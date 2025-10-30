JBL Tour Pro 2 hits lowest price ever at $106.44 on Amazon

The standout earbuds deal of the week lands on JBL’s flagship Tour Pro 2, now $106.44 at Amazon, down from a list price of $249.95. That’s a steep 57% discount and the lowest price we’ve seen tracked by major price-monitoring tools like Keepa. At $106.44, the Tour Pro 2 undercuts most midrange rivals while packing features typically reserved for top-tier models and modern innovations like active noise canceling (ANC), a touchscreen charging case, and a surprisingly polished calling experience.

Why this deal stands out and who should consider it

Since its launch, the Tour Pro 2 has mostly hovered well above the $150 mark, with occasional promotions bringing the price down to $130 to $180. Falling to $106.44 is a rare low and kicks the price-to-performance equation squarely in buyers’ favor. Should you be cross-shopping AirPods Pro, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, or Sony’s excellent WF-1000XM5, the relative value here is hard to ignore.

Inventory-driven promotions on Amazon can vanish rapidly, and Lightning Deals can move quickly in and out of stock. If you’re both price-sensitive and feature-sensitive, this deal is at the price where the trade-offs become minimal.

Key features at a glance on JBL’s Tour Pro 2 earbuds

The headline feature is the smart charging case. A built-in touchscreen enables you to adjust ANC and ambient modes, tweak volume, manage playback, review notifications, and take calls; it’s a deceptively practical touch when you’re dashing between meetings or squeezing in a gym session and don’t want to faff with your phone.

True Adaptive Noise Cancelling analyzes your environment; Smart Ambient lets outside sound through when needed.

10 mm dynamic drivers tuned to an energetic, slight V-shaped profile with punchy lows and sharp highs that flatter pop, hip-hop, and modern rock.

Battery life up to 10 hours per charge, plus 30 more hours in the case (depending on settings).

Bluetooth multipoint for two-device pairing to switch easily between, for example, a laptop meeting and your phone.

IPX5 water resistance to handle workouts and light rain.

JBL Headphones app with EQ presets, custom tuning, and VoiceAware to adjust sidetone during calls.

Real-world testing and performance highlights reported

Independent testing from outlets such as RTINGS and SoundGuys have found the Tour Pro 2’s ANC to be competitive in the mid-to-upper tier, notably with low-frequency rumbles including the subway and airplane cabins. It won’t beat Bose or Sony’s best, but it’s close enough that you’ll only notice a minor difference in real-world usage.

Call clarity is another strong area. Six mics and effective wind-noise reduction make voices come through clearly, and the VoiceAware sidetone can take some of that talking-in-a-vacuum feeling out. Latency is good for streaming and casual gaming. Bluetooth 5.3 brings increased stability and LE Audio readiness, with the Bluetooth SIG’s roadmap indicating planned updates to the Bluetooth LE codec and the possible introduction of Bluetooth LE–only audio device requirements as the ecosystem matures.

The Tour Pro 2’s main weakness is that it only supports the widely compatible SBC and AAC instead of high‑res codecs like LDAC or aptX, so an Android user eager for hi-res codec support might want to stick with Sony or a Qualcomm-based phone. JBL’s ANC, while well above average, doesn’t quite match Bose’s latest efforts either, so road warriors who prefer quietness overall should lean toward Bose’s option. At full price, the Tour Pro 2 competes directly with peripherals like the AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM5. At the street price of $106.44, it overlaps with midrange sets such as Sony’s LinkBuds S or discounted Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and these quality compromises often give JBL the point — the tall case is smart; the app is powerful.

Buying notes, availability, and what’s in the box

Offers like this are often time-limited and color-dependent, and Amazon’s pricing can change fast. I recommend buying from verified sellers to ensure warranty coverage — JBL provides a limited manufacturer warranty — and you can expect multiple ear tips and a USB-C cable in the box.

At $106.44, the JBL Tour Pro 2 is a fantastic buy for a pair of earbuds. This is it if you’ve been waiting for a sign to spend money on a pair with a better-than-basic feature set without spending a lot of money.