IKEA Varmblixt Matter Smart Lamp Hits US Stores

IKEA’s Varmblixt smart lamp, a donut-shaped LED accent light with Matter support, is now appearing at select locations in the US. Priced at $99.99, the decidedly funky fixture brings app and voice control to one of the brand’s most eye-catching designs, signaling a continued push to make stylish, affordable smart lighting mainstream.

First announced with an expected April rollout and spotted in early retail by Notebookcheck, the lamp is arriving slightly ahead of schedule. It ships with a handheld remote for quick brightness and color tweaks, while Matter compatibility opens the door to controlling the light from popular platforms like Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and SmartThings—provided there’s a Matter hub in the mix.

Design-First Accent Lighting With Personality

The Varmblixt leans hard into design. Roughly 12 inches across, the circular light reads as sculptural art as much as illumination. The glass cover—an upgrade over typical plastic diffusers at this price—adds heft and a warm glow, especially in ambient scenes. It can mount on a wall or sit on a flat surface, making it a versatile statement piece for entryways, media walls, or minimalist living rooms.

Functionally, this is accent lighting rather than a task lamp. Early user impressions on IKEA’s product page describe it as “on the dim side” for primary lighting, which aligns with its design intent: soft, color-adjustable ambience rather than flood-the-room output. Think mood, not lumens-per-dollar dominance.

Matter Support: What Works and What to Watch

Matter’s promise is simple: buy a device once, use it in any major ecosystem. Backed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance alongside Apple, Google, Amazon, and others, the standard has accelerated cross-brand compatibility across the smart home. Parks Associates reports that 54% of US broadband households own at least one smart home device, and Matter aims to make the next wave of adoption less frustrating by unifying setup and control.

In practice, IKEA’s recent Matter rollout has been a work in progress. Users have reported inconsistent performance with certain lights when paired through third-party hubs, and a review for Varmblixt notes trouble with Matter control. IKEA has publicly acknowledged these hiccups and says firmware and app updates are ongoing. For best results, ensure your Matter hub and any IKEA gateways (like Dirigera) are fully updated, keep devices on a stable 2.4GHz network where applicable, and complete pairing close to the hub before relocating.

When everything clicks, the benefits are significant: add Varmblixt to an Apple Home scene for a warm “Movie Night,” tie it to a Google Routine for gentle wake-ups, or let Alexa dim it automatically at sunset. The included remote remains a reliable fallback for household members who prefer button presses over apps and voice.

Early Feedback and Real-World Takeaways So Far

With about a dozen early reviews on IKEA’s storefront, Varmblixt is averaging roughly 3.7 out of 5 stars. That suggests a split experience: design-forward buyers love the look and feel, while others want brighter output or smoother onboarding with Matter. This is a familiar pattern for budget-friendly smart lighting—premium design at an approachable price, with some setup wrinkles that may require patience.

If you’re expecting a center-of-room light, you may be disappointed. If you want a decorative piece that adds a signature glow to a wall or shelf—and you’re comfortable with a little smart home tinkering—the value proposition is strong. The glass build and distinctive silhouette are standouts in a category often defined by utilitarian pucks and strips.

Availability, Pricing, and Who Should Buy This Lamp

Varmblixt is rolling out at select US stores and online regionally for $99.99, with wider availability likely to follow as inventory catches up. The earlier-than-expected appearance lines up with IKEA’s broader cadence of seeding new smart products market by market, then expanding once logistics and software are in sync.

Buy it if you value design, want accent lighting that integrates with existing Matter scenes and automations, and don’t mind potential troubleshooting. Skip it if you need bright task lighting or insist on completely frictionless setup on day one. Smart home enthusiasts who already run Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, or SmartThings will get the most from its cross-ecosystem flexibility.

Bottom line: Varmblixt brings a rare combo at this price—distinctive glass-first aesthetics, reliable physical controls, and the promise of Matter. If IKEA can smooth the lingering software edges, this quirky ring light could become a go-to recommendation for stylish ambient lighting under $100.