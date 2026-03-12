iPhone Fold Catches Up With Split-Screen Multitasking

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is poised to add split-screen multitasking, a feature Android users have had since Android 7.0 Nougat, according to reporting from Bloomberg. The device, widely referred to as iPhone Fold, is expected to run iOS with iPad-like interface tweaks on the larger inner display, bringing long-requested side-by-side app support to the iPhone for the first time.

What Apple Is Reportedly Changing for iPhone Fold

Bloomberg indicates the iPhone Fold will keep iOS at its core but adopt an iPad-style layout on the main screen. Expect a persistent sidebar in Apple’s key apps to speed navigation—familiar to anyone who has used the iPad’s Files, Notes, or Photos—and a true split-view mode that runs two apps simultaneously.

Notably, this does not mean full desktop-like windows. Apple is said to be steering clear of iPadOS’s Stage Manager approach for now, opting instead for a simpler multitasking model better suited to a phone. You also shouldn’t expect native iPad apps to run out of the box; the software strategy centers on iPhone apps that adapt to the larger canvas.

Why Split-Screen Multitasking Matters on a Foldable iPhone

Foldables live or die on how well they use their expanded displays. Split-screen is the baseline for productivity: navigate in Maps while chatting, drag a photo into an email, compare docs without constant app switching, or watch a video while tracking a live stat feed. Android foldables from Samsung and Google have built entire experiences around this, often allowing two or even three apps at once.

Conventional iPhones still lack side-by-side multitasking, which makes the addition on a foldable meaningful. A book-style inner screen—reportedly with proportions closer to an iPad mini than a tall phone—benefits from wide panes and persistent UI elements. The sidebar pattern, already common on iPad and Android tablets, reduces taps and travel time within complex apps.

Android’s Split-Screen Feature Shipped Back in 2016

Google introduced native split-screen support in Android 7.0 Nougat, rolling out in 2016. By the end of the following two years, Android platform distribution data showed the majority of active devices were on Nougat or newer—meaning multi-window had quickly become table stakes across the ecosystem. Apple, by contrast, added Split View to iPad as far back as iOS 9 but kept iPhone multitasking intentionally conservative.

The iPhone Fold would effectively bridge that gap. It’s less about leapfrogging and more about meeting an expectation that’s been standard on large-screen Android devices for years. For Apple users, the win is practical: fewer context switches, more work done per glance, and interfaces that feel purpose-built for a spread-out display instead of stretched from a phone.

How Apple Might Implement Split-Screen on iPhone Fold

Apple has been quietly preparing its toolkits for this moment. UIKit’s UISplitViewController and SwiftUI’s adaptive stacks already encourage two-pane designs, and Apple’s size classes let developers tailor layouts for compact, regular, and in-between breakpoints. On a foldable, that likely translates to quick gesture-driven pairing of two apps, app pairs remembered on the home screen, and sidebars that appear automatically at certain widths.

Staying with iOS rather than iPadOS also simplifies expectations for developers. Think “responsive iPhone apps” rather than “mini desktop windows.” That reduces complexity for background scheduling, memory, and input targets—key considerations when two apps share resources on battery. It also aligns with Apple’s preference for deterministic behavior over freeform windowing on a phone.

The Competitive Picture for Foldables and Apple’s Strategy

Analyst firms such as Counterpoint Research and IDC have tracked steady growth in foldables, with shipments hovering around the high teens of millions recently and projected to climb as designs refine and prices fall. Multitasking is central to why people buy these devices in the first place. Bringing split-screen to the iPhone Fold ensures Apple isn’t asking users to pay a foldable premium without the core productivity feature that defines the category.

Hardware whispers—like a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a punch-hole cover display—may shape the experience at the margins, but software will decide whether this first-gen foldable feels indispensable or experimental. With split-screen on board and iPad-like sidebars guiding navigation, Apple’s approach looks pragmatic: catch up where it must, polish where it can, and let developers elevate the experience with adaptive designs.

If Bloomberg’s reporting holds, the iPhone Fold won’t reinvent multitasking on day one—but it won’t need to. Matching Nougat-era split-screen on a thoughtfully sized inner display could be the difference between a novelty and a daily driver for Apple’s first foldable.