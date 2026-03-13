Jensen Huang GTC Keynote Livestream Announced

Nvidia’s marquee GTC keynote is where CEO Jensen Huang lays out the company’s AI roadmap—and it’s streamed worldwide. If you want to catch every announcement as it happens, here’s exactly how to watch live, replay key moments, and set up a reliable stream from anywhere.

Where To Watch The GTC Keynote Live Worldwide

The official stream is hosted on the GTC event site and typically simulcast on Nvidia’s YouTube channel. The event site often offers the most stable feed, while YouTube adds conveniences like notifications and smart TV casting. Some regional partners and media outlets also rebroadcast the keynote, but the primary streams are the most complete and lowest-latency options.

For the best experience, test your setup in advance. A wired or high-quality Wi‑Fi connection, a modern browser, and enabling adaptive bitrate streaming can prevent stutters. If you’re hosting a watch party, have a backup stream ready (both the event portal and YouTube) so you can switch quickly if one source buffers.

Registration And Access For Sessions And Archives

The keynote stream is usually open to everyone, while deep-dive sessions may require free conference registration. Creating a GTC account typically unlocks reminders, agenda tools, and on-demand archives. Expect closed captions on the main feed; accessibility settings are usually configurable on both the event portal and YouTube.

If your organization restricts video platforms, ask IT to whitelist the GTC portal and Nvidia’s YouTube domain ahead of time. Enterprise viewers often prefer the event portal because it’s optimized for high concurrent traffic and player controls suitable for large displays.

How To Attend The GTC Keynote In Person At SAP Center

The keynote is staged at the SAP Center in San Jose. Seating for general attendees is typically first‑come, with reserved sections for sponsors, press, and VIPs. Plan for security screening, review the venue’s bag policy, and allow extra time for badge pickup at the convention area. Accessibility seating and services are available; coordinate with event support in advance for accommodations.

If you’re coordinating a team trip, designate a meetup spot inside the arena, since cellular networks can get congested. Many attendees pair the keynote with hands‑on labs and expo demos later in the day, so booking sessions early helps avoid lines.

On‑Demand Replays, Captions, And Multilingual Translations

Replays of the keynote are typically posted on the GTC portal and Nvidia’s YouTube channel shortly after the live broadcast. Expect chapter markers and downloadable slides to appear on the event site, along with multilingual captions. If you’re covering the news for an internal audience, the replay’s chaptering makes it easy to excerpt specific product reveals or demo segments.

Educators and developer advocates often use the archived keynote for team briefings; the GTC portal usually includes transcripts that can be searched for product names or technical terms.

What To Watch For During The GTC Keynote Livestream

GTC keynotes routinely anchor Nvidia’s biggest AI and accelerated computing announcements: new GPUs and systems, enterprise software stacks, and partnerships with cloud providers and OEMs. Analysts estimate Nvidia holds roughly 80% of the AI training accelerator market, and the company has been pushing hard to expand in inference as rivals tout custom silicon. MLCommons’ MLPerf results have repeatedly highlighted Nvidia system performance leadership in recent rounds, so expect benchmarks and customer case studies to feature prominently.

On the software side, Nvidia has emphasized full‑stack platforms for model training, deployment, and digital twins—areas where announcements can immediately affect developer roadmaps. Industry collaborations across healthcare, robotics, and automotive typically get stage time, revealing where enterprises are moving from pilots to production. Wired has reported on a potential open platform for AI agents, which, if addressed, would signal Nvidia’s ambitions in autonomous workflows beyond raw compute.

Pro Tips For A Smooth GTC Keynote Stream Experience

The keynote often runs close to two hours. If you’re watching with a team, book a room with reliable AV, test audio at scale, and mirror from a dedicated machine rather than a laptop that might receive notifications. Keep a second device open to the Nvidia newsroom and partner press rooms from cloud providers and server makers—many post details the moment a slide hits the screen.

Developers may want to note SDK and framework version numbers shown on slides; those details can affect compatibility and performance planning. If your work touches procurement, flag any pricing, availability windows, or bundle programs mentioned during partner segments.

How To Follow Announcements In Real Time

For rapid confirmation of what’s new, monitor Nvidia’s newsroom, official social channels, and posts from ecosystem partners such as major cloud providers, OEMs, and integrators. Trade analysts at firms like Gartner, Omdia, and IDC often publish quick reads on market impact, while developer communities on platforms like GitHub and industry forums surface hands‑on notes within hours.

Whether you stream from your desk, a conference room, or the arena, set up your viewing plan now. When the lights go down and the slides start rolling, you won’t want to miss a beat.