Hulu outage hits users nationwide; try these quick fixes

If episodes on Hulu suddenly stop loading or you get an unexplained error code, guess what? Reports have surged on outage trackers such as DownDetector, and social feeds are filling up with complaints about streams not starting or freezing midway through an episode. Whether it’s a widespread platform issue or confined to your system, you’ll be able to diagnose and fix Hulu in the least amount of time with the steps below.

How to verify whether a widespread Hulu outage exists

Before you delve into settings, eliminate a service-side issue. Crowd-sourced data on DownDetector can show sudden spikes in reports and indicate whether problems are concentrated regionally. If an outage is under way, there isn’t much to do other than wait. In the meantime, look for acknowledgment from Hulu’s official support channels, and test another app to make sure your connection is all right.

Quick app resets that clear up most glitches

Close the Hulu app and try reopening it. If that doesn’t help, sign out and back in to your account. Power-cycle your device or TV, too; a reboot can resolve temporary problems that may crop up during playback. Reinstalling the app is a reliable Hail Mary, most notably for iPhone and Apple TV, which lack a cache-clearing option. A clean install can replace damaged files and restore DRM licenses.

Eliminate account and device streaming limits

Hulu limits concurrent streams at two per account. You may also experience errors or have to deal with buffering if relatives or roommates are also watching at the same time. Live TV subscribers can add the Unlimited Screens option for an additional $9.99 per month, which allows you to watch on in-home devices at the same time and up to three on-the-go mobile streams outside your home network.

Verify your network quality and internet speeds

According to its own documentation, Hulu recommends minimum speeds of 3 megabits per second for on-demand streaming and 8 Mbps for live TV; pushing up the resolution to 4K requires a speed of at least 16 Mbps. Try a quick test from a reliable service like Ookla Speedtest to see whether you’re over both of those thresholds, and then attempt another app or run a brief web search for other entertainment options — just in case your slowdown is more than temporary.

If your speeds are slow or fluctuate, restart your modem and router, sit closer to the access point, and favor an Ethernet connection when you can. To increase the performance of your Wi‑Fi network, you can switch to 5 GHz Wi‑Fi for less interference or pause a large download. On phones, flip Airplane mode on and off, and ensure mobile data is turned on. Your mileage may vary, but some users report that disabling IPv6 or using auto DNS on the router makes for a more stable stream.

Software impacts compatibility, and HDCP handshaking failures can stem from outdated software. Update the Hulu app, the operating system on your device, and any firmware on smart TVs. If you are streaming through a browser, update Chrome, Firefox, Edge, or Safari, and temporarily disable extensions to rule out conflicts; ad or privacy add-ons tend to interrupt video playback.

Remove cached data safely on each supported platform

Many readers said that corrupted cache was a prime suspect. For Android and Fire TV, go to the application settings and clear Hulu’s cache and data. On Roku, you’ll need to delete the channel and restart your device before reinstalling Hulu for a clean installation. On iOS and Apple TV, delete the app and reinstall for the same effect. You’ll need to re-enter your credentials afterward.

Location limits and VPN restrictions that block Hulu

Hulu content is available to stream in the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. military bases. If you are overseas or on a VPN or smart DNS, the service might decline to play. Turn off VPNs and location-masking software, and connect to a domestic network. If you are a service member who is being incorrectly categorized when outside the U.S., you can also reach out to customer support from your location.

Common Hulu error codes and what they usually mean

P-DEV320 frequently indicates a blip in your network or an out-of-date app. Reboot the device, refresh the Hulu app, and clear cache and data. Temporarily switch away and then back to a network in order to clear the connection.

RUNUNK13: playback or DRM problems

When RUNUNK13 appears, it usually means a playback failure or DRM problem. Reinstall the app, check your device date and time, and try a different profile or network to narrow down the problem.

Error 94: authentication or device compatibility

Error 94 is usually related to authentication or device compatibility. Sign out and sign back in, update the app and OS, then restart. If you’ve recently updated your password, re-authenticate on all of your devices.

HTTP 500 and other server-side errors

Server errors like HTTP 500 are usually on the platform side. Try again in a couple of minutes, but avoid rapid retries or you’ll add yourself to the rate limit.

Hulu error messages: You could see any of these error messages, and much other jargon besides, with no fix offered except to try again later.

503 — Service unavailable: Online comments say it means too many devices are trying to stream from your account. Try signing out on a few if that helps; upgrade to the next-higher package for the ability to use additional TV screens in one house at once.

Updating the firmware on your TV also helps with app crashes as well as HDCP warnings when playing at 4K.

Try a new profile, and delete and re-add the device to your account. Also make sure your HDMI cable is HDCP 2.2–compliant if you’re trying to watch in 4K.

If problems persist, contact support with details: device make, app version, OS version, your IP address, and any error codes. On a hodgepodge of phones, consoles, smart TVs, and set-top boxes with more than 51 million subscribers, sure, edge-case bugs do emerge — but thorough checks of outages, apps, accounts, networks, and updates fix the vast majority rapidly.