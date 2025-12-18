Hulu, Paramount+, Spotify and ESPN deals live

Stream savings dropped once more, and the best offers of the week shave genuine money off household entertainment bills. If you missed the larger fall sales, there are still discounts worth noting on Hulu and Disney with ESPN+, an unusual offer for returning subscribers at Paramount+, a lengthy trial of Spotify Premium, a cheap month of live TV, and yes, even a $10 4K streaming stick if you’re lucky enough to qualify. With the average American household carrying 4–5 paid video services based on recent figures from Deloitte and Kantar, timing promos like these can whittle down your bill without losing access to shows, sports, and music that you actually use.

Disney, Hulu and ESPN bundle leads this week’s streaming deals

The highlight is a special bundle including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Unlimited (with ads) for $29.99 per month, locked in for one year. That’s $6 lower than the normal combined price, or $72 you can keep in your pocket if you use it for the full period of that pass. ESPN Unlimited includes the entire ESPN offering — ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes, SEC Network, ACC Network, both audio and written Spanish-language content, and more. Throw in Hulu’s deep TV back catalog and Disney’s tentpole franchises, and you’ve got a one-stop shop of prestige TV, family movies, and wall-to-wall sports for under $30 a month.

Live TV deal for major events with a cheaper first month

Want real-time channels for high-profile games, awards shows, or breaking news? For new customers, a price drop on DIRECTV’s Signature Entertainment Streaming Package now lowers the cost of the first month to $49.99 (down from $89.99). You’ll receive 90+ live channels including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, FS1, SEC Network, ACC Network, and the Hallmark Channel, as well as AMC and others. Because it’s monthly, you could try it during a particularly busy sports period and then evaluate from there. For context, YouTube TV and Fubo usually land in the $70–$80 range — so this promotion is a convenient option for checking out live events without committing at full freight.

Spotify Premium offers a long free window for new users

As for music listeners, new Spotify customers can snag four months of Premium for free. Besides being ad-free, Premium also includes offline downloading, access to personalized playlists in on-the-go mode, and free months of listening to audiobooks for those on eligible plans. Antenna’s subscription analytics indicate extended trials result in less early churn and a higher conversion when users form habits, and I can say from my own experience that four months was plenty of time to do some playlist migrating, try out daily mixes, and determine if it jibes with your routine before billing.

Paramount+ targets returnees with 99-cent months promotion

Paramount+ is among the handful of streamers actively trying to land a lapsed customer this week. Returning subscribers can sign up for Paramount+ Premium at $0.99 a month for two months with code RM2KN3. The Premium tier is the same as the base, but with Showtime’s entire library and ad-free on-demand streaming. It’s a savvy window to binge originals, chase theatrical releases landing on the service, or plow through Showtime hits and then decide if you want to stick with it after the promo ends. And mark your calendar so you can revisit your plan before that goes back to standard pricing.

Fire TV Stick 4K drops to stocking-stuffer pricing for select accounts

Hardware discounts can go a long way in supercharging any streaming setup, and we’re back to $9.99 on the Fire TV Stick 4K for accounts that have seen offer code HOLFTV4K on its product page. That’s a $30 drop on an entry-level 4K streamer with HDR10+ support and Amazon’s new, speedier Vega OS. Codes rotate and eligibility changes, so examine your account; at this price it would be a painless upgrade for an older TV or a travel-friendly backup that keeps all of your apps in one place.

Other notable streaming deals to consider this week

If you, however, like Alexa integration or want to be able to see how its catalog compares side by side with Spotify’s (or if you’re just on a newer Echo device that didn’t come with promotional subscriptions), Amazon Music Unlimited is free for three months for new users.

Crunchyroll’s once-yearly Fan plan is set at $99.99 per year, which is a good value for anime fans who plan to keep up on weekly simulcasts and come out ahead by not paying month-to-month.

Philo cuts $15 off its first month for new subscribers. It’s a budget-priced live TV streaming option that ducks local broadcast networks, so it might be best for those who use an antenna in addition to subscription services.

Starz is promoting its first year at promotional prices of $11.99 or less to new and returning customers, depending on the promo. If you’re catching up with franchise series, locking in a full year at such a bargain rate is much more attractive than the perpetual start-stop cycle of jumping in and out.

Select plans are now 50% off at MasterClass, and while it’s not linear television per se, it is streaming. And if you alternate between entertainment and educational services, this can fit nicely into an annual content budget.

How to make the most of these promos without overspending

Just audit what you actually watch in the next two weeks and see if deals match up with immediate needs. Bundles are cost-effective and help to reduce account churn — Antenna has shown repeatedly lower customer cancellation rates among those who bundle — while single-service promotional periods are better for quick, focused binges.

Do the math for the real cost: Multiply the promo length by the discounted rate and then add at least one month of subscription time at regular price to determine year-one spend. Don’t double up on catalogs; if the Disney, Hulu, and ESPN bundle covers all your bases, for instance, there may be no need for another sports add-on.

Lastly, schedule reminders on your calendar for each trial and promo renewal. With streaming price hikes across the industry and churn running in the mid-single digits in the US, practicing disciplined rotation keeps your entertainment fresh and your monthly total predictable.