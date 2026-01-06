HP to Rebrand Omen Gaming PCs as HyperX Omen

Its PC gaming brand will have a more consistent look and name, thanks to HP’s new rebranding efforts for Omen systems under the HyperX moniker.

The ascension takes HyperX from being a peripheral powerhouse to selling an entire ecosystem, including laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories, and mirrors a shift that has been occurring across the industry to concentrate companies’ hardware and software collections under one flag with strong community cachet.

Why HP Is Rebranding Omen Under the HyperX Name Now

HyperX has been among the most high-profile brands in headsets, keyboards, and mice for many years running, including several periods of retail tracking from Circana putting it at or near the top of units sold of gaming audio brands in North America.

Cashing in on that loyalty gives HP a likelier route to mindshare than marketing PCs under a businesslike-sounding name, and it clears up cleaner shelf space for wrapped setups matching from headset to notebook.

The timing also dovetails with where the market is going. IDC says the market share of dedicated gaming notebooks has reached an estimated 65% of gaming PCs shipped, due to thinner form factors and power-efficient GPUs. One brand sitting across laptops and gear makes cross-selling, support, and software easier, while also avoiding confusion for buyers who are after a cohesive setup.

Omen Heritage and the Emerging HyperX Ecosystem

Omen’s DNA originates in boutique performance towers that focused on thermals, acoustics, and customization. HyperX was raised on the competitive side of PC gaming, from the Cloud family of headsets to high-polling-rate mice and mechanical keyboards. Given those strengths, the HyperX Omen could put up a fight with established ecosystems such as Alienware, ROG, Legion, and Predator popular in event-based competitions.

“I was convinced that the best way to approach it from now on would be a single brand for software and services,” he said, practically speaking. HP is bringing the Omen AI suite to all of the new systems, touting one-click optimization, real-time performance management, and smarter controls that learn a user’s habits. Look for closer integration with HyperX utilities making it possible to have peripherals and PCs sharing profiles, lighting, and performance presets without an app-juggling headache.

HyperX Omen Laptops Debut With RTX 50 Graphics and New CPUs

The initial wave with the new branding revolves around three laptops tailored to different levels of play, all equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series graphics and the latest Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors.

HyperX Omen 15 is also aimed at high-performance computing for laptops, with a maximum total platform power of 170W in a sleek form factor. It provides CPU choices that can go from Intel Core Ultra H to Core i9 HX, up to AMD Ryzen AI and HX series. The screens range from 15.3-inch 1800p OLED at 120Hz to a 1600p IPS panel at 180Hz. Gamers will appreciate the 8,000Hz high-polling-rate keyboard and a self-cleaning fan design to prevent dust accumulation over time.

HyperX Omen 16 enters mainstream flagship territory, scaling up to 200W and matching RTX 50-series graphics with the newest Intel or AMD processors. The 16:10 panel options carry the 1600p OLED at 165Hz and a naturally slower IPS option at 240Hz, as well as additional cheaper, lower-resolution versions for more value-oriented systems all around based on the same chassis. A redesigned thermal module with IR sensors dials in cooling to hotspots as you go, and the chassis uses ocean-bound plastics and post-consumer recycled materials.

On the top end is the HyperX Omen Max 16 with a healthy 300W envelope. Configurations can scale up to next-generation Intel or AMD Ryzen AI processors with support for up to 60 NPU TOPS, and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5090 on the Intel builds. To keep all that heat in check, HP says they’ve introduced Omen Tempest Cooling Pro for a triple-fan solution. The 16-inch 2.5K OLED display has a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz and peak brightness of 1,100 nits, as well as dual Thunderbolt 4 on Intel models and support for Wi‑Fi 7.

AI Features and Cooling Performance Take Center Stage

But beyond raw specs, the headline is all about software and thermals. Omen AI aims to take the finicky balance of frame rates, acoustics, and battery life that has traditionally been a job for digging into different control panels and automate it. On the hardware front, IR-informed fan curves, triple-fan layouts, and more densely stacked fin arrays indicate a focus on averaged-out clocks over quick bursts — something that’s been a common frustration with thin gaming designs.

This fits with research from Jon Peddie Research which is pointing to notebook GPUs as a growth engine for discrete graphics shipments. Effective thermal cooling and smarter power management are the levers that allow larger silicon to actually stretch its legs in a pocketable form factor.

What the HyperX Omen Rebrand Means for the Gaming Market

And under HyperX, HP manages to consolidate its brand and the narrative it tells: one for the rig, the monitor, the gear. It also creates a halo effect — HyperX’s tournament pedigree might be able to sell higher-end laptops, while Omen’s engineering brand can lift up peripherals. Somehow you’ll have fewer overlapping SKUs and tighter retail bundles, some kind of unified warranty.

Pricing and rollout details are under wraps, but the purpose is clear. In pairing Omen’s hardware chops with HyperX’s community message, HP aims to erect a full-spectrum gaming stack that is easy-to-understand, easy-to-buy and tuned-for-performance down to the last detail. If the execution matches the ambition, HyperX Omen is a name to keep an eye on the next time you’re pricing out a high-refresh OLED laptop and headset together.