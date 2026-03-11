KaOS Replaces KDE Plasma With Niri Default Desktop

When I first heard that KaOS was replacing its long-standing KDE Plasma desktop with Niri, I braced for turbulence. Plasma has been KaOS’ identity for years, and swapping it out sounded like ripping out the distro’s heart. A few hours with the new default later, that anxiety had melted into something else entirely — admiration for a bold, elegant rethink of how a Linux desktop can work.

The move is more than a theme change. By adopting Niri, a scrollable, tiling Wayland compositor written in Rust, KaOS is betting on a modern interaction model that blends speed with clarity. It’s a confident pivot from a project known for focus and restraint — and it works.

What changed in KaOS with the new Niri desktop

KaOS bills itself as a rolling and transparent distribution for the modern desktop, purpose-built around one desktop environment, one toolkit focused on Qt, and one architecture. It remains an independent project with its own repositories, even though it uses the familiar pacman package manager and the Octopi GUI front end for painless software installs.

Until now, that “one desktop” meant KDE Plasma. With the latest release, KaOS sets Niri as the default session, signaling a clear shift to a lighter, Wayland-first experience without sacrificing the polish users expect from a curated distro.

Meet Niri’s scrollable tiling and window model

Niri tiles windows in a single, horizontal row that you can scroll through, rather than stacking them into fixed grids or juggling traditional overlapping windows. Open your first app and it claims the left side. Launch a second, and it snaps to the right. A third slides into view to the right again, pushing earlier windows off-screen — but still only a flick of the wheel or a drag away.

In practice, it feels like a hybrid of tiling efficiency and classic windowing intuition. You can grab a title bar and drag to reveal a previous window, or scroll to traverse your working set. The mental model is linear and calm, removing the “where did that window go” chaos while keeping switching instant and visual.

Niri’s launcher and notifications panel reinforce that clarity. The launcher presents categories in a clean, horizontal layout that hugs the panel, while notifications live in a streamlined center with quick controls and status at a glance. The whole shell looks deliberately cohesive rather than stitched together.

Performance and daily use with Wayland-based Niri

The Wayland compositor at Niri’s core pays off in responsiveness. Animations feel low-latency, scrolling through windows is buttery on integrated graphics, and HiDPI behavior is crisp. Rust’s safety-first design ethos gives confidence in stability, and that matched my experience: no visual tearing, no input oddities, and no window-management surprises across a multi-hour workday of browsers, editors, and media apps.

Compared with a stock Plasma session, Niri feels leaner and more purposeful. Plasma remains feature-rich and highly customizable — the KDE community’s work on Plasma 6 and its Wayland session is impressive — but Niri’s tight scope is a feature in itself. When context-switching is your bottleneck, a calm, linear workflow helps.

Apps and the out-of-the-box experience on KaOS

KaOS stays opinionated but not sparse. During installation, you can choose an office suite such as Calligra or LibreOffice, and the curated defaults cover everyday needs: Elisa for music, Falkon for browsing, K3b for disc tasks, Sweeper for cleanup, and a handful of thoughtful utilities. If you want more, Octopi makes discovering and installing thousands of packages straightforward, with pacman handling the heavy lifting behind the scenes.

That restraint is the point. KaOS avoids the usual “kitchen sink” syndrome, giving you a fast, elegant base that doesn’t drown you in toggles or tray icons. Niri amplifies that philosophy rather than competing with it.

Why this switch matters for KaOS and Linux desktops

Wayland is now the center of gravity for Linux desktops. Fedora has shipped Wayland by default for years, Ubuntu’s default session targets Wayland on most hardware, and both GNOME and KDE have invested heavily in modern compositors. Niri joins that momentum with a fresh interaction model that avoids copying either GNOME’s overview-first approach or tilers like Sway and Hyprland.

For a distro known for coherence, adopting Niri sends a signal: minimal friction, modern graphics, and a workflow that values focus are priorities. It also shows smaller projects can lead, not just follow, when the trade-offs favor users who prize speed and clarity over infinite customization.

Who should try it and what users will benefit most

If you love the efficiency of tiling but dislike wrestling with arcane configs, Niri on KaOS hits a sweet spot. It’s approachable on day one, productive by day three, and elegant throughout. Longtime Plasma fans won’t feel abandoned — KDE’s ecosystem remains excellent — but KaOS’ new default makes a compelling case for a simpler, faster workflow.

I went in skeptical and came away planning to keep it installed. KaOS’ leap to Niri isn’t just different for the sake of it. It’s a thoughtful improvement that rethinks window management for the better — and makes the desktop feel exciting again.