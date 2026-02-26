Jest Challenges App Store Model With Messaging Games

A new startup wants to move mobile gaming out of the app store and into your chat thread. Jest, a marketplace for messaging games, has emerged from stealth with $7 million in seed financing and a clear premise: distribution should happen where users already spend time, not behind download walls or 30% fees.

Built around modern messaging rails and the rise of Rich Communication Services, Jest lets players launch lightweight games directly from links in conversations. No storefront. No installation. Just tap and play in the browser.

Why Messaging Is the New Storefront for Mobile Games

Messaging is now a default layer of the mobile experience, and RCS has turned it into a richer canvas. Apple added RCS support with iOS 18, while Google has reported that by May 2025, RCS was handling over a billion messages daily in the U.S. That reach matters for game discovery, which has grown expensive and brittle inside traditional app stores.

Friction is also falling. Consumer appetite for new downloads has cooled, with Appfigures reporting 39.4 billion mobile game downloads in 2025, an 8.6% decline year over year after a 6.6% drop the prior year. Jest sidesteps that trend by removing the app install step altogether. Games open in the web browser and require Wi-Fi, turning a chat link into a session without detours.

A Developer-Friendly Cut in Revenue Sharing for Messaging Games

Jest is pitching a 90/10 revenue split in favor of developers, a sharp contrast with the 30% commission long associated with Apple and Google. The company also layers in cross-network incentives: if one studio acquires a player and another studio monetizes them, revenue splits 70% to the monetizing studio, 20% to the acquiring studio, and 10% to Jest. That framework could reward viral titles that don’t monetize well on their own but feed the broader ecosystem.

Early performance metrics are striking. Jest says it is seeing 3–4x better retention than traditional mobile apps, and early partners report acquisition costs that are 30–60% lower than on app stores. For studios watching lifetime value versus paid acquisition creep closer together, a cheaper, higher-retention funnel inside messaging could be an attractive reset.

Early Traction and Content Pipeline for Messaging Games

In its first four months of beta, Jest logged more than 1 million messaging games played and over 300,000 messages exchanged. The marketplace is onboarding teams behind recognizable titles like Episode, Puppy Mansion, and Kingdom Maker, signaling that this won’t be a catalog of throwaway mini-games.

The play pattern is intentionally social. A game shared in a chat becomes both an invitation and a distribution channel, compressing the distance between awareness and action to a single tap. That’s a dynamic app stores can’t easily replicate, and it helps explain the reported lift in engagement.

Funding and Expansion Plan for Global Messaging Rollout

The $7 million seed round, led by Innovation Endeavors, will fund platform scaling and studio onboarding.

To seed supply, Jest is launching a Games Fund designed to back franchises built for messaging-first play:

$1 million checks for flagship titles

$200,000 for mid-stage projects

$40,000 for experimental concepts

Jest is currently live in the U.S. and plans to expand to 14 additional countries by the third quarter of 2026. That roadmap aligns with the wider global rollout of RCS support by carriers and device makers, a prerequisite for making messaging-native distribution mainstream.

A Familiar Idea With a New Backbone for Messaging

Lightweight, chat-adjacent gaming isn’t new. WeChat Mini Programs built a massive ecosystem in China, while Facebook Instant Games and Snap Minis explored bite-sized play inside social apps with mixed longevity. What’s different now is infrastructure and incentives: cross-platform RCS compatibility, browser-based performance improvements, and a revenue share designed to beat app store economics on day one.

The regulatory environment also adds tailwinds. Global scrutiny of mobile platform fees and the push for alternative distribution, particularly under Europe’s competition rules, has signaled that the era of one-size-fits-all app stores is ending. Messaging, with its enormous built-in audience, is a credible on-ramp for new channels.

What to Watch Next as Messaging Games Scale

Execution risks remain. Payment flows inside messaging, platform policies, and spam controls will shape how far messaging-native games can scale without alienating users. Content breadth will matter too: sustainable engagement requires a steady pipeline beyond early hits.

Still, the early signals are hard to ignore. If Jest can maintain lower acquisition costs and higher retention while keeping its 90/10 split intact, it will have built something app stores struggle to match—a marketplace where discovery, play, and monetization happen in the same conversation.