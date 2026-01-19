IKEA donut-shaped smart lamp could cost around $99

IKEA’s next donut-shaped smart lamp just leaked with a price tag, and it looks like the brand is sticking to a wallet-friendly formula. A product page on IKEA’s Swedish site points to a sticker price of SEK 699, signaling that the refreshed Varmblixt LED lamp could arrive in the US around $99—mirroring the original’s positioning.

What the Swedish product listing actually reveals

The listing, spotted by Notebookcheck on IKEA’s Sweden storefront, shows the upcoming Varmblixt LED lamp at SEK 699. That’s the same local price the first Varmblixt carried, which is the strongest indicator yet that the new model will hold the line on global pricing too.

Regional pages typically go live close to launch, but IKEA has a history of posting early placeholders for connected home devices. The appearance of a full product listing suggests the lamp is nearly ready for shelves, even if broader availability rolls out in phases by market.

Expected US price and how IKEA determines it

Translating SEK 699 directly to dollars doesn’t tell the full story—consumer electronics rarely map 1:1 across currencies once taxes, logistics, and market strategy are baked in. More useful is precedent: the last Varmblixt lamp with the iconic ring silhouette debuted in the US at roughly the $99 mark, and IKEA tends to preserve tiering across generations when costs are stable.

Holding the price would keep the Varmblixt competitive against design-forward smart fixtures that often start above $100. It also aligns with IKEA’s broader smart home reset, which has emphasized accessible price points to drive adoption.

Design tweaks and what’s new with the Varmblixt

The new Varmblixt retains the donut form factor but swaps the striking orange lens of its predecessor for a matte white glass finish. The shift reads less as a fashion statement and more as an interior-neutral look that fits a wider range of spaces—from entryways to bedside tables or mounted on a wall.

Color output includes a dozen presets spanning white, pink, turquoise, and other ambient hues. The ring can sit flat as a table lamp or be wall-mounted for a sculptural glow, turning the light into functional decor rather than a purely utilitarian fixture.

Smart home compatibility and control options

IKEA lists the lamp as Matter-compatible, which means it’s designed to play nicely with the major platforms—Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa—through a unified standard. The Connectivity Standards Alliance now counts over a thousand Matter-certified devices, and lighting remains one of the most mature categories, so interoperability should be straightforward.

Expect integration with IKEA’s Dirigera hub for full-featured control in the IKEA Home app, with Matter enabling cross-ecosystem routines and voice commands. Preset colors, dimming, and scene switching should be table stakes; detailed specs like lumen output or CRI haven’t surfaced yet.

Release timing signals from the early product listing

IKEA showed the new lamp publicly at CES, framing it as part of an expanded smart home portfolio that also includes updated sensors and remotes. Those accessories quietly appeared on regional sites before hitting stores, and the Varmblixt’s early product page hints at a similar playbook: list first, launch shortly after, with staggered market rollouts.

For shoppers, that means inventory might pop up online or in select stores before a fully synchronized global release. IKEA’s cadence often varies by country, so availability can swing by weeks depending on distribution and certification timelines.

How it stacks up on value against rival smart lights

At a projected ~$99, the Varmblixt undercuts many design-centric smart fixtures from specialist brands while offering a distinctive look that doubles as art. Alternatives like higher-end wall lights or smart sconces frequently push well beyond $150, especially once you add dynamic color and app-based automation.

If IKEA keeps price parity with the original, the new model should appeal to both style-led buyers and smart home tinkerers who want Matter-enabled mood lighting without premium-brand markups. The combination of a recognizable silhouette, expanded color options, and broad ecosystem support makes the case that IKEA intends to turn the Varmblixt into a staple of affordable ambient lighting.

Bottom line: the Swedish listing at SEK 699 all but confirms a US price near $99. That positions IKEA’s donut lamp as a compelling, decor-first smart light with mainstream appeal—and a strong bet to sell out fast once it lands.