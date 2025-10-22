HP OmniBook 7 Flip deal drops price to just $779

In general, maximum power and saving cash are mutually exclusive, but not today: Staples has the HP OmniBook 7 Flip touchscreen laptop on sale.

The versatile 16-inch 2-in-1 is on sale for $779 at a well-known retailer, a significant 32% discount off its $1,150 list price—hitting a sweet spot whether you’re juggling work, creativity, or entertainment without breaking stride.

Power and flexibility with up to 9 hours of battery life

This model focuses on Intel’s Core Ultra 7 256V, one of Intel’s newest wave of “AI PC” chips with a built-in neural processing unit (NPU) and integrated Intel Arc graphics. That pairing translates to sleek everyday performance and capable, GPU-accelerated editing for photo tweaks, timeline edits, and light games of Fortnite. Support for 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and a 512GB Gen 4 SSD will give you fast app launches, zippy file transfers (to and from the drive), and enough headroom to store large project files.

The 16-inch 2K touchscreen and 360-degree hinge transform the OmniBook 7 Flip into a sketchpad, movie stand, or note jotter in seconds. An upgraded 5MP IR camera that comes with the latest HP privacy camera screen is also part of the package for Windows Hello face login, and is complemented by HP’s Poly audio and noise cancellation to keep calls sharp amid busy spaces. Intelligent Cooling enables the system to pile on performance without turning into a desk fan in drag.

AI features that improve everyday tasks and battery life

Of course, besides its sheer footspeed, the Core Ultra platform’s NPU means on-device AI tasks that might formerly have been too much work for the CPU or a cloud connection. Microsoft’s Copilot+ experiences—like advanced image generation in supported apps, Studio Effects that provide background blur and eye contact, and smarter content search—rely upon the NPU hardware to bring better battery efficiency and lower latency. Intel markets this offload as a way to keep laptops snappy while cutting back on power draw compared with CPU-only processing, something that can yield a more efficient platform for marathon work sessions.

Connectivity follows the theme of the rest of the package. Wi‑Fi 7 support includes wider channels and Multi-Link Operation for more reliable multi-gig speeds and reduced latency, the Wi‑Fi Alliance says. This means faster cloud syncs, faster downloads, and smoother high-resolution streaming, particularly when paired with newer routers.

Why this 32% discount stands out on this 16-inch 2-in-1

Similar 16-inch convertibles with a Core Ultra 7, 16GB of RAM, and a high-res touch display often sell for between $999 and $1,299. At $779, this OmniBook 7 Flip enters value territory without skimping on the basics. You’re not giving up premium features or getting a lower-tier, non-IR webcam, losing Wi‑Fi 7, or an inferior hinge design on top of a current-gen NPU—simply for the lowest sticker possible. The $371 discount also brings the price below most midrange 14-inch models, which don’t match the convertible versatility.

If you’ve been holding out for AI-ready hardware that won’t blow up your budget, this is the sort of deal that represents next-gen features at last-gen pricing. Industry analysts have observed sustained momentum for 2-in-1s as hybrid work and classroom demands continue, and that’s what this config provides: a single device that easily transitions from spreadsheets and video calls to pen input and couch streaming.

Who should buy it, and key considerations before you do

Hybrid workers and students who need a single device for work, multimedia, and scribbling notes in class will notice the upgrade from day one—especially if you’re moving up from an older quad-core laptop. Creators working in Lightroom, Audition, or DaVinci Resolve’s lighter workflows will get a lot done on the Arc graphics and fast SSD, though heavy 4K timelines or intricate 3D work would still have them chasing dedicated GPUs.

With a base-level 512GB of internal storage, the OmniBook 7 Flip has a practical foundation for your primary PC; if you have large media libraries, expect to offload them onto an external SSD or into the cloud. Casual players will enjoy indie games and esports at modest settings; this is a competent all-rounder, not a gaming rig.

Bottom line: a compelling price for a capable 2-in-1

HP OmniBook 7 Flip features a 16-inch 2K touchscreen, the latest Intel Core Ultra processor with an on-device NPU, plus Wi‑Fi 7, all in a convertible form factor designed for the way you really multitask.

And at 32% off, or just $779, it’s a tantalizing purchase for bringing premium versatility and AI acceleration to a much more realistic price point. If there has ever been a time to level up, it is now.