2.0 processing is also on hand for those who want an extra thump; which is great, especially outdoors where bass can often vanish over the distance.

Diving into the specifications, it claims up to 24 hours of battery life at moderate volume with the effects and BassUp off. It’s fair to expect less if you crank the volume or leave the LEDs on, but even a conservative estimate safely covers your kid’s day at a park, or a camping weekend away from outlets. There’s USB-C charging, so it’s up to date, and the rugged, waterproof build makes poolside splashes nothing to worry about.

In addition to that brute of power, you can also tweak the sound profile with a customizable app-based EQ accessible via Soundcore’s app, so you can go for a boosted talk radio or bass-heavy playlist tuning if you wish.

You can combine multiple compatible Soundcore speakers to get a bigger sound at parties, and there’s stereo pairing for wider separation. These are features that you often only see on more expensive party speakers, so the sub-$100 price tag is even more attractive.

Real-World Notes From the Field With Anker Soundcore Boom 2

Outdoors, placement matters. The boundary gain of placing the Boom 2 close to a wall or corner can also help boost its bass output, making tracks more full-sounding in open areas. For indoor use, raising the speaker up to ear level greatly increases how well voices and stereo appear when used as a pair.

Remember that manufacturer-claimed wattage can be peak output, not constant. The vast majority of listeners just care about clean, undistorted volume. In practice, the Boom 2 gets plenty loud enough for patios and small parties, but if you’re frequently hosting big outdoor bashes a step-up class of speaker might be needed with over 100W — though that will come with a large additional price tag.

Battery claims are calculated at moderate listening levels; switching on BassUp and light effects will shave runtime. That said, with those extras on, the Boom 2 tends to last through an average evening event (you’ll zip past a dead party battery in short order if you’re running wirelessly outside) and quick top-ups via USB-C definitely help for forgetful chargers before heading out.

Shopping for Advice Before the Clock Strikes 0:00

This price is typically linked to a members-only promotion, so either keep your account active or perhaps sign up for a free trial if you qualify. Color choices and shipping windows can be especially fleeting during popular sale events, so check on both before checking out. It’s a good idea, too, to check out the details of a retailer’s return policy if you are buying early for the holidays and would like to have some flexibility.

Missed it this round? The Boom 2 has been known to drop down around the $89.99 mark before and could again pop up for big shopping days. But if you’re after a portable speaker with 80W of power, customizable EQ, tough water resistance, multi-speaker pairing, and party-friendly volume at a surprisingly affordable price, this is the deal to pounce on while it’s still live.