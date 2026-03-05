Huang Says Nvidia Pulling Back From OpenAI And Anthropic

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang signaled that the chipmaker is stepping back from further equity investments in OpenAI and Anthropic, framing the move as a natural end point once each heads for the public markets. The explanation is tidy, but it also invites scrutiny: late-stage deals routinely happen on the cusp of IPOs, and Nvidia’s sprawling ties to both AI labs and hyperscale buyers make this retreat feel less like timing and more like risk management.

What Huang Said And What He Didn’t About AI Lab Investments

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Tech, Media and Telecom conference, Huang said Nvidia’s recent stakes in OpenAI and Anthropic are “likely the last,” suggesting that once companies go public Nvidia’s window to invest effectively closes. On its face, that’s plausible: Nvidia doesn’t need equity upside when it already sells the pickaxes—H100s, H200s and soon Blackwell—to the entire AI gold rush.

But industry veterans know that crossover investors, strategics and sovereign funds often enter late-stage rounds well into an IPO countdown. The IPO line doesn’t usually slam shut on new allocations; it just changes the cost and calculus. Huang also pushed back on talk of a rift with OpenAI, but he did not directly address the perception that Nvidia’s capital can blur into vendor financing for massive GPU purchases.

The Circularity Problem And AI Bubble Risk

When Nvidia first floated a major commitment to OpenAI last year, MIT Sloan’s Michael Cusumano told the Financial Times the arrangement looked like a “wash”—equity flowing out, chip orders flowing back. The finalized amount reportedly landed well below that early headline figure, underscoring how quickly sentiment around such circular deals can shift when scrutiny intensifies.

Regulators are already eyeing AI market structure. The Federal Trade Commission and European Commission have both probed big-tech partnerships for potential competition issues, and “tie-ins” between investment, cloud credits and chip allocation could draw attention. Nvidia, which IDC and other analysts estimate holds a dominant share of AI accelerators, has every incentive to avoid the optics of pay-to-play arrangements just as customers are jostling for scarce supply.

The stakes are enormous. Nvidia’s data center revenue exploded in the past fiscal year, driven by hyperscalers and frontier labs racing to train larger models. Backlogs have stretched for months, and preferred access—even if unintended—can look like advantage. Pulling back from cap-table entanglements lowers the temperature while sustaining the core business: selling GPUs to everyone.

Anthropic Tensions Complicate The Picture

Nvidia’s partnership with Anthropic has faced its own turbulence. At the World Economic Forum, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei criticized U.S. chip exports of advanced AI processors to select markets, a rebuke that landed uncomfortably given Nvidia’s global footprint. More recently, Anthropic and OpenAI have publicly diverged on defense work, with one emphasizing hard limits on military use and the other touting closer collaboration. Those splits spilled into consumer sentiment, with third-party app analytics firms reporting surges and reversals in downloads as users responded to each company’s positioning.

For Nvidia, straddling both camps introduces reputational and commercial risk. Defense and public-sector buyers are accelerating AI procurement, hyperscalers are standardizing multi-model stacks, and model providers are racing for distribution. Keeping a neutral stance—supplier to all, investor in few—may be the only sustainable posture.

IPO Logic Versus Late-Stage Reality In AI Investment

Huang’s IPO rationale doesn’t fully track with late-stage norms. Crossover funds commonly anchor rounds months before a listing; strategics participate when there’s lasting strategic value. If Nvidia were convinced that deeper ownership in either lab would produce differentiated access or long-term financial returns, it could plausibly press on even as S-1s loom.

A cleaner explanation is governance and conflict risk. Nvidia must balance relationships across Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta and Oracle—each building and buying competing models while also competing for GPUs. Equity in foundational model companies can create perceived favoritism in an era when supply allocation is strategy. Stepping back removes a distraction and reduces antitrust chatter as rivals AMD and custom silicon efforts (Google’s TPU, AWS Trainium, Meta’s MTIA) press their case.

What To Watch Next For Nvidia, OpenAI And Anthropic

Supply allocation signals: do OpenAI and Anthropic continue to receive outsized priority, or does Nvidia tilt further toward cloud partners who underwrite entire data center builds?

Procurement policy: public-sector demand is rising, and differing stances on military use could reorder who grows fastest.

Competitive pressure: AMD’s MI300 family and next-gen accelerators narrow performance gaps, while custom chips gain ground for inference—any erosion in Nvidia’s moat shifts negotiating leverage with top AI labs.

Nvidia doesn’t need to be on every cap table to win the AI cycle. With a product roadmap that customers plan against and a software stack that keeps developers tethered, the company’s strongest position is as the impartial arms dealer. Huang’s retreat from big equity bets may not be about IPO timing at all—it may be about preserving the one advantage Nvidia can’t afford to lose: trust from every side of the AI ecosystem.