Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank Now 33% Off

The high-capacity Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank just dropped to $138.99, a 33% cut that trims $70.01 off its typical $209 asking price. It’s a limited-time deal at a major retailer and a compelling buy for anyone who needs more than a pocket-sized battery but doesn’t want to haul a full-blown power station.

Why this 33% off Jackery Explorer 240D deal stands out

At 256Wh of capacity (roughly 80,000mAh at 3.2V–3.7V cell voltage equivalents), the Explorer 240D sits in a sweet spot between everyday power banks and bulky, AC inverter power stations. At the sale price, you’re paying about $0.54 per watt-hour—aggressive for a mainstream brand unit with multi-device, high-wattage USB-C output. For shoppers comparing backup power options, price-per-Wh is a quick way to gauge value, and this lands well below the informal $1-per-Wh line many buyers use as a benchmark.

Key specs and real-world performance for the 240D

The headline figure is capacity, but power delivery matters just as much. The Explorer 240D can output up to 200W total across its ports, with three USB-C ports and one USB-A port. One USB-C port delivers up to 140W for fast laptop charging, a second handles up to 100W, and a third offers 15W. The USB-A port is rated at 15W for legacy cables and accessories.

What does that mean in practice? Think 10–12 full charges for a typical 5,000mAh smartphone once you account for conversion losses, or roughly three full recharges of a 60Wh ultraportable laptop. Creators and students can top up a USB-C laptop at high speed on the 140W port while simultaneously powering a tablet and phone, staying under the 200W combined ceiling. A realistic mixed-use example: 140W to a laptop + 45W to a tablet + 15W to a phone precisely fills the 200W budget.

Despite the capacity, the unit remains portable. It measures 6.69 x 4.73 x 4.19 inches and weighs 4.85 pounds—larger than a pocket bank, but significantly more compact than entry-level power stations that add an AC inverter. If you primarily charge USB-C gear—laptops, tablets, cameras, drones, and handheld consoles—staying DC-only keeps weight and size down without sacrificing flexibility.

Portability and travel considerations for the 240D

One caveat: 256Wh exceeds aviation limits for passenger carry-on batteries. The Federal Aviation Administration allows batteries up to 100Wh in carry-on, and up to 160Wh with airline approval; anything larger is not permitted on flights. If you need an in-flight power companion, opt for a sub-100Wh pack. For ground travel, camping, field shoots, or emergency preparedness at home, the 240D’s larger capacity is a clear advantage.

Use cases that make sense for this 256Wh USB-C bank

Weekend camping or road trips: Run a router or hotspot (8–10W) for well over 20 hours, power action cams and drones between flights, and keep phones topped up.

Students and remote workers: Pair the 140W USB-C with a modern laptop for fast top-ups during long library sessions, with headroom left for a phone and earbuds.

Gamers and creators: Steam Deck, Switch, mirrorless cameras, gimbals, and LED panels all benefit from stable USB-C power without carrying a separate inverter.

How the Explorer 240D compares to banks and stations

Traditional compact power stations around this capacity layer in AC outlets but jump in size and weight, often to 7–10 pounds or more. If you don’t need AC power for appliances, the Explorer 240D’s DC-only design gives you better portability and efficiency for USB-C electronics. On the other side, pocket power banks typically top out at 20,000–30,000mAh and 45–100W output, which won’t sustain a power-hungry laptop or multiple devices for long.

Bottom line on the Jackery Explorer 240D power bank

This is a sharp, limited-time price on a high-capacity, high-output USB-C power bank that bridges the gap between portability and serious runtime. If your kit is mostly USB-powered and you value a lighter, simpler setup over AC outlets, the Jackery Explorer 240D at 33% off is the kind of deal that’s hard to pass up.