How to Watch the Lego CES Press Conference Live

Lego is making a rare appearance on the big tech stage with a specific press conference at CES, and yes, you can watch it live from anywhere.

Whether the company is streaming the event itself or working with the show’s official channels, this is precisely how to tune in and what to eXpect so you don’t miss a single brick of news.

How to Watch the Livestream on YouTube and CES

For the safe money, well, I’d probably go with Lego’s own YouTube channel, which has a history of doing instant premieres for huge announcements and serious product reveals. Keep an eye out for the Premiere card as a placeholder before showtime and click the Notify Me bell to get a notification when it starts. If somehow Lego simulcasts it, the feed could also stream on its Facebook and X profiles, plus LinkedIn to capture a bit more of a business-focused audience.

CES runs its own digital venue via the Consumer Technology Association, and many of the major press conferences also appear there alongside the CES app. If Lego’s slot is in the official press lineup, an embedded player and agenda listing will likely appear from that portal.

So too are corporate newsrooms. Lego’s press room often aggregates livestream embeds, post-show replays, product photography, and spec sheets if you are interested in revisiting information after the broadcast.

Some companies keep their press conferences for CES in-room only. If it does, look for product announcements to land quickly on Lego’s X feed and newsroom, with same-day coverage from top-line press throughout the show floor. CES also has a central press schedule; if a stream isn’t listed there, you can usually count on someone to post a replay or written recap relatively soon after the event wraps up.

How to Get Ready for a Smooth, High-Quality Watch

YouTube should be able to play in up to 1080p and even 4K, so set it early — livestreams occasionally default to lower resolutions due to heavy traffic. You can also enable closed captioning; Lego usually offers many other languages (and CES streams have English captions by default). If you’re viewing on TV, search within the YouTube app for “Lego press conference CES” to find the official channel and refrain from clicking on untrustworthy re-streams.

Turn on notifications for the company’s social platforms, and put that session from the CES agenda into your calendar. Companies often pull last-minute lines just before a show starts. If you’re a multi-device watcher, do the channel stream on your main screen and keep X’s thread open on mobile for real-time product names, prices, and assets as they drop.

What Lego Might Showcase at Its CES Presentation

The focus here is how to watch, but if you’re wondering what might earn the blessing of a CES stage, Lego has aggressively embraced connected play in recent years — interactive sets like Lego Super Mario, app-assisted building exercises within the Lego Builder app, and educational-minded robotics through its line of Lego Education kits. The company has also broadened digital experiences through partnerships such as the kid-friendly world created within Fortnite with Epic Games.

Look for themes that will tie into STEM, accessibility, and sustainability as well as licensed partnerships. CES has a bias toward news that involves connecting the physical and digital worlds, so look for anything that brings bricks into play with sensors, AR, or companion apps. Gaming tie-ins: If a gaming tie-in emerges, Warner Bros. studios may reach firms they see as potential partners to help get the word out. Games have long been important partners when it comes to video games.

Post-show Replays and Assets: Where to Find Them

Missed it live? Most CES pressers are on-demand within hours via YouTube and corporate newsrooms. Find product images, press releases, and B-roll in full-resolution packages available for download. Media and creators may wish to check the CES media portal and Lego’s press room for usage guidelines and any embargoes related to hands-on time on the show floor this week.

Why This Livestream Matters for Tech and Play

CES is where consumer tech sets the wow factor for the year, and toy-makers are increasingly using that stage to demonstrate how play collides with software, sensors, and services. CTA announced six-figure attendance and thousands of exhibitors at last year’s event, serving as testimony to the worldwide scale possible for a livestream. Building sets are one of the hottest categories in toys, according to Circana (formerly known as NPD), and CES provides Lego with a stage to spin innovation beyond the toy aisle.

Bottom line: Tag Lego’s official YouTube channel and the CES digital venue, flick on notifications, and prepare for a replay in the event no live link materializes. Connected sets, new digital experiences, and even a surprise collaboration can be seen first on the stream, which is the quickest way to see what Lego is building next.