iFixit Rates Galaxy S26 Ultra 5 Out Of 10 For Repair

The first independent teardown of Samsung’s latest Ultra model paints a split picture. According to iFixit’s in-depth disassembly, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is friendlier to open and service than you might expect in some areas, yet it stumbles on the component that fails most often: the display. The verdict is a middling 5 out of 10 repairability score, unchanged from last year’s Ultra and unlikely to thrill right-to-repair advocates or DIY fixers.

Mixed Progress Behind the Glass on Serviceability

On the upside, the back panel reportedly comes off with heat and careful prying—no booby traps or hidden clips. Once inside, several high-wear parts are refreshingly straightforward. The battery, USB-C port, and rear camera array can be lifted with minimal fuss, and the power and volume keys are described as among the easiest in the industry to replace. That’s the kind of modularity independent repair shops welcome because it shortens bench time and reduces labor costs.

But the S26 Ultra’s marquee “privacy display” setup is the sticking point. iFixit could not remove the screen without damaging it, calling the process one of the roughest paths to a flagship screen repair in recent memory. The selfie camera complicates matters further. Buried beneath the motherboard and drowned in adhesive—likely to manage light leakage and stability under the panel—it risks delaminating if you apply the heat typically needed to free a glued module. In practice, that means a simple front camera swap can spiral into a major, high-risk job.

Why Screens Still Break the Bank for Phone Repairs

There’s a familiar trade-off at play. Ultra-thin bezels, rigid water sealing, and increasingly complex display stacks make phones more durable in the rain and nicer to look at—but far tougher to service. Adhesives and tight tolerances protect IP ratings and structural integrity, yet they also raise the chances of collateral damage during repairs. Independent shops have long said that flagship OLED assemblies are the costliest single component to replace, with many jobs climbing past $250 even before labor.

That matters because cracked screens dominate real-world failures. Consumer protection firms and large repair networks routinely report that displays account for a plurality of phone fixes. In other words, making batteries and ports easy is welcome, but if the display remains a gauntlet, owners will still face the most expensive, most time-consuming repair as soon as the phone meets concrete.

How the 5 Out of 10 Score Fits Into Context

Holding steady at 5 out of 10 places the S26 Ultra behind modular standouts such as Fairphone models, which have been celebrated by repair advocates for years. It also mirrors the previous Ultra’s outcome, suggesting incremental internal refinements rather than a full rethink of serviceability. Notably, this contrasts with findings from well-known durability testers who praised the phone’s sturdy build—an important reminder that structural toughness is not the same as repairability.

Parts access and pricing also loom large. iFixit publicly ended its self-repair partnership with Samsung in 2024, citing inconsistent parts availability and costs as barriers for community repair. Meanwhile, right-to-repair laws are gathering steam, with new state regulations in the US and EU policy movements pushing for better access to parts, tools, and manuals. How Samsung responds—through official parts channels, documentation, and long-term software and calibration support—will shape the practical repair experience as much as the hardware layout.

What It Means for Owners Facing Common Repairs

If you break the back glass, kill a charging port, or wear out buttons, the S26 Ultra’s design choices look favorable. Those jobs should be comparatively quick and less risky, a boon for repair shops and in-warranty service centers alike. But if the display or under-panel selfie camera fails, expect a more arduous, higher-stakes procedure that can drive up both repair time and the final bill.

For fleets and power users, this split personality affects total cost of ownership. Insurers and enterprise IT teams scrutinize display failure rates because they dominate claims. Until the screen becomes less of a minefield—or replacement assemblies get cheaper and more accessible—the overall repairability picture will continue to drag, even if other components are user-friendly.

Bottom Line on Repairability and Real-World Costs

The Galaxy S26 Ultra makes commendable strides in modularity where it’s easiest to do so, yet leaves the hardest, most common repair mired in glue and risk. iFixit’s 5 out of 10 score underscores the reality: this is a premium, tightly sealed flagship that’s built tough but not built to be fixed easily, especially at the front. Unless the display repair path is simplified or parts pipelines improve, this Ultra will continue to miss the podium in repairability awards.