Kindle Books Go DRM-Free for Kobo Readers

Amazon is opening a long-closed door in digital reading. A new option in Kindle Direct Publishing lets authors and publishers sell Kindle titles without digital rights management, allowing buyers to download an EPUB or PDF version and read it on non-Kindle devices such as Kobo e-readers. It’s not universal and it won’t convert your whole library overnight, but it’s the first real crack in the wall that has kept Kindle books locked to Kindle hardware.

What changed for Kindle ebooks in Amazon's new DRM policy

Kindle Direct Publishing now includes an explicit choice: distribute with DRM or distribute without DRM. If an author or publisher opts out of DRM, customers gain access to additional download formats beyond the standard Kindle file, including EPUB and PDF. Those files can be transferred to third-party devices and apps, removing the long-standing lock-in that has defined the Kindle ecosystem.

There are two big caveats. First, the decision is title by title, and rights holders must opt in to make a book DRM-free. Second, the expanded download formats apply to new downloads going forward; previously acquired titles do not automatically gain alternative formats. In other words, the benefits depend on what each author or publisher chooses from here on out.

How to read Kindle purchases on a Kobo using new format options

If a title you’ve purchased is offered without DRM, Amazon flags it in your Content & Devices library with language such as “Download available in additional formats.” Open the item’s “More Actions” menu and choose “Download EPUB/PDF.” Save the file to your computer, then sideload to a Kobo via USB or a cloud integration the device supports. Kobo natively reads EPUB, while PDFs work but aren’t ideal for small screens due to fixed layouts.

Not seeing the option? That likely means the publisher kept DRM enabled, or the listing hasn’t been updated. Unlike Kobo’s storefront, which highlights DRM-free selections in curated collections, Amazon does not yet surface DRM status clearly on product pages, so verification often happens after purchase within the account library.

Why publishers may opt in or out of Amazon's DRM-free setting

For creators, the trade-off is familiar. DRM-free files improve accessibility and interoperability, potentially expanding an audience beyond any single device. Independent authors who already sell direct or distribute widely may welcome that frictionless reach. On the other hand, large trade publishers juggle territorial rights, library licensing, and piracy concerns, and may hesitate to flip the switch across frontlist titles.

The Authors Guild has historically emphasized anti-piracy protections for writers, while the Electronic Frontier Foundation has argued for years that DRM undermines lawful ownership and device choice. Amazon’s move effectively hands that debate to the stakeholders closest to each book, making DRM a business decision rather than a universal default.

What stays the same for Kindle, Kobo, and existing libraries

This is not a jailbreak for everything in the Kindle universe. Subscription reads through Kindle Unlimited, library loans, and many traditionally published bestsellers will continue to use DRM and remain Kindle-only. Audiobooks are unaffected. And because the change isn’t retroactive, your existing purchases won’t suddenly unlock unless the publisher updates the listing and you download anew.

On the Kobo side, nothing needs to change. Kobo devices already handle open EPUB and, for protected titles, rely on Adobe’s DRM system. The new pathway is simply that some Kindle store purchases can now enter Kobo’s open lane, provided a publisher chose the DRM-free route.

Why it matters for readers and the broader ebook market

Ebook buyers have long faced a hardware tax on their libraries: switch devices, lose access. Interoperable EPUB downloads reduce that risk, make it easier to comparison shop across stores, and extend the life of older e-readers—an underappreciated win for both consumer choice and e-waste reduction. Consumer advocates and digital rights groups have pushed for this kind of portability for years, and interoperability is increasingly a policy priority for regulators worldwide.

For the ebook market, even a modest shift is meaningful. If enough creators opt out of DRM, stores will need to compete more directly on price, curation, and features rather than lock-in. The Association of American Publishers has reported steady, resilient ebook demand alongside print; a larger open catalog could nudge undecided readers to sample more formats and devices.

Bottom line for Kindle users exploring DRM-free options

Kindle’s new DRM-free option doesn’t tear down the walled garden, but it does build a gate. If authors and publishers walk through it, you’ll be able to buy in the Kindle store and read on a Kobo with a few clicks and a cable. Watch for that “additional formats” note in your library—it’s the simplest sign that your next Kindle book can travel wherever you do.