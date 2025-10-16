Kindle Scribe Like-New Deal Drops $175 Off

An excellent e-reader and a notebook have both dipped in price to digits that are easy to swallow. A like-new, certified refurbished Kindle Scribe with 64GB of storage is also available for $244.99 — $175 cheaper than the comparable new model priced at $419.99. That’s also about 30% off its usual refurbished price of $349.99. Stock may move fast, but at this price, it’s one of the sharpest values in the large-screen e-reader category.

What Sets This Kindle Scribe Deal Apart Right Now

The 10.2-inch, 300 ppi E Ink screen is what differentiates the Kindle Scribe for readers who mark up books, review PDFs, or keep tabs on research for work.

You are effectively getting a notebook and an e-reader in a single device, at the price of a midrange tablet, minus eyestrain and app distraction. It has lower power consumption than traditional tablets because it’s E Ink that can only consume very little energy when the display is changing, according to materials from its maker E Ink Corporation. For most users, that means weeks of reading between charges, even with frequent note-taking.

64GB is sensible, too. With the average Kindle book running into the megabytes, you’ll be able to carry tens of thousands of titles or create a deep library of PDFs and notebooks. If you’re juggling course packets, journal articles, or meeting decks, that extra headroom means you can avoid constant file triage.

What You Get With a Like-New Refurbished Kindle Scribe

The Scribe’s 10.2-inch ink-on-screen E Ink Carta 1200 panel is sharp and has warm light (just like regular lights) that it can adjust for evening reading with its 35 front LEDs. The device supports both the Basic and Premium Pen, with the latter including an eraser feature and shortcut button, but certified refurbished units usually come with a pen (confirm which in the listing). There’s low latency for natural handwriting, and you can organize notebooks with templates, change handwritten notes into typed text, and lasso-select to move or resize annotations.

For documents, Send to Kindle takes the hassle out of PDFs as well as Word files and web pages, with Microsoft Word integration allowing one-click transferring. You can write directly on PDFs, and stickies can be added to most Kindle ebooks. It’s easy to hold thanks to a page-turning bezel on one side and its 433-gram build, good for long reading sessions.

Refurbished Confidence, Battery Health and Warranty Terms

Refurbished like-new units have been professionally inspected, cleaned, and tested by qualified suppliers to work and look like new, including the box. Boot tests and the battery are inspected to perform at a minimum of 85% capacity. On its own devices, that usually includes one year of limited warranty coverage — roughly the same peace of mind most people get when they buy new hardware. When purchasing refurbished, it’s the safety net that turns a bargain into a savvy purchase, and consumer advocacy groups regularly highlight warranties as what separates the good from the great.

For those who are concerned about long-term durability, E Ink devices tend to age well: Their displays don’t depend on high-refresh-rate backlights, and they run relatively spare operating systems. Firmware support has been alive and well; over the last year, updates have brought enhanced notebook organization, better PDF handling, and additional pen tools, effectively expanding what the Scribe is capable of.

How It Compares to Competing Large-Screen E‑Note Devices

At $244.99, the like-new Scribe is priced lower than most 10-inch e-note competitors. The reMarkable 2 is famous for its paperlike feel, but it needs the pen bought separately and doesn’t have a front light — hard for reading in bed at night. Kobo’s Elipsa 2E comes with a stylus and front light, but generally retails around $399. The Scribe’s value proposition is tough to beat at this price if a wide ebook ecosystem, speedy personal documents delivery, and competent notes tools are your priority.

That said, traditional readers who do not need to handwrite might prefer the lighter Kindle Paperwhite. And if you enjoy color-rich comics or magazines, keep in mind that the Scribe’s screen is black and white; although color E Ink panels do exist, they’re hardly mainstream in this class (and usually cost extra).

Who This Like-New Kindle Scribe Deal Is Best Suited For

Students taking notes on PDFs, professionals reviewing contracts, researchers collecting citations, and bookworms who like to scribble in the margins are going to get the most out of the Scribe. There’s plenty of storage and a big, sharp display that make it good for heavy document users; an included pen is a step up from your standard e-reader.

Bottom line: If you’ve been pondering a large-screen E Ink device that can double as an ultraportable dedicated writing tool, this like-new Kindle Scribe at $244.99 is a rare opportunity to save $175 off new — and undercut normal refurb prices — without sacrificing features or (more important) support. As with any deal, stock and prices can change, but this one is definitely worth jumping on fast.