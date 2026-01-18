Kindle Scribe Colorsoft Adds Fig Colorway

Amazon is refreshing its largest note-taking Kindle with a new Fig colorway for the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft, bringing a warmer, berry-toned finish to a device that previously shipped only in Graphite. The update focuses on aesthetics, giving buyers a more expressive option without changing what’s inside.

The Fig edition will be offered for the front-lit Colorsoft model in 32GB and 64GB configurations. If you were hoping for upgraded hardware, think of this as a wardrobe change rather than a redesign.

A Subtle Berry Hue With No Hardware Changes

Fig lands somewhere between plum and deep cranberry, a refined shade that avoids the flashiness of brighter hues. It is meant to add personality on the desk or in a meeting room while still looking professional next to a laptop or legal pad.

Internally, the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft remains the same device that ushered color into Amazon’s e-reader lineup: an 11-inch color E Ink display with an adjustable front light, faster system responsiveness than earlier Scribes, and deep stylus support. Expect the familiar multi-week battery life, paper-like glare control, and the same software features for notebooks, templates, and handwriting tools.

Amazon’s confirmation makes it clear this is a style-first rollout. No changes to the color E Ink panel, processor, or pen experience are planned for the Fig variant.

Why A New Color Matters For A Note-Taking Kindle

For a device built to live in classrooms, studios, and conference rooms, finish can be more than cosmetic. The Scribe Colorsoft targets people who annotate research, color-code outlines, and sketch ideas. Offering a distinct chassis lets teams or families tell units apart at a glance and makes the Scribe feel less like office hardware and more like a personal notebook.

Color E Ink’s value shows up most in workflows rather than photos: underlines in red vs. blue, layered mind maps, and highlighted PDFs that remain readable outdoors. That’s where the Scribe Colorsoft competes with Kobo’s color readers and productivity-focused tablets from Onyx Boox, which have helped push color e-paper into more mainstream use. E Ink Corporation has continued improving refresh speeds and color saturation in recent generations, narrowing the gap for mixed text-and-graphics work while preserving low power draw.

Configurations, Accessories, and Pricing for Fig

The Fig finish is limited to the front-lit Colorsoft configuration, with 32GB or 64GB of storage suited to large PDF libraries and notebook stacks. As before, it supports Amazon’s stylus lineup, including a premium pen with an integrated eraser and shortcut button for faster switching between tools.

Expect the usual ecosystem of folio covers and sleeves to follow in complementary shades. The Graphite model has been listed with an MSRP around $629.99 depending on bundle, and Fig is positioned in the same tier rather than as a special edition.

Early Takeaways for Buyers Considering Fig

If you’ve been eyeing the Scribe Colorsoft for color-coded note-taking and annotated reading, Fig gives you a fresh look without trade-offs. Existing owners won’t miss any features by sticking with Graphite, but new buyers now have a choice that better reflects their style.

The move also signals that Amazon sees momentum in color e-paper beyond early adopters. As more publishers and workplaces lean on diagrams, charts, and markup-heavy PDFs, a polished hardware palette helps the Scribe feel at home in both academic and professional settings. In short, Fig keeps the focus on function while finally letting the hardware look a bit more fun.