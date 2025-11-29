Jackery Solar Generator 300: Over 200 Bucks Off For Black Friday

The Jackery Solar Generator 300 is now joining the squad of Black Friday deal newsmakers after it was cut to $284 — $215 off its $499 list price. For a compact power kit that combines a 293Wh-class station with solar charging, this is an incredible value play in the portable power space today.

Accept the package for what it is, and there’s no mistaking its value: in-a-pinch peace of mind that doesn’t pack much heft but throws a wide net of output. This sale dips below the $1-per-Wh threshold that deal trackers pay attention to for name-brand units.

Why This Price Is Noteworthy for the Jackery Solar Generator 300

You’re looking at about $0.97 per watt-hour for a reputable brand and accessories that aren’t too expensive now, more than six years after it was first released.

Sub-$1/Wh prices have previously been the domain of clearance models or no‑name units, so this is a thing to note for reliability-conscious buyers whose budgets don’t extend all the way down to rock‑bottom generics.

For reference, a lot of competitors in the 250–300Wh range will generally come down to around $189–$299 without solar on major sales. The “Solar Generator” name refers to Jackery’s kit approach of pairing its Explorer 300 power station with a foldable panel, so the value may be even more so if you plan to recharge off‑grid.

Key Specs and Real-World Power of the Explorer 300 Kit

At the heart of this package is the Explorer 300, with a 293Wh lithium-ion battery, a stackable design, and a pure sine wave inverter that provides continuous power (300W) and surge power up to 500 watts.

Outputs: Typically this means the following, offering sufficient versatility to power phones, cameras, routers, and even small appliances:

Two to four AC outlets

One or possibly two 60W USB‑C PD ports

Several USB‑A outputs

A 12V car cigarette lighter socket

So how much is 293Wh in real-world use? After accounting for inverter and in‑between conversion losses, expect to get no more than 230–250Wh available for AC loads. That’s enough to power:

A 50W mini fridge for about 4–5 hours

A 60W laptop under sustained load for 3–4 hours

Over a dozen full phone charges

Most of a day for an in‑house Wi‑Fi router (approximately 10–12W)

Do check the surge rating for appliances with initial inrushes (a coffee maker, for example), and verify that it is less than 500W to ensure optimal performance.

Making an important difference, the inverter is a pure sine wave that Consumer Reports and other testing organizations say is suitable for sensitive electronics to prevent problems you may have with modified sine‑wave outputs.

Quick Top-Ups and How Solar Recharging Fits This Setup

According to Jackery, the station can charge off a wall outlet to 80% in as little as two hours, so you can quickly top it up between excursions. Charging in a car is slower but can be used on the go.

With decent sunlight (a 100W-class folding panel), you need to spend a few hours to charge up a significant amount of the battery. According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, a small 100W suitcase typically produces 300–500Wh on a clear day (depending on latitude, season, and orientation) — a reasonable companion to a 293Wh pack if you pay close attention to where your panels are pointed. Outputs will be much lower in cloudy or shaded conditions, so keep that in mind.

Preparedness Angle and Safety Notes for Short Outages

Portable stations have been a mainstay of home preparedness. By some estimates, the average American electricity customer experienced about 5.5 hours of interrupted power in 2022 if large events are factored in; there were thousands of smaller ones too. A small unit like this can keep phones charged, a modem and router fired up, and lights on during brief outages — without the fumes or noise of a gas-powered generator.

The Explorer 300 features a nickel‑manganese‑cobalt (NMC) battery, which can be monitored via app in real time. NMC typically features good power density, while newer LFP competitors tout longer cycle life. If you’ll be using off‑grid daily, LFP’s longer lifespan might be very important; if only occasionally and as backup, the NMC sweet spot of weight versus capacity is probably good enough. Jackery usually offers a 2‑year warranty, with some areas extending coverage on registration.

How It Compares Now Against Similar 250–300Wh Options

Within the same capacity class, EcoFlow’s River 2 (256Wh, LFP) and Anker’s 521 (256Wh, LFP) tend to drop near $179–$229 on sale once in a while too but without the solar panel accessory. If you’re in the market for a turnkey solar kit, the Jackery deal meaningfully knocks down the all‑in expense. If all you want is a raw power station, don’t need the capacity flexibility, and value cycle life most highly, an LFP model would be a better match. If weight and simplicity are of paramount importance, well, you’d be hard‑pressed to find better than the Jackery’s 7.1‑pound design and intuitive UI.

Bottom Line: Who Should Consider This Jackery Solar Deal

Costing $284, the Jackery Solar Generator 300 hits the right spot between brand trust and price per watt-hour below $1/Wh. For weekend warriors or anyone assembling a simple blackout kit, it’s an on-time purchase — especially if you’d like solar charging without cobbling together parts.