JBL Live 780NC Unlock Auracast For iPhone Users

JBL’s new Live 780NC over-ears arrive with a twist that could ruffle feathers in Cupertino: in-app Auracast access that effectively opens the broadcast-audio feature to iPhone owners, even though iOS still doesn’t support it natively. It’s a clever workaround that turns the headphones—and not the phone—into the control center for discovering and sharing Auracast streams.

Auracast, introduced by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) as part of LE Audio, enables one-to-many broadcasts—think silent TV audio at a gym, multilingual tours at museums, or sharing a playlist with nearby friends, all without pairing. Apple has yet to flip the switch for Auracast on iPhone, despite shipping Bluetooth 5.3 hardware that’s technically capable of LE Audio. JBL is stepping into that gap.

How JBL’s App Opens Auracast on Apple iPhone Devices

With the Live 780NC, JBL bakes Auracast discovery—and even the ability to start your own broadcast—into its companion app. Instead of relying on the phone’s Bluetooth settings (which on iOS don’t expose Auracast at all), the app instructs the headphones to scan for and tune into nearby Auracast streams. That’s the loophole: the headphones do the heavy lifting, so iPhone users aren’t locked out.

By contrast, other recent Auracast-ready models such as Sony’s WH-1000XM6, Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2, and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 4 Pro typically funnel you through the phone’s system menu for Auracast, which works smoothly on platforms that already support it. On iOS, that path is a dead end. JBL’s approach sidesteps the OS entirely and makes the feature one tap away, regardless of the handset.

This is not the first sign that in-app Auracast can work across platforms. Sennheiser’s recent TV-focused bundle offered a similar, app-first implementation that let iPhone owners search for nearby broadcasts. JBL’s execution, however, lives inside a daily-wear set with full-fledged noise cancellation, EQ, and upgraded microphones, so the feature travels with you beyond the living room.

Why Auracast Matters Now for Venues, Travel, and Sharing

The use cases are multiplying.

Venues can broadcast live commentary without headsets

Gyms can stream each TV’s audio

Classrooms can deliver assistive listening to any compatible earbuds

Friends can share music from one device to many listeners

Bluetooth SIG has promoted pilots in public spaces such as arenas and transit hubs, framing Auracast as the “Wi‑Fi for audio.”

Market momentum is real. The Bluetooth SIG’s latest market update projects total annual Bluetooth device shipments reaching into the billions over the next few years, with LE Audio adoption accelerating as phones, TVs, and accessories refresh. As more endpoints go Auracast-capable, the pressure increases on platforms that haven’t enabled the feature at the OS level.

JBL’s in-app control also removes friction. Managing Auracast inside phone settings can be opaque even where it’s supported; keeping discovery and joining inside a familiar headphone app is simpler for most users. Better still, you don’t need a USB transmitter, though JBL’s optional SmartTx can still boost quality for TVs and legacy gear.

Specs, Price, and the Competitive Picture for JBL Live 780NC

The Live 780NC slot into JBL’s upper midrange with a refreshed design, improved Bluetooth connectivity, longer battery life than prior Live models, adaptive noise cancellation, customizable EQ, and upgraded beamforming mics for calls. They’re listed at $250 and come in Blue, Green, Champagne, Black, and White—aggressive positioning against premium rivals that creep well above that price.

For Apple, the stakes are strategic. The company already offers a proprietary “Audio Sharing” feature across AirPods and select Beats, but Auracast scales that idea to public spaces and cross-brand scenarios. Counterpoint Research has reported that Apple commands roughly one-third of global revenue in true wireless audio. Widespread Auracast adoption could dilute lock‑in advantages if competing headphones deliver sharing and assistive listening that work anywhere—even with iPhones.

On the Android side, native Auracast support is spreading across recent flagships and modern TVs, letting brands like Sony, Samsung, and Google rely on system menus. JBL’s move suggests a different playbook: own the experience in the app so you can deliver feature parity to iOS users immediately.

The Fine Print and What to Watch as Auracast Rolls Out

This workaround still hinges on firmware and app polish. Seamless reconnection, clear labeling of public broadcasts, and stable LC3 audio at range will determine how “sticky” the feature feels day to day. And while starting your own broadcast from the app is a headline perk, performance will vary depending on source content and environment.

Even so, the direction is clear. If more headphone makers add in-app Auracast, iPhone users won’t wait on OS-level support to participate. That, in turn, could nudge venues—from airports and stadiums to hospitals and universities—to deploy Auracast sooner, knowing more listeners can tune in.

Bottom Line: What JBL’s Auracast Workaround Means Today

JBL’s Live 780NC don’t just add another set of noise-canceling cans to the shelf; they poke a tidy hole in Apple’s walled garden. By shifting Auracast discovery into the app, JBL makes a marquee LE Audio feature usable on iPhone today. For users, that’s a win. For Apple, it’s a reminder that the future of connected audio won’t wait.