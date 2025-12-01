Hulu and Disney+ Bundle Drops Price for Cyber Monday

A new Cyber Monday streaming deal has dropped, and it addresses the very pain point most households are feeling right now: price creep.

New and qualifying returning subscribers will be able to lock in the Hulu and Disney+ bundle at an extremely discounted price for a year, meaning fewer subscription shuffles and more predictable costs.

What the Hulu and Disney+ streaming bundle costs now

The ad-supported bundle is being cut to $4.99 a month for 12 months. Versus the current $12.99 monthly list price, that’s $8 off each month or a saved total of $96, a 62 percent discount.

For fewer interruptions, the ad-free version of the bundle is available for $14.99 a month for 12 months. It’s normally $19.99 a month, so the yearlong discount adds up to $60 (a 25 percent discount).

Both of these terms are unusual in that they lock you into a full year, neither one being just an initial price intended to disorient you, after which the true price becomes evident. That has implications for budgets and avoiding unpleasant “promo roll-off” surprises.

Eligibility rules and important renewal details to know

The promotion is available for new and eligible returning Hulu and Disney+ subscribers. Newly reactivated accounts are usually not included. The bundle renews automatically at the then-current standard rate after 12 months, so if you plan on re-evaluating late next year, set yourself a calendar reminder.

Keep in mind, though, that you only get this bundle with Hulu and Disney+, ad-free or not depending on the tier you select. ESPN+ is not included in this particular offer.

Why this Cyber Monday streaming deal is so remarkable

Streaming prices have risen across the industry, with many services adopting higher ad-free fees and cutting back on promotional windows. Given that context, a year’s worth of discount is meaningful. Price has been the No. 1 driver of subscription churn, according to research firms like Deloitte, and households now manage about five paid video services on average. Delivering a year of savings to two high-usage platforms can significantly diminish churn and bill shock.

There’s also a usability angle. Disney has been bringing Hulu into the Disney+ app in the United States, allowing those who are eligible to search and watch much of Hulu’s library, sandwiched between Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. That singular feel reduces the need to hop between apps, and it makes the bundle more than simply a billing tweak: It is a more seamless day-to-day.

What you can watch on Hulu and Disney+ with this bundle

At Hulu, the draw is still next-day television from the major networks and acclaimed originals and FX hits. Think The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Shōgun, and next-day drops from network staples like Abbott Elementary. It’s also a robust destination for prestige documentaries and an ever-rotating movie library.

Disney+ delivers the franchise-spanning catalog of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic to one streaming service. Blockbusters and series including Loki, The Mandalorian, and Ahsoka form part of the offering, with IMAX Enhanced playback available on a number of titles for compatible devices. For families, Disney+ is still one of the most extensive kid-friendly libraries available, and it includes strong parental controls.

Together, the bundle spans live-ish TV catch-up, buzzy original series, tentpole franchises, and family viewing without piecing together separate plans.

How the Hulu and Disney+ bundle savings add up

For a standard family household that would have both services on a month-to-month subscription with ads, you’re paying $12.99 monthly today. If you drop to $4.99, that’s an extra $8 a month. Over a year, that’s $96 you can put toward a fast internet upgrade, a premium channel add-on for a few months, or just keeping your overall streaming budget flat at the same time as everyone else raises prices.

Such deals as the discounts in this week’s pay-what-you-want offer generally have cut down customer defections, according to industry trackers such as Antenna. A yearlong price lock can also spare you from the typical pattern of cancellation and re-addition of services around the release of a single show, which results in at least one missed episode and higher combined costs.

Bottom line on this Hulu and Disney+ Cyber Monday deal

If you’ve been looking for a clean, no-nonsense way to cut your streaming bill, this Cyber Monday bundle is the play. The ad-supported package is the largest percentage discount, though even the ad-free price is delivering real value. Just make sure you’re eligible, keep renewal terms in mind, and lock it up before the offer window closes.