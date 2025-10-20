Hulu + Live TV deal: 22% off before the price hike

Hulu has a time-limited offer right now, and it’s a doozy. Specifically, “Hulu + Live TV,” the service’s live TV add-on, which includes advertisements, is reduced to $64.99 per month for the first three months. That’s 22% off the typical cost of $82.99 per month. With the base cost expected to rise to $89.99, this small window is one of only a few chances to secure a sub-$70 per month bill.

Why this limited-time discount stands out now

Live TV streamers have been gradually increasing in cost as competition for sports rights drives costs higher. Leichtman Research Group, a research company, has documented years of continuous cord-cutting alongside escalating per-subscriber programming fees, and Antenna has demonstrated that promotional prices of this kind have a major impact on new customers. A 22% drop in that climate is significant, especially from a service that combines live TV with a sizable on-demand streaming library.

For many households, $64.99 is less expensive, albeit only for a limited period. YouTube TV’s standard cable package costs less, without the add-on. Even sports-centric systems may charge more as fees add up. The difference is the total integration of Disney- and ESPN-owned avenues with all of Hulu’s on-demand content beneath one account.

What you get with Hulu + Live TV during the promo

The bundle includes 95 live channels in most markets covering news, sports, and entertainment, as well as Hulu’s on‑demand lineup.

Hulu’s on‑demand lineup of current network hits from ABC, FOX, and NBC, acclaimed Hulu Originals, and a large movie library

Access to Disney content and an ESPN streaming tier with additional live sports and studio programming

Unlimited cloud DVR to record live games, season premieres, and awards shows

The service is compatible with all of the prominent platforms, so switching rooms or streaming on the go is a breeze.

Apple TV

Roku

Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV

Many smart TVs

Game consoles

Mobile devices

This promotional rate is applicable to the “with ads” plan for both the on‑demand library and Live TV. Hulu offers ad‑free upgrades and other add‑ons where feasible, such as 4K, premium networks, and enhanced device limits for larger households. If any activity comes with a drawback, this one comes with ads. It will cost a bit more once the promotional period expires.

How Hulu + Live TV compares to rival live services

During the promotional period, $64.99 for Hulu + Live TV simply outprices most equivalent live TV services and incorporates two other streaming brands. It’s a compelling combination if you watch ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN networks, and major cable channels regularly, and you also don’t want to juggle multiple separate subscriptions for the best on‑demand library.

Nielsen’s The Gauge has reported time and time again that streaming commands the most time of U.S. TV viewing, but live sports still remain tied to cable and traditional habits. Hulu’s bundle is targeting the bridge viewer—the viewer who’s after both Sunday Night Football and the Emmys and does want VOD movies and prestige series in one place.

Eligibility requirements and important fine print

Like most promotional streaming offers, this one is for new subscribers only and returnees who have been canceled for at least 30 days. It must be redeemed directly with Hulu (and not through a third party), typically for a Hulu‑billed account that’s not originally paid via sign‑ups from app stores or device manufacturers.

After the three months, you’ll renew at the then‑current monthly price (currently $82.99/month with ads) unless you cancel. “Either don’t place the order or follow up,” Mr. Diaz said, adding that there are no partial refunds mid‑cycle, so set a reminder if you’re sampling side dishes next Thanksgiving. Programming lineups may differ from region to region and are subject to change without notice, including blackouts, and sports/PPV package add‑ons come with separate surcharges.

Smart ways to make the most of three promo months

Get ready for live sports and must‑see shows. Make separate user profiles to ensure that recommendations remain tailored, and use Cloud DVR to record your favorite teams, series passes, and film watchlists. If you’re trying the service because you’ve gotten rid of cable, compare your actual viewing in your home with what you used to get from cable for a fair apples‑to‑apples cost comparison.

Finally, back out to “Home” at the bottom of your toolbar and confirm under Settings that your home is set in the app for access to local broadcast affiliates, and scroll through the guide’s live channels listed with a gray check mark for “can’t miss” selections. If you’ll stay after the promotion, ask yourself if ad‑free on demand, unlimited screens, or premium channels fall within your budget at the post‑promotion rate.

Bottom line: who this Hulu + Live TV deal suits

With a price hike set to take effect in a few months and a large introductory discount, this Hulu + Live TV deal is one way to get extensive live programming coverage, big on‑demand libraries, and marquee sports under one subscription—at a price that’s hard to beat for the next three months.