iOS 26.4 Nears Release With New Emoji And Concerts

Apple’s next iPhone software update is reportedly just days away, and the release candidate signals what matters most in iOS 26.4. Based on the latest developer builds and reporting from 9to5Mac, three additions rise above the incremental tweaks: a fresh wave of emoji, smarter Apple Music discovery, and a new “Reduce Motion” control for Apple’s Liquid Glass design.

None of these reinvent the OS, but together they touch how people communicate, find live events, and comfortably use their phones for hours. Here is what to expect and why it matters.

New Emoji Expand Everyday Expression On iOS 26.4

iOS 26.4 brings a compact yet personality-packed set of emoji that includes a trombone, a playfully distorted face, a ballet dancer, an orca, and a sasquatch. It is an eclectic mix, but that is the point—small additions ripple through day‑to‑day messaging in outsized ways.

The Unicode Consortium now recognizes well over 3,600 emoji, and every new batch tends to reflect cultural in‑jokes and emerging vernacular. Expect the distorted face to become a go‑to reaction for cringe or chaotic moments, while the sasquatch is tailor‑made for “hard to find” memes and outdoorsy group chats. Emojipedia typically catalogs these releases as they arrive, and Apple’s rollouts usually mean rapid support across Messages, Mail, and third‑party keyboards.

One practical note: if you send these to someone on an older system, they may see missing characters. Cross‑platform adoption, as always, depends on recipients updating as well. Still, for creators and social media managers, fresh emoji often boost engagement by giving posts and replies a new visual hook.

Apple Music Gets Smarter And More Immersive

Apple Music in iOS 26.4 adds a Concerts feature that surfaces nearby shows for artists you actually listen to, trimming the friction between discovery and ticket buying. Instead of bouncing between search results and venue pages, you can pivot from an artist page to a local date in a couple of taps. It is a timely upgrade—live events have rebounded strongly in recent years, and Apple has been steadily weaving more real‑world context into its services.

There is also a new way to build playlists from plain‑English prompts. Describe a mood or activity—say, “late‑night study with ambient beats”—and Apple Music will auto‑generate a set that fits. It is Apple’s answer to the broader trend of intent‑based listening, which rivals have chased with AI DJs and dayparted mixes. The benefit here is speed: fewer taps to get from an idea to a soundtrack.

On the visual side, full‑screen album and playlist backgrounds lend more presence to artwork, especially on OLED iPhones where color and contrast pop. Cosmetic? Sure. But UX research consistently shows that richer context keeps users engaged longer, and Apple’s 100‑million‑song catalog gives that canvas plenty to work with.

Liquid Glass Gains Reduce Motion Controls

Apple’s Liquid Glass aesthetic—those fluid blurs, depth effects, and dynamic transitions—has fans and skeptics. iOS 26.4 introduces a dedicated Reduce Motion option tailored to this design, dialing down animations and intensity for users who find them distracting or uncomfortable.

Apple has long supported systemwide motion accommodations, but a control scoped to Liquid Glass is a smart refinement. It aligns with guidance from the W3C’s prefers‑reduced‑motion standard and longstanding advice from accessibility advocates, including the Vestibular Disorders Association, that excessive motion can trigger discomfort for some people. In practice, expect fewer parallax shifts, subtler scaling, and a steadier UI—useful for marathon map sessions, reading, or rapid app switching.

The bigger takeaway: accessibility settings increasingly double as personalization tools. Even if you are not motion‑sensitive, a calmer interface can reduce fatigue and make the phone feel faster.

What To Know Before Updating To iOS 26.4

Based on Apple’s typical cadence, a developer release candidate usually precedes public availability by just a few days. As always, back up your iPhone, clear some storage, and note that certain features—like concert recommendations—may rely on regional data sources or server‑side switches that phase in after the core update lands.

iOS 26.4 is not a headline‑grabbing overhaul, and that is fine. It is a quality‑of‑life release that adds expressive tools, lowers the effort to catch a show, and gives more control over how the interface feels. Sometimes the best updates are the ones you notice in the first message you send—or the first night you spend out at a concert you might have missed.