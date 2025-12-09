IKEA smart sensors start to ship in the US

IKEA’s newest smart home gadgets are starting to become available in the US, with listings for a couple of products appearing on its website and reports of stock popping up in some stores. The first wave revolves around a couple of budget sensors and a small dual-button remote, hinting at a swifter than anticipated US expansion for the revised Oliv collection.

What is available now for IKEA’s new smart home gear

This begins with the new-generation smart sensors—think motion, water leak, and door/window contact—in addition to the BILRESA dual-button remote. Online listings suggest there are official prices for these add-ons, with individual BILRESA controllers going for $7.99 or a multicolored three-pack costing $19.99. The three-pack is already sold through in certain channels, suggesting strong demand for low-cost controls.

One big exception is the TIMMERFLOTTE temperature and relative humidity sensor that doesn’t seem to have materialized in US stock yet. That distinction suggests IKEA is staging the rollout in terms of category and SKU, with high-volume accessories that play nicely with existing setups presumably getting first dibs.

What is still missing from US shelves during rollout

Even if the sensor crowd filing into Thomas Straz’s living room had arrived early, some of the headline products are still missing from American shelves for now. The new smart lights, updated smart plug, and expanded controllers haven’t rolled out yet. Given IKEA’s staged rollout history, you can bet these will arrive as supply settles down and firmware matures in the different regions.

How these devices fit into IKEA’s smart home ecosystem

IKEA’s sensors and remotes are built to pair with the Dirigera hub and the IKEA Home smart app so you can chain automations (like turning on lights if there’s motion, or getting notifications when a leak is detected). For more general compatibility, IKEA has been integrating with the Matter standard through the hub, which should make it easier to control on platforms like Apple Home, Google Home, and Alexa where supported. In practice, that means devices associated with Dirigera can talk cohesively across mixed-brand households more fluidly than their predecessors.

Hundreds of products already bear Matter certification, according to the Connectivity Standards Alliance, and IKEA joining is a big part of its overhaul. Not all device classes are supported with Matter currently, but anchoring the lineup around a modern hub means IKEA can potentially expand compatibility through software updates rather than swapping out hardware.

Pricing and market context for IKEA’s affordable sensors

The IKEA pitch is a familiar one, but a powerful one: keep prices low, simplify setup, and scale through volume. Most other smart sensors are priced in the $20–$40 range if they’re at all well-known from brands like Aqara, Eve, and Zooz — so spending on a $7.99 remote with affordable sensor packs makes it an easy impulse grab for shoppers putting together their room-by-room automations. Parks Associates has long found that cost is a leading barrier to US consumer adoption of smart home solutions, so the company’s pricing could bring basic home monitoring to the masses.

The BILRESA three-pack sell-through is a testament to that strategy. For renters or the acolytes of renting who are ready to buy but want to keep installation to a limit, that’s basically perfect: a low-cost remote bundle and a couple of sensors are enough to set up basic scenes (dimming lights, triggering task lighting, and receiving a leak alert) rather than buying into its premium ecosystem.

Small stock and early availability during the soft rollout

As with many soft rollouts, availability is sparse. Some stores have stock, others do not, and online inventory can vary as shipments arrive. If you are aiming for a weekend install, be sure to check product listings often and opt for in-store pickup when you can. Anticipate restocks to get better as IKEA gears up for the national release.

What to watch next as IKEA’s smart home rollout expands

Watch out for these and other new members of the team:

The temperature and humidity sensor

An updated smart plug

The renewed lighting range

Keep an eye out for firmware updates to the Dirigera hub that could expand support for Matter and further tweak automations. If the early presence of sensors in the US is telling, it’s possible that more of IKEA’s 2020s-era smart home reboot might hit ahead of time.