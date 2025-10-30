KeySmart SmartCard drops to $30 each in current three-pack deal

The virtually wallet-sized tracker has hit an attractive price: In a three-pack, the KeySmart SmartCard costs the equivalent of $30 per unit, which is good for a credit-card-shaped Find My device. At a mere 2mm thickness, it’s thin enough to sit beside your ID, transit card, or insurance card, and it’s suitably shaped to slide in straight. This is the one place you can’t get an AirTag. It’s flat, stays put, and doesn’t get in the way when you pull your wallet out to pay for something, unlike a key ring tracker. It is safety-rated at IPX8, which means it can withstand extended submersion; KeySmart claims it should operate for up to an hour submerged in roughly 1 meter of water. That’s considerably more robust for real-world incidents such as being caught in a flash flood.

A wallet tracker made for tight spaces and easy fit

The SmartCard is only 2mm thick — about twice the size of a credit card — so it can easily slide next to your ID, transit pass, or insurance card. Because it’s flat, it’s secure and much more manageable to slip out than regular key holders, which bulge out when you extract your wallet. The integrated lanyard hole allows it to be used as a badge or passport tracker. The network, known as the Find My network, uses Apple’s Find My program to facilitate updates before you track down the KeySmart SmartCard’s location in confidence and obscurity. Apple claims that almost a billion devices participate in the Find My network. Items lost in places such as towns, airports, train stations, and high-traffic venues are quickly discovered.

Simple setup with Apple Find My features and privacy protections

Setup mirrors other certified Find My accessories: add the SmartCard in the app, name it, and enable features like separation alerts and Lost Mode. If you misplace your wallet at home, the card can play a sound to guide you. If it’s left behind elsewhere, you’ll see its last known spot on the map, and anyone who finds it can view a contact message you set in Lost Mode. Privacy protections are the same class you’d expect on the Find My platform, including end-to-end encryption of location data and unwanted tracking alerts built into recent versions of iOS and iPadOS. That alignment matters as regulators and consumer advocates continue to scrutinize how trackers are used and misused.

Rechargeable power and everyday practicality for wallets

Where many card-style trackers opt for sealed batteries, SmartCard goes rechargeable. It works with common Qi wireless chargers and, according to KeySmart, runs up to five months per charge. That’s a different trade-off than a multi-year sealed battery: you avoid disposables and maintain performance, but you’ll want a calendar reminder to top it up a few times a year. The form factor also sidesteps a common AirTag workaround — those third-party wallet sleeves that add bulk so a round puck can ride in a billfold. By using a native card silhouette, the SmartCard fits more discreetly and doesn’t stress the leather over time.

Price check and notable alternatives for wallet trackers

At an effective $30 per unit in the current three-pack, the SmartCard is priced low enough to beat several wallet-ready options. That $29 starting price for Apple’s AirTag assumes it’s paired with a $13 accessory to sit flat in a wallet. Chipolo’s Card Spot, also hooking into Apple’s network, more typically lists closer to $50 and uses a non-rechargeable battery. Though Tile’s Slim card-shaped tracker is shot-for-shot on shape, it costs $30 for a single and runs on Tile’s separate crowd network instead of Apple’s.

Apple’s AirTag: $29 starting price assumes a $13 accessory to sit flat in a wallet.

Chipolo Card Spot: typically around $50 and uses a non-rechargeable battery.

Tile Slim: about $30 for a single and runs on Tile’s separate crowd network.

The timing for travelers makes sense: SITA’s Baggage IT Insights, for example, has reported tens of millions of mishandled bags annually over the past decade or more. Card-style trackers have quietly become a staple in travelers’ carry-ons, passport holders, and luggage tags. A flat, water-resistant tracker that can back up into Find My checks a lot of boxes for that use case.

Limitations to know before you buy this Find My card tracker

No Ultra Wideband Precision Finding arrow; locate it using sound and proximity.

Not compatible with Android; best for iPhone users on iOS 14.5 or newer.

That said, for the wallet scenario it’s intended for, the essentials are here: slim dimensions, a loud ring, credible water resistance, secure network coverage, and a reasonable total cost of ownership thanks to wireless recharging.

Bottom line: a cleaner wallet fit at an appealing price

If you have attempted to make an AirTag function with a billfold and have gotten a lumpy pocket, KeySmart’s SmartCard is a cleaner option, and in the current bundle, the gadget costs just $30 each, putting it in the vicinity of the price of a circular tracker, despite the fact that it comes up with a way to solve the wallet fit dilemma. This may appeal to iPhone holders who misplace purses, passports, and work permits.