JBL Tune Flex earbuds hit their lowest price ever

Turn that imaginary dial one notch down, because JBL’s Tune Flex true wireless earbuds have just reached their lowest price to date — a cool 60% off the $99.95 list price. For bargain hunters tracking a brand they’ve come to trust when it comes to audio innovation, these active noise canceling earbuds are one of the season’s best early value plays.

Budget earbuds often drop below $50, but it’s uncommon for a big name-brand model with effective ANC, app support and a secure fit to land in this price range. Good deal analysts and price-history-tracking tools agree that this is the Tune Flex’s existing floor per historical pricing, and that stock usually moves briskly on a high-profile model that has dropped underneath $40.

Why this JBL Tune Flex deal is especially compelling

A 60% discount on a well-known JBL true wireless model isn’t common outside of formal promos. Circana analysts have observed sustained pricing pressure in the earbuds segment as competition heats up, but brand-name ANC for under $40 is still not typical. The Tune Flex strikes a chord between the two: new features without the premium tax price, and with wider retail availability than many off-brand options.

Crucially, this discount falls on a configuration consumers actually desire: noise canceling with a pocketable USB-C case and an app with meaningful tuning controls. You still very rarely see that combination at the $60–$100 tier on sale.

What you get with the JBL Tune Flex at this price

The Tune Flex are stem-style earbuds with JBL’s Active Noise Canceling and Ambient Aware modes, so you can tune in for isolation or situational awareness. For connectivity, you get a stable link with Bluetooth 5.3, and multi-mic beamforming works to maintain clear voice quality on calls. They have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance, which is table stakes for workouts and commutes.

Battery life is solid: JBL claims its buds can last all day with assistance from the charging case, but total endurance depends on ANC usage. Fast charging gets you back to tunes quickly with USB-C. And it’s the JBL Headphones app that adds a 5-band EQ, ANC and ambient control, touch control customization, and firmware updates — features that make a cheap buy last longer.

Fit and sound are the other differentiators. The Tune Flex come with tips that are optimized for a more open fit (better for situational awareness) and a seal-focused fit (which gives you both better bass and more effective active noise cancellation). Out of the box, the tuning skews toward JBL’s typical, lively signature — punchy bottom end, clear treble, and a midrange that is a bit recessed — but the EQ should either bring peaks down or add warmth as desired.

Real-world performance notes from daily Tune Flex use

ANC for the Tune Flex in daily use is strong enough to turn down annoying bus and train rumble and the drone of HVAC systems, though it’s less emphatic on mid-frequency chatter — a pattern consistent with lab test results for this price class from outlets like RTINGS and other independent testing labs. Call quality is improved thanks to the multi-mic array; wind can still leak in when you’re outside but speech intelligibility is still decent for the class.

Codec support is pragmatic rather than exotic — it’s SBC and AAC only here, no aptX. That’s pretty standard at this price and more than sufficient for streaming services on iOS and most Android phones. The case doesn’t do wireless charging, a reasonable thing to leave out in the race to hit this deal price.

How the JBL Tune Flex compares with rivals at this price

For less than $40, the Tune Flex hang with value favorites such as the JLab GO Air series (often more affordable, but no ANC) and a couple of aggressive midrange challengers from EarFun or Soundcore that can dip to around $50–$60 during promotions.

Moving up to something like Sony’s WF-C700N or even Bose’s entry QC line gets you better ANC and more refinement, but it usually costs 2–3× this deal price.

Long story short: you’re trading premium niceties like wireless charging, high-bitrate codecs, or class-leading ANC for a serious discount on a tried-and-true brand.

For most listeners streaming Spotify (or Apple Music or YouTube Music), the audible trade-offs are generally small relative to the price savings.

Who should buy the JBL Tune Flex and who should skip

Buy if you want dependable ANC earbuds to help you tune out the world on your commute, during workouts or for Zoom calls but don’t want to shell out triple digits. Their accommodating fit choices make them versatile for runners who want awareness and office workers who need isolation.

Skip if you need top-flight noise canceling for long-haul flights, demand lossless or aptX/LDAC audio codecs and wireless charging. If the idea is reference-level accuracy, audiophiles will be better served up the line.

Buying tips to follow before you check out with this deal

Make sure you’re buying it directly from the retailer or an authorized seller to get the standard manufacturer’s warranty. Examine color options — sometimes it’s only certain finishes that dip to the lowest price. If you’re using Android, open up the app after pairing to tune ANC and controls; a slight tweak to EQ settings can go a long way. And if you’re interested in price timing, price-history services like CamelCamelCamel suggest $40 windows are short, so consider acting soon.

Bottom line: a rare 60% drop makes Tune Flex a top buy

A JBL Tune Flex price drop of 60% is a once-in-a-blue-moon juncture in which brand, features and price intersect. If you have held out all year for ANC earbuds that don’t feel like a compromise but also won’t obliterate your budget, you should pounce right now.