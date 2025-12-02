Internxt for $270 gives you 10TB Cloud Storage

For a limited time, an unprecedented pricing deal makes these huge personal-cloud storage plans more affordable than ever. Internxt is selling a 10TB plan for $269.97 — less per year than most rival services — and claims it will feature robust privacy protections and wide device support. Dec. 15, 2020.

For those who are tired of monthly fees or hitting storage walls — that is, the limits beyond which cloud services won’t let you store data on their servers without extra charges — having 10TB at a fixed cost is a big deal.

Why 10TB Makes a Difference in the Real World

Ten terabytes gives most individuals and small teams space to breathe for a couple of years. As a reference point, 10TB will store roughly 200,000 50MB RAW photos, thousands of hours of lossless audio or well over 200 hours of high-bitrate 4K video. With phone cameras cresting 48MP and creators defaulting to shooting 4K/60fps, headroom isn’t a luxury — it’s a coat of armor against perpetual cleanup.

Trends in data growth support the requirement for scale. The expansion of the Global Datasphere has long been predicted by research firm IDC. For consumers, the effects are clear: larger, longer-term storage allotments mean lower churn and the hidden costs of moving between services.

Pricing perspective and long-term value explained

If you compare to the mainstream subscriptions, that one-time payment of $270 is something that probably pays for itself pretty quickly.

A 5TB tier of Google One tends to cost around $300 per year. Apple’s iCloud+ 6TB is $29.99 a month, or about $360 a year. Dropbox and Microsoft offerings between 2–5TB are also significantly more expensive, typically over $200 per year. If you’re currently paying $25 a month for 5TB, this $270 offer hits break-even in just over 11 months — after that, you’re in the black.

A substantial caveat applies to any such “lifetime” or one-time license: its value depends on the provider’s staying in business — and not suddenly voiding the terms of service.

Although these plans can yield nice savings, it’s important for buyers to consider the company’s history, business practices and how established their plans are.

Security and privacy features you should know

Internxt emphasizes a privacy-first architecture. Files are encrypted on your device before sharing, and it’s a zero-knowledge service, which means that you alone have the keys to decrypt your files. The company refers to the use of open-source, its GDPR compliance and independent audits as transparency measures — practices which echo advice from groups like the Cloud Security Alliance and European data protection authorities.

The service also claims to be post-quantum encryption–ready for long-term endurance. Though threats on a mass scale from quantum are still off in the distance, much of industry is already moving in that direction — the US National Institute of Standards and Technology has chosen next-gen cryptographic algorithms to standardize. And it’s smart to be preemptive for archives that will live decades.

Apps, performance, and sharing across platforms

It’s available on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS with a web client for easy access from your browser. In practice, it means you can sync your primary desktop, a travel laptop and your phone without having to shuffle device limits.

Core workflows — drag-and-drop uploads, a selective sync model, and link-based sharing — are intentionally simple. For sharing, secure links and permissions make it easy to control who sees what, and even when you share large files outside your organization.

Who this deal suits and potential limitations

Creators, photographers and videographers will love the capacity buffer. Families who want to collect photos and device backups in one vault can also enjoy 10TB with no recurring bills. If you’re already paying north of $20 a month for storage, the math is compelling.

Teams heavily invested in tightly integrated document editing, enterprise compliance suites or advanced e-discovery may still prefer the incumbent platforms, however. Before moving key workflows, it’s smart to map your must-have features — the depth of versioning, file-locking and collaboration tools.

Key terms to know and the bottom line for buyers

The 10TB plan is for an unlimited number of devices, and targets Internxt Drive newcomers. Promotional offers do not work on top of other promotions and are available for a limited time. As ever, check the provider’s terms of service and privacy policy before uploading great swathes of data.

It’s pretty hard to stand out in the market of storage creep and subscription fatigue, where a $270 one-time 10TB offer is exceptional. If the feature set matches your needs, locking in that capacity now could mean spending hundreds of dollars less over the next couple of years and giving yourself some room for all those pesky files.