Jabra Evolve2 85 Headset, Now 27 Percent Off

If you are waiting for a premium work headset that also moonlights as a music-listening device, your moment has arrived. The Jabra Evolve2 85 is being discounted by a hefty 27%, so you can pick it up for $720 at the major national retailer, or save $193 to grab it for just $527. For an enterprise-grade model that commonly slots above flagship consumer headphones on price, that’s a rare cut.

Why this Jabra Evolve2 85 discount is genuinely strong

By and large, over-ear ANC headphones have been assessed primarily on sound and noise-cancelling. The Evolve2 85 includes a folding boom mic and professional certifications, which is why it tends not to be discounted as often as consumer-grade Sony or Bose models. You’re here to pay for a business-first tool that’ll keep your voice crisp and bright in meetings while also delivering rich, full-range audio after hours.

Hybrid work has made this category more important than ever. According to Gallup, more than half of employees who are capable of doing their jobs remotely now work in a hybrid way, and businesses are increasingly consolidating around platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom. And that’s exactly where the Evolve2 85 sits — straddling office-grade call quality with travel-friendly comfort and a music-lover’s tuning.

Work-first features without sacrificing daily comfort

Specs-wise, the Evolve2 85 marries 40mm speakers with a digital hybrid ANC system and is built with a 10-microphone array that blends three feed-forward mics and two post-filtering mics to deliver ANC results.

The signature touch is the retractable boom arm: flip it down for meeting-worthy voice pickup, tuck it back to wear the headset like a high-end set of ANC cans. A physical “busy light” can be seen to discourage interruption during calls.

Battery life is up to 37 hours on a single charge, which is among the best for over-ear ANC headsets.

Bluetooth multipoint allows you to connect all at once with two devices, and the included Jabra Link 380 USB adapter offers range and reliability for laptop users, with a choice of USB-A or USB-C and versions certified for Microsoft Teams or for common Unified Communications platforms.

Calling and ANC performance in real-world workflows

And the biggest edge over consumer headphones is mic position. One-directional boom mic: The microphone rides closer to your mouth, allowing your voice to penetrate the din of open-office chatter, HVAC rumble and location-limited café clatter. That proximity effect will usually sound clearer than using earcup mics alone, particularly in noisy environments.

The performance of the ANC is strong, and well-tuned for all kinds of work: low frequency droning is reduced to a whisper while mid-range distractions are contained just enough; you can still focus on the things at hand. Meanwhile, the memory-foam leather cushion does a good job distributing pressure over time — important for those who log several hours of meetings per day. It’s a tiny design nuance that has an outsize effect on your fatigue.

How it compares with popular consumer headphone favorites

Sony’s WH-1000XM5 and Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra sound great for travel and music, often for hundreds less than the Evolve2 85 at full retail price. But they don’t have a retracting boom arm and enterprise certifications, which might matter if your day consists of client calls, sales demos or leadership briefings where clarity is key. The Jabra splits the baby — hi-fi sound for playlists, broadcast-ready voice for meetings.

If all you care about is music quality, alternatives like Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 may be better wallet choices.

If your headset is a daily workhorse, the 27% off provided on the Evolve2 85 makes what otherwise might be considered a “business expense” look much more like a canny long-term investment. It’s close to two hundred dollars you could have put toward this thing, which is made to be used across multiple product generations.

Purchase tips to consider before you click the Buy button

Here are the SKUs that match up to your setup: Teams-certified models include one-touch Microsoft support, while UC editions play nice with more services like Zoom, Google Meet and Webex.

Choose between USB-A or USB-C for the Link 380 dongle depending on your main laptop port.

Accessories: The headset usually comes with a hard travel case and charging cable. There's also Jabra's desktop app to support firmware updates, as well as EQ presets (Jabra Direct). If you split your time between an office and a home office, perhaps have a second charging stand or spare cable just to ensure the 37 hours of battery never runs out without you having to think about it.

The bottom line on this 27 percent price cut today

Costing $527 (converted from GBP), the Evolve2 85 finally offers a price point of this level that mirrors both its top-drawer call quality and its fantastic ANC audio chops. With the widespread move to video calls for professionals who live on them but still want immersive sound after hours, this is one of those rare discounts that changes the value equation in a meaningful way. If you have been holding out for a true work-and-play headset, this is the one to pick up.