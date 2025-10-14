Kobo Shows Off Convenient Remote for E-Readers

Kobo has added an official handheld remote to its e-readers, making page turning a real lean-back experience. The small Bluetooth accessory is designed to make marathon reading sessions a bit cozier, whether you’re curled up under the covers or on your daily commute with gloves on — or even if you’re propping that Paperwhite on a stand.

What the Kobo remote does and how it improves reading

No need to be annoyed.

The remote keeps it simple: a page-turning experience that’s natural without touching the screen.

It talks directly to Kobo’s software over Bluetooth, so you don’t need the clunky clip-on “tapper” gadgets that physically tap the display for you. It would make sense for them to roll out that native approach more widely, which will reduce misfires and eliminate the need to fuss with alignment or those sticker adhesive mounts.

Kobo set out to make the unit light and not get in your way. It measures approximately 3.92 inches in length and 1.18 inches across, with a slight curve for more leverage when handling. It operates on a single AAA battery rather than a rechargeable cell, which is both convenient (long standby life and easy swap, over cable fussing) and puzzling. Buyers can choose from white or black finishes, and it is compatible with most Kobo models.

Compatibility and setup across current Kobo models

The remote is compatible with a broad range of current Kobo devices: Clara 2E, Clara BW, Clara Colour, Libra 2, Libra Colour, Sage, Elipsa, and Elipsa 2E. Pairing occurs within the Bluetooth settings of the device, where it is detected as a native accessory.

Since that’s integrated at the software layer, page turns should register even if a screen bezel is hovering above the E Ink panel — a quirk on some generic accessories.

In briefings early on, Kobo positioned the remote more as an immersion booster — a way to read deeper, move faster through chapters, and keep a comfortable posture instead of juggling the device. That vision is well in line with how many readers prop up their e-readers on a stand or case on the couch, treadmill, or kitchen counter — you name it.

Why a remote makes a difference for E Ink reading

Hands-free, or low-effort, control is sneaking into the repertoire of modern reading setups. Readers often pair gooseneck stands with Bluetooth page-turners on social platforms, leaving hands to hold a mug of coffee or just keep warm. When it comes to accessibility, mitigating the stress on fine-motor skills can be significant; about one in four U.S. adults have arthritis, according to the Arthritis Foundation, and minimizing recurring thumb presses or lengthy grips can make a difference.

The remote is also in line with Kobo’s push toward larger displays and note-taking capabilities. It’s more than merely convenient in models like Sage and Elipsa designed to read PDFs, textbooks, and manga; fast page flips are a workflow advantage when you’re cross-referencing notes, or surveying the graphics of color-capable Clara Colour and Libra Colour featuring E Ink Kaleido technology.

How it compares to third-party page-turn accessories

Most e-reader remotes sold online work in two pieces: a small mechanical arm or suction cup that taps the screen, along with a separate clicker to activate it. They get the job done, but can be fiddly and look dorky. Kobo’s integrated, software-level solution is more likely to be reliable and transport well.

Kobo’s accessory costs more than generic clickers that often cost around $19.99, but that premium pays for tighter integration and pronounced ergonomics. It’s also noteworthy in a world where the biggest e-reader brands seldom sell official remotes. Specialist makers like Onyx have toyed with Bluetooth controllers, but Kobo’s pivot takes the idea well inside the mainstream.

Market context and what happens next for e-readers

Dedicated e-readers are stable as both print and e-books coexist. It has also been well documented by the Pew Research Center that a significant portion of U.S. adults read e-books over the course of a year, and E Ink’s power efficiency still makes dedicated devices appealing when it comes to easily portable reading that lasts for weeks, not hours.

By removing a small but routine friction, Kobo is attending to the little everyday impediments that separate a merely good e-reader from a great one. It also puts pressure on competitors. Kindle and Nook owners have long used cases with page buttons or unofficial remotes; a sleek, brand-made option from Kobo could help push this onto more competitors’ roadmaps.

Bottom line for Kobo owners considering the remote

If you’re already in the habit of reading with a stand or even just a blanket for support, or have a long train ride, getting a native page-turn remote is an instant, quietly satisfying upgrade. The combination of straightforward Bluetooth pairing, wide device support, and pocketable form factor make this an unusually thoughtful accessory for E Ink die-hards — and a sign that the ergonomics of reading are finally attracting first-class attention.