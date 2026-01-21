KONKR Pocket FIT Backers Redeem Delay Compensation

Backers of the KONKR Pocket FIT handheld can now claim the promised make-good for shipping delays, with AYANEO confirming that a $15 store credit is active and redeemable. The company also says all remaining Pocket FIT G3 units from the Indiegogo campaign have left the warehouse, while website orders will be fulfilled in sequence.

What Pocket FIT backers can claim and redeem now

AYANEO has turned on a universal $15 discount code that Pocket FIT backers can apply to any item in the AYANEO store with no minimum spend. The code is 8VP1MP2VPFYM. It works even if you canceled your order or already received your device, and redemption is tied to the email address used during the original purchase or pledge.

Those who supported higher tiers aren’t left out. Pocket FIT Elite backers will receive a separate gift pack in addition to the coupon, with AYANEO indicating it will share fulfillment details directly via backer communications. The company also notes that buyers who already paid for accessories can still request refunds on those add-ons, which will be processed together in an upcoming batch.

How to redeem the credit and who qualifies for it

To use the $15 credit, add any product to your cart on AYANEO’s official store and enter 8VP1MP2VPFYM at checkout. Ensure the account email matches the one linked to your Pocket FIT purchase or Indiegogo pledge to validate eligibility. AYANEO has not specified an expiration window for the code, but backers should redeem sooner rather than later in case of future policy changes.

If you supported the project but never completed a store account, create one using the same email used for the campaign. AYANEO says the discount applies regardless of order status, providing a measure of parity for early supporters who endured delays.

AYANEO reports that all remaining Pocket FIT G3 units from the Indiegogo campaign have shipped. If you were in the G3 batch and haven’t received tracking details, check your spam folder and then contact AYANEO support with your pledge information for an update. Orders placed later through the company’s website are being dispatched progressively, which typically means rolling waves as inventory clears quality checks and logistics slots.

Accessory refunds are still on the table. AYANEO states that previously purchased add-ons tied to delayed orders can be refunded upon request, with all such submissions slated for coordinated processing to avoid piecemeal errors. Keep your order number and purchase email ready to accelerate verification.

Why This Matters For Crowdfunded Hardware

Hardware crowdfunding projects routinely slip schedules due to component sourcing, certification hurdles, and customs constraints. Academic research on crowdfunding fulfillment from the University of Pennsylvania has shown that delays are common across categories, and separate analyses by industry observers have long flagged hardware as the most delay-prone segment. In that context, AYANEO’s $15 credit and Elite gift pack function as goodwill gestures intended to rebuild confidence and offset frustration.

For backers, clear communication and tangible compensation are meaningful, especially when timelines stretch. While a modest credit won’t erase months of waiting, it signals accountability from the creator and offers a simple way to extract value—whether toward accessories, future devices, or smaller items in the store.

Bottom line for Pocket FIT backers and next actions

The $15 compensation code 8VP1MP2VPFYM is live now, usable with the email you used to order the KONKR Pocket FIT, and there’s no minimum spend. AYANEO says Indiegogo G3 shipments have gone out, with website orders progressing. If you’re waiting on accessories or considering a refund for extras, submit your request promptly and keep an eye on official backer updates for Elite gift pack details.