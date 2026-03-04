Incogni And Privacy Bee Face Off In Data Cleanup Test

Your home address, phone number, and past jobs are almost certainly circulating among data brokers. Two services dominate the conversation about clawing that information back: Incogni and Privacy Bee. Both promise automated takedowns and fewer broker profiles. The question is which one actually cleans your footprint fastest and most completely.

The stakes are not theoretical. The Identity Theft Resource Center reported a record 3,205 U.S. data compromises in 2023, and California’s Data Broker Registry lists well over 500 registered brokers. In this environment, automation and persistence—not a one-time sweep—are what matter.

How Each Targets Data Brokers And Maintains Coverage

Coverage is where the two diverge most. Incogni monitors 420 sites spanning people-search portals and behind-the-scenes brokers. Its automation handles ongoing opt-outs and follow-ups, and it leans on suppression lists so certain brokers don’t reacquire your data. Users typically get placed on 150+ suppression lists where available.

Privacy Bee claims a broader net, scanning more than 1,000 broker and people-search sites. It also lets you trigger custom removals across a catalog of over 180,000 companies, reflecting how personal data flows through marketing tech, affiliate networks, and SaaS providers—not just classic brokers.

Practically speaking, Incogni is built for depth on a curated set plus targeted custom requests (available on its top tier), while Privacy Bee is optimized for scale and long-tail visibility. If you suspect your data is scattered far beyond the usual suspects, that breadth helps.

Pricing And Plans Compared: Individual, Family, Concierge

Incogni undercuts rivals on price. An annual plan runs $99.48, while the Ultimate tier with custom removals is $179.88. Family coverage (up to five people) is $191.88 for the base plan or $275.88 for Ultimate—strong value for households.

Privacy Bee’s standard plan is $197 per year. An Essentials tier at $95.97 trims features, and its white-glove Concierge service shoots to $797. Couples and Family plans cost $374.30 and $547.66, respectively. Cost-conscious users and families will find Incogni easier to justify.

Removal Speed And Success Rates Under Real-World Laws

Under GDPR and U.S. state privacy laws like the CCPA/CPRA, companies generally have 30–45 days to honor data deletion and opt-out requests. In practice, many people-search sites respond within 2–6 weeks; others require multiple follow-ups or identity verification. Both services automate these chases and re-checks—vital as records tend to reappear when brokers refresh feeds.

The meaningful differentiator is cadence. Incogni focuses on ongoing monitoring for its 420-site list and reports status changes clearly. Privacy Bee’s advantage is surface area; its long-tail coverage means more chances to catch re-posts on obscure sites before they spread.

Both offer free snapshots of your exposure. Incogni’s Digital Footprint Scan is paired with DIY guides for roughly 90 people-search sites, though you may need to match findings to guides manually. Privacy Bee’s Risk Assessment flags discoveries and links directly to step-by-step DIY removal instructions for those listings.

Transparency matters when you’re trusting a service with your personal details. Incogni emphasizes progress dashboards and third-party auditing of its processes. Privacy Bee leans on granular status tracking, including the history of removal playbooks across its massive site catalog. For users who want to oversee each step, both make the activity visible in plain language.

Extras That Matter Day To Day For Privacy Hygiene

Incogni’s notable add-on is suppression-list enrollment. If a broker accepts preemptive suppression, Incogni will attempt to keep you off future ingests rather than play whack-a-mole after the fact. It’s a pragmatic edge that reduces rework over time.

Privacy Bee layers on broader privacy hygiene. It can analyze your inbox to identify dormant accounts, help you close them, and block ad and web trackers in your browser. At the Concierge tier, it adds dark web exposure alerts. You can also declare specific companies “untrusted” to limit how they handle your data. These extras don’t replace removals, but they cut off common re-exposure paths.

Security And Data Handling, Storage, And Authentication

You’re handing over sensitive identifiers to trigger lawful deletion requests, so account security is nonnegotiable. Incogni and Privacy Bee both support multi-factor authentication via authenticator apps. Each emphasizes data minimization—storing only what’s needed for requests and status tracking.

Regulators have warned repeatedly about broker opacity. The Federal Trade Commission’s longstanding reporting on data brokers underscores the difficulty of tracing downstream sharing. That’s why automation, audit trails, and periodic rescans are more important than one-time results.

Verdict: Which Should You Choose Today And Why

Pick Incogni if you want the best value, clear reporting, and family coverage without sticker shock. Its automation is strong, suppression-list work reduces relapses, and Ultimate adds custom removals at a still-competitive price.

Choose Privacy Bee if you need maximum reach and ongoing control. Its 1,000+ broker coverage, custom removals across 180,000 companies, and privacy extras are built for users whose data has traveled widely through marketing stacks. In a world where records reappear, breadth and discipline win. For many households, Incogni is the smarter starting point; for power users, Privacy Bee’s scale is hard to beat.