How to Watch Stranger Things Season 5 Finale in Cinemas

Netflix is offering Stranger Things devotees an unusual sendoff, taking the Season 5 finale to movie theaters throughout the US and Canada. If you want the last ride to Hawkins with a crowd, here’s exactly how to get a seat, what it’s like, and why this rollout is important.

Where to see it and how to get tickets near you

It is set to screen in over 500 US and Canadian theaters, ranging from the major chains to independent venues. Participating chains are AMC Theatres, Regal, and Cinemark, with tickets also available via services like Fandango as well as individual theater sites. There’s a dedicated finale page on Netflix to find showtimes and choose seats; looking there first might spare you having to coordinate the steps below in checking when screenings are available near you, and which risk selling out.

Look for reserved seating in most theaters. Price will vary by market and auditorium type, and standard online service fees will apply through respective ticketing platforms. If you have membership perks from a chain, those tend to apply for special engagements, but there are fewer seats available and you should redeem now before I do.

Showtimes and the viewing window for the finale

The first two screenings will be timed to coincide with the premiere of the finale on Netflix, and there are also plans for extra shows in daytime or early evening options the day after. When looking for a showtime, be sure to filter by “special events” or “limited engagement” since some venues are listing the finale outside their typical movie grid.

The episode, which Netflix has confirmed is two hours and five minutes, is called “The Rightside Up.” That’s shorter than the sprawling Season 4 capper, but still long enough to have feature-length effect. Allow for trailers or a long preshow; the running time is 2 hours and 24 minutes. Total time: 2 hours and 20 minutes in-seat, depending on your theater.

What you’ll see on the big screen and what you won’t

This is a literal airing of the series finale in a traditional theater setting, and the best way to experience it with fellow fans on a big screen, now that you can see and hear everything as we meant for you to experience it.

Netflix has yet to reveal any theater-specific exclusive bonus content or extended cuts. Assistive listening devices are available at many theaters, and some chains offer open-captioned screenings; call for details.

(In light of the show’s TV-14 level of intensity, and because it has some elements of horror, younger fans may want to check local theater policies about age advisories for late-night special events.) Run time also translates to fewer nightly show slots, so prime-time attractions in urban markets could sell out fast.

How to pick the best seat for sound and sightlines

For clarity of dialogue and that synth-heavy score, the middle rows, center section. If your theater has a premium large-format auditorium, you’ll have brighter projection and beefier sound, but even standard digital screens should give you an obvious upgrade over a living room setup. If you’re sensitive to low-frequency effects, stay away from the back corners by the subwoofers.

Get there early to find your way around event check-in and concessions. Since the finale is this long, maybe you and your friends should just split snacks and drinks to keep from leaving mid-episode. Many theaters have mobile concessions ordering now, and that’s a way to make life easier for yourself before the lights go down.

Why Netflix is going big-screen for the series finale

The move is an extension of a growing appetite for communal TV moments in theaters. Doctor Who’s 50th-anniversary special set a Guinness World Records mark for largest simulcast, after showing in theaters around the world; and select episodes of Game of Thrones pulled IMAX crowds years earlier. Stranger Things is designed for that scale: Nielsen reported Season 4 breaking a streaming record with billions of minutes viewed in a single week, underscoring the fan base that shows up together.

Netflix has experimented with establishing theatrical releases for prestigious titles, from Glass Onion to The Gray Man, but bringing a series finale into theaters is another experience altogether. It fosters spoiler-free group watching, it energizes fandom during the holiday corridor, and it allows long-time viewers to take a proper victory lap for the characters they’ve been following since Hawkins Middle School.

Quick checklist before you go to a theater screening

Check that your showtime matches up with the local start window associated with the Netflix drop.

Check on reserved seating, and if your theater has a no-nonsense policy about late admission for special events, get there early.

Look at accessibility features, such as captioning equipment and companion seats.

Two hours plus time to sit is the expectation; make concessions accordingly.

With theaters set and seats already filling up through the large theater chains, the final trek to the Upside Down is tailor-made for the movie-house experience. If you want to hear the loudest cheers, the quietest gasps, and the kind of credits-roll catharsis at which no living room can compete, this is how you watch it.