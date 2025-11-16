JBL Grip Drops To $84.95 In Early Black Friday Deal

Your pocketable Bluetooth speaker budget king under $100 just got its first big price drop. The JBL Grip launched back in September, and you can now snag it at major retailers for $84.95 as part of early Black Friday sales — a 15% drop from its $99.95 list price. Already an impressive ultra-portable, it’s even more competitive when I recommend it for travel, the gym, or some quick tunes in your backyard.

Why This JBL Grip Discount Matters Right Now

It’s fairly rare for new audio gear to receive significant discounts so soon after debuting, but the Grip is bucking that trend. It was already recognized as having the best design and build of a portable speaker under $100 by SoundGuys for its combination of ruggedness, smart tech features, and sound. It takes 15% off the price of admission to impulse-purchase-for-the-holidays territory without venturing into compromise-ridden bargain-bin minis territory.

For those who demand portability, the sub-$100 range is where the majority of options reside. A cut like this doesn’t just nick a few dollars; it adjusts the math of value. You’re getting a just-out-of-the-box piece of hardware with flagship-adjacent features in a price range where competitors often skimp on app support, water protection, or tuning tools.

Small Package, Big Features For An Ultra-Portable Speaker

The Grip is just immediately practical in its design: a compact, upright silhouette that tucks onto a desk or the corner of a picnic table without hogging space. It’s made to move, with a lightweight frame that easily clips onto a bag or bike, and it comes with the added bonus of stand-apart ambient lighting on the back — useful for visibility (and some fun effects) without venturing into party-speaker flash.

Headline spec is IP68 protection. That rating translates to it being entirely dust-tight and able to withstand water immersion well past a splash, so you could take it down to the beach, keep it by the pool, or even use it on your rainy commutes with peace of mind. Other compact options max out at IP67; the extra cushion here provides some welcome peace of mind if you’re using it in a rough-and-tumble environment.

More so than most little speakers, the Grip works hand-in-glove with the JBL Portable app, which adds a seven-band EQ to substantial effect for tinkering. All of that counts in real-world listening conditions, where attenuating some upper-mid glare or pushing a bit more bass response can turn a speaker this small from “good enough” into always enjoyable. App support also gives it Auracast compatibility, the best part of the Bluetooth LE Audio suite. As the Bluetooth SIG gives Auracast a push, look for simpler one-to-many audio sharing in public spaces and improved multi-device experiences over time.

Sound quality is still in the ballpark, for its size. The Grip produces a well-balanced tone with more low end than you’d expect out of its lean body. It will not rattle a room, but for a podcast in the kitchen or playlists in a hotel room or a low-key backyard hang, it’s confident and clean.

How It Compares In The Sub-$100 Category

The Sony SRS-XB100 appeals as a bargain choice due to its rugged design and warm midrange presentation, but it doesn’t offer the complete EQ adjustability and Auracast support. The Bose SoundLink Micro is regularly available for this price or even a little more, and earns high praise for its vocal clarity, but generally offers fewer features in the app and IP67-rated durability. Dinky little picks from Anker and Tribit can undercut the price, but typically omit premium touches like a good EQ, advanced Bluetooth features, or an IP68 seal.

But little else has even approached the combination of actual waterproofing, app-level tuning, and future-proofed LE Audio readiness in a form factor that you can literally clip on and forget. That’s a rare blend for travelers and commuters who require “grab-and-go” as much as “sounds good.”

Who Should Buy The JBL Grip At This New Price

If you’re looking for a rugged, pocketable thing that can handle sand, rain, and backpacks while still rewarding careful listening, this is the sweet spot. It’s equally appropriate for students trying to keep the peace in a dorm, cyclists who don’t want bulk but do want tunes, and frequent flyers craving hotel-room sound that kills a phone speaker by a mile.

Two caveats to bear in mind. One, physics still applies: a speaker this small isn’t going to output room-filling sub-bass or paint-the-walls party volume. The app’s EQ will help you dial it in for your environment. Second, Auracast is appearing here, not everywhere — many newer Android devices with recent Bluetooth chipsets can connect to LE Audio, but not all are there yet. The upside is future-proofing: as the system grows, so does the Grip.

Bottom Line: A Strong Early Black Friday Speaker Buy

The JBL Grip was already stellar in the ultra-portable class; at $84.95, it now goes from great pick to no-brainer.

With IP68 durability, app-based tuning with a seven-band EQ, and Auracast support, it vastly outfeatures most of its competition at the new price. If you’ve been yearning for a small, toss-in-your-bag speaker that wouldn’t sound like a compromise, this early Black Friday drop is the time to act.