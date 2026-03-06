India PC Shipments Top Pandemic Peak As Upgrades Surge

India’s PC market just set a new high-water mark, eclipsing the pandemic boom as millions of first-time buyers return to the checkout line for upgrades. Industry tracker IDC reports shipments of desktops, notebooks, and workstations climbed 10.2% year over year to 15.9 million units in 2025 — the first time the country has crossed the 15-million-unit threshold and a clear sign that the COVID-era installed base is refreshing en masse.

The shift wasn’t just a consumer story. Commercial purchases made up 52.9% of shipments, with consumers accounting for 47.1%, indicating healthy momentum across enterprises, small businesses, education, and at-home buyers. The pandemic created a massive cohort of entry-level users; 2025 proved they are ready for better screens, faster processors, and longer battery life.

What Is Powering the Second Wave of PC Upgrades in India

Three forces are driving the spike. First, the practical need to replace aging, budget machines bought during lockdowns — many with limited storage and lower-end chips — is now unavoidable. Second, software and security expectations have risen, with organizations nudging fleets toward newer hardware that can handle modern operating systems and heavier collaboration workloads. Third, easier financing and cashback-led retail promotions have softened price shocks, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities where upgrade intent is catching up with metros.

Interestingly, the high end held its own. IDC’s data shows notebooks priced above $1,000 grew 8.2% in 2025, suggesting that a meaningful slice of buyers skipped incremental upgrades and opted for premium screens, metal builds, and stronger thermals. That premium momentum dovetails with an early, if still nascent, appetite for AI-capable laptops.

Vendor Standings And Apple’s Catch-Up Play

HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, and Asus dominated unit volumes, reflecting their expansive channel reach and breadth of price points. Apple, by contrast, remains a niche but rising contender. IDC estimates MacBooks captured about 5.6% of India’s notebook market in 2025 — below the U.S. and global averages — after peaking at 7.4% in 2022 from 3.9% in 2020.

Two dynamics frame Apple’s prospects. Roughly 85% to 87% of Mac shipments in India skew to consumers, underscoring a limited enterprise footprint. However, a newly introduced lower-priced MacBook Neo, combined with rising prices in parts of the Windows stack, could narrow the gap for price-sensitive upgraders. If Apple deepens commercial partnerships and device management integrations, it could unlock share in the next refresh cycle.

AI PCs Edge Into the Mainstream, but Demand Lags

AI features are beginning to influence premium PC lineups in India, though they are not yet a top-line demand driver. IDC analysts note that many enterprises already shopping at premium price points are trading like-for-like for devices with onboard NPUs and improved accelerators, keeping budgets flat while gaining AI-ready hardware. For creators and prosumers — video editors, designers, and streamers — localized AI tasks like noise removal, transcript generation, and image upscaling could be the tipping point to refresh earlier than planned.

The consumer education curve remains a hurdle. Shoppers are attentive to battery life, build quality, and display specs; AI branding alone does not close the sale. Expect bundled software trials, on-device demos at retail, and enterprise pilots to do the heavy lifting in 2026.

Near-Term Headwinds Temper the PC Market Outlook

Despite the record year, the runway is not perfectly smooth. IDC cautions that rising prices and potential component tightness could dent momentum, projecting India’s PC shipments to dip around 5% in 2026 versus a low double-digit decline globally. If supply constraints persist into key back-to-school and festive quarters, channel inventories could see more volatility.

Even so, the medium-term arc remains constructive. As early-pandemic hardware ages out and hybrid work norms settle, the market is likely to stabilize through 2027 before growth resumes. Government and enterprise digitization programs, coupled with SMB upgrades and continued retail expansion beyond metros, provide durable demand pillars.

Why India’s PC Upgrade Cycle Matters for Vendors Now

Surpassing the pandemic peak signals more than pent-up demand — it confirms India’s PC base has matured. The first wave created users; the second is shaping preferences and performance expectations. That evolution will influence how global OEMs price, localize, and position AI-enabled hardware for one of the world’s most dynamic, value-conscious markets.

For buyers, the message is clear: the upgrade window is open, with richer choices at every tier. For vendors, execution in after-sales service, trade-in programs, and commercial device management could separate those who ride the refresh cycle from those who fall behind it.