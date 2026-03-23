iPad 12 With Apple Intelligence Nearing Launch

Apple’s next entry-level tablet is widely expected to arrive with Apple Intelligence onboard, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The 12th-generation iPad would mark the first time Apple’s AI suite lands on the most affordable iPad, signaling a major shift in how the company scales its newest software capabilities across price tiers.

What The New Report Indicates About iPad 12

Gurman reports that Apple has the iPad 12 ready and is lining up the launch to coincide with a forthcoming iPadOS update. Earlier chatter suggested the device slipped from a prior window due to component availability and ample channel inventory of the current model. The updated timing implies the hardware is finished and Apple is calibrating the debut to match software readiness for Apple Intelligence and a revamped Siri experience.

Apple, as usual, hasn’t commented on unannounced products. But the pattern tracks: Apple tends to roll out bigger AI features when the devices that best showcase them are ready, smoothing early adoption and minimizing fragmented experiences across its lineup.

Why Apple Intelligence On The Base iPad Matters

Bringing Apple Intelligence to the entry iPad dramatically expands the installed base for Apple’s on-device AI features, including writing tools, notification prioritization, image creation, and a more context-aware Siri. Until now, Apple has limited these capabilities to its newest chips, with iPad adoption skewing toward M‑series models. Adding the base iPad means students, families, and workplaces that standardize on Apple’s most affordable tablet can tap the same features developers are building against.

That’s not a small audience. IDC’s recent estimates put Apple at roughly 30% of global tablet shipments, with the entry iPad serving as a volume driver in education and first-time buyer segments. A broader AI footprint could accelerate developer support for Apple Intelligence APIs and make features like systemwide writing assistance or on-device image generation feel truly mainstream rather than premium-only perks.

Equally important is Apple’s privacy stance. Apple Intelligence runs tasks on device when possible and selectively taps private cloud compute for heavier workloads, using the same security model Apple touts for its chips and services. Bringing that paradigm to a mass-market iPad extends Apple’s “AI without your data leaving your control” message to a wider swath of users.

The Expected Hardware Shift for Apple’s Next iPad

The most notable rumored change is under the hood: a move from an A16-class chip to A18 silicon. That jump would provide a more capable Neural Engine and the memory bandwidth needed for Apple Intelligence features, aligning the base iPad with the same AI performance trajectory as Apple’s latest iPhones.

Externally, don’t expect a radical redesign. Reports point to a familiar chassis, a landscape-aligned front camera, USB‑C, and support for recent Apple Pencil and keyboard accessories. That strategy keeps accessory ecosystems intact and helps Apple focus spend where it matters for AI performance—on the processor, memory configuration, and power efficiency—rather than on new industrial design.

If Apple hews to its playbook, the iPad 12 could also inherit subtle quality-of-life updates—tighter integration of the Pencil hover experience in creative apps, faster on-device transcription for notes, or quicker Spotlight and Photos search powered by the Neural Engine—without inflating the bill of materials.

Pricing And Positioning Questions Ahead of Launch

The big unknown is price. The current model launched at $349 for 128GB in the lineup’s last refresh, a compelling number for schools and households. Apple could hold that line to maximize adoption of Apple Intelligence, or nudge it higher to account for the upgraded chip and AI headroom. Historically, Apple balances margins with long-running promotions through education channels and retailers, so street pricing often softens after the initial release window.

If the company keeps the existing model on shelves at a lower price, it would create a clear step-up story: entry iPad for basics, iPad 12 for AI features, and iPad Air/Pro for sustained pro-grade workloads. That laddering could help Apple shore up unit sales while introducing AI to users who might not spring for an M‑series tablet.

Ripple Effects Across Apple’s Wider Ecosystem

The report also hints that Apple TV and HomePod mini refreshes are ready but waiting for the upgraded Siri experience that rides alongside Apple Intelligence. Aligning launches would make strategic sense: a smarter Siri across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and HomePod would present a unified message about ambient AI in the home, not just on personal devices.

For developers, a base iPad with Apple Intelligence expands the target for AI-first app design. For buyers, it promises a mainstream tablet that can summarize documents, rewrite emails, generate images for school projects, and handle more natural, multi-step Siri requests—all without jumping to the pricier tiers.

The bottom line: if Gurman’s reporting holds, Apple is about to make its AI story meaningfully more inclusive. Watch for clues in the next iPadOS release cycle and supply chain movement around Apple’s A‑series chips—two strong signals that the iPad 12’s AI debut is close.