iPad Pro Black Friday Cuts $100 From 11- and 13-Inch

The best Black Friday iPad deal is here: The newest 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models are $100 off, matching their all-time lowest price at a big-box retailer. The 11-inch is discounted to $899 from $999, and the 13-inch is marked down to $1,399.99 from $1,499. That’s about a 10% discount on the 11-inch and around 7% on the 13-inch — unusual depths for current-gen Pro hardware.

Why This $100 Trimming Is Different for iPad Pro Buyers

There are usually modest discounts on the top-end iPad Pro, especially in its first year of release. While the iPad and iPad Air — which sometimes get deeper holiday discounts — usually bob around in that 5% to 10% discount band during high-sales weeks, the Pro line can swim a bit higher. In other words, $100 off is exactly the window that smart shoppers plant themselves in front of — and one that usually doesn’t linger once stock tightens.

Then there is a cost backdrop to bear in mind. Display Supply Chain Consultants analysts noted that with the advanced displays and premium components, tablet makers are forced to keep bill-of-materials costs high — a reason heavy discounting on Pro-grade iPads is reined in compared with mainstream models. IDC, meanwhile, regularly rates Apple as the No. 1 tablet vendor by shipments, indicating that demand is plenty robust even when discounts are relatively small.

Picking Between 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro Models

Consider the 11-inch as the “go-everywhere” Pro. It’s more manageable with one hand, fits onto airline trays without corkscrewing in a contorted way, and plays well with the Apple Pencil Pro for sketching or notes on the go. For those who commute or travel regularly, 11-inch typically finds a good balance for weight and reach.

The 13-inch is the creator’s canvas. If you spend most of your life in Procreate or editing video in LumaFusion or Final Cut, or if you could use that extra space for multi-app workflows, the additional screen real estate has daily payoff. It is also the more comfortable size with the Magic Keyboard for long typing sessions. Both models boast the fast 120Hz ProMotion and the newest accessories, but the 13-inch just offers you more workspace without disqualifying interface elements.

How This Compares To Typical Black Friday iPad Deals

Historically, entry-level iPads and the iPad Air models swing more widely — often in the 15% to 25% range during holiday promotions — because they’re higher-volume, wider-market devices.

The Pro’s $100 trim is less of a percentage cut, but has more significance if you value peak performance, premium displays, and top-tier accessory support.

It’s also worthy of mention that this discount matches the historic lows we’ve seen on the latest Pros. In previous years, inventories can deplete rapidly once these prices hit (especially on popular storage arrangements like 256GB and 512GB). If you’re waiting for deeper price cuts, history indicates they likely won’t arrive until much later in the product life cycle, and even then, may only be available in select colors or storage options.

How to Make the Most of the Deal When Buying

Prioritize storage up front. Creative apps, ProRes playback, and offline files accumulate quickly; you can’t upgrade later. The $100 discount is a good incentive for the entry level, and that deep of a deal can even help subsidize an upgrade.

Check accessory bundles. The Apple Pencil Pro and the latest Magic Keyboard make for occasional promos around Black Friday. A small accessory discount can be more meaningful than shaving another $10 off the tablet.

Keep an eye on ship dates and colors. The most popular finishes do go in and out of backorder; if timing matters, it may be wise to pick an alternative finish just to lock the price in.

Look into trade-ins and card perks. Retailers and payment firms can often stack more value via trade credits or statement offers, which may beat waiting for a lower headline price.

Bottom Line: These iPad Pro Discounts Are Worth Acting On

If you’ve been holding out for a substantial discount on the latest iPad Pro, this is it. The 11-inch is now down to $899, while the price for the 13-inch has been marked down to $1,399.99; we have not seen these configurations priced lower on any current models before, offering around a 10% and 7% discount respectively. As ever, inventory can be erratic on Black Friday, so if you see the size and storage set you like that’s $100 lower than it should be, get your card out.