Incogni Tops Aura in the Current Data Privacy Battle

Data brokers harvest names, addresses, emails, phone numbers, and more to build dossiers that get sold, traded, and resurfaced endlessly. Two popular tools promise to claw that data back: Aura, which bundles removals inside a full security suite, and Incogni, which focuses almost entirely on data broker opt-outs. After comparing coverage, automation, security posture, and value, one service has the clear edge if your goal is shrinking your public footprint fast.

Why This Matchup Matters for Data Privacy Today

The Identity Theft Resource Center reported a record 3,205 publicly disclosed data compromises in 2023, up sharply from 2022, underscoring how quickly personal data circulates once exposed. The Federal Trade Commission has repeatedly warned that data brokers aggregate information from public records, loyalty programs, and web trackers, enabling invasive profiling. With that backdrop, automated opt-outs and suppression lists aren’t niceties—they’re table stakes for modern privacy.

Pricing and Plans Compared for Individuals and Families

Incogni’s standard annual plan has typically hovered just under the $100 mark, with a higher-tier “Unlimited” option for those who want premium features like custom removals. There’s also a five-adult family plan priced below many identity-protection bundles, and an upgraded family tier with Unlimited capabilities. Incogni also offers a free Digital Footprint Checker that estimates your exposure before you pay—useful for gauging impact.

Aura’s individual plan generally starts around $144 per year. Family bundles scale quickly: roughly $264 for two adults and around $384 for five adults, with each adult getting licenses for antivirus and VPN on up to 10 devices. Aura does not offer a free scan but provides a 14-day trial on some plans. Verdict on price depends on your priorities: Incogni is lean privacy at a lower entry cost; Aura is more expensive but includes a broader security stack.

Coverage of Data Brokers and People-Search Sites

Coverage breadth is the single most important metric for removal outcomes. Incogni tracks more than 420 people-search sites and data brokers, and maintains workflows for many more through its internal knowledge base. The company says its roster evolves as new brokers appear or policies change, which matters because the ecosystem is fluid.

Aura has expanded its catalog significantly over time to above 200 brokers, a meaningful jump from earlier iterations. Still, it trails Incogni’s reach by a wide margin. In practical terms, broader coverage reduces “whack-a-mole” reappearances and catches niche aggregators that many services miss.

Automation, Custom Requests, and Suppression Lists

Incogni leans hard on automation—bulk opt-outs, status tracking, and reminders. Crucially, its Unlimited tier lets you file custom removal requests for sites outside the default list by supplying exact URLs that expose your data. That’s a powerful fail-safe because no broker list is ever complete. Incogni also works to place users on suppression lists where available, reducing the chance your info is re-scraped later; in testing, users have reported placement on well over 100 such lists.

Aura automates removals on its included list but does not support custom requests. If you encounter an outlier website that isn’t covered, you’ll be on your own to pursue that takedown. For pure footprint reduction, that limitation is noticeable.

Security Extras and the Supporting Privacy Ecosystem

This is where Aura swings back. Beyond data broker removals, it bundles antivirus, a VPN, a password manager, tracker blocking, dark web monitoring, and identity-theft support features. You can deploy protections across many devices—handy for families and anyone who wants one vendor for security and privacy basics.

Incogni doesn’t aim to be a suite; it’s a single-purpose tool from the team behind a well-known VPN brand. If you already have preferred tools for malware defense, passwords, and secure browsing, Incogni’s narrow focus is a virtue. If you want an all-in-one umbrella, Aura’s breadth is compelling value.

Authentication Methods and Overall Account Security

Given the sensitivity of the data you share for matching, account security matters. Incogni supports app-based multi-factor authentication using time-based one-time passwords. Aura relies on SMS codes for sign-in verification. NIST’s Digital Identity Guidelines caution that SMS is more susceptible to SIM-swapping and interception; authenticator apps generally provide stronger assurance. Advantage: Incogni.

Real-World Use and Service Transparency Details

Incogni’s dashboard surfaces which brokers were contacted, which requests succeeded, and which are pending or refused, giving a clear audit trail. The free exposure scan also helps set expectations before you commit. Many users see early wins on major people-search sites like Whitepages and Spokeo, followed by steady progress on smaller aggregators.

Aura reports progress on removals inside a broader security console. Its value shows up most for households that also want device protection and identity monitoring. But if your primary benchmark is the speed and depth of broker takedowns across the widest net, Incogni’s transparency and specialized workflows stand out.

Bottom Line: Choosing the Right Service for Your Needs

If your top priority is erasing as many data broker profiles as possible, as quickly as possible, Incogni wins this head-to-head. It covers more brokers, supports custom removals, offers stronger MFA, and provides a free exposure check to preview results.

If you want one subscription that bundles removals with antivirus, VPN, password management, and identity monitoring for the whole family, Aura delivers breadth that Incogni doesn’t try to match. For pure data privacy cleanup, choose Incogni. For an all-around security suite that includes removals as one ingredient, Aura is the better fit.