How To Save Up To $200 On The OnePlus Pad 3

OnePlus is holding a flash sale on its premier tablet that may yield customers up to a total of $200 in value. The OnePlus Pad 3, meanwhile, is on sale for $650 (down $50 from its usual price), with all purchases coming with a free accessory. Stack that with a $100 instant credit through OnePlus’ trade-in program, and you’ve got what’s one of the best Android tablet packages on offer at the moment.

What The OnePlus Pad 3 Package Contains In This Deal

The promotion is for one configuration, for the OnePlus Pad 3 in Storm Blue with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. At checkout, you also get to select one freebie – either the OnePlus Stylo 2 Pen (RRP $99.99) or the OnePlus Pad 3 Folio Case (RRP $49.99). Whichever you choose, the tablet price stays at $650 through the sale.

For those of you playing along at home, the official $200 maximum comes courtesy of the price drop as well as a $100 trade-in credit (when we’re off and running) — with that folio case costing another $49.99 to boot.

You can get the stylus instead: this certainly makes a compelling accessory, but OnePlus’ bundle offers up to $200 off depending on your options. Of course, “quantities and assortments vary by store.”

How To Qualify And Access The Savings On This OnePlus Promotion

That is a pretty competitive price point, all things considered. They had the red version of the phone which sounds beautiful. Put the OnePlus Pad 3 in your cart, then choose a free accessory at checkout. The accessory comes free of charge while the offer is available.

Clip the trade-in to knock $100 off upfront. OnePlus is promoting a straightforward process here: Trade in any phone, in any condition for a $100 credit that’s applied at checkout. You’ll take a device category quiz, get the instant discount and then return the old device using return packaging enclosed in your new-device box. Be sure to back up your information, disable any locks and factory reset before shipping.

Here is the math example many buyers will be asked to consider: $650 sale price minus $100 trade-in credit equals $550 out of pocket. Opt for the folio case as your free gift, and it brings the total savings to somewhere in the ballpark of $200 versus buying all three of these items together at full price. The table below shows all of the iPad configurations in order, along with their prices; values that are “N/A” indicate a configuration not sold in that format. Taxes and shipping are additional, as is any added UV light-protecting cover or case.

What Makes The Pad 3 Bundle Different From Other Android Tablet Deals

Under the hood, OnePlus Pad 3 runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a flagship-class chipset that underpins some of the fastest Android phones. With 12GB of RAM, it’s designed for heavy multitasking, creative work and high-refresh gaming to boot. They talk a lot about how this generation of Snapdragon was all about performance and efficiency, and that would explain why the tablet is snappy even under intense loads.

The 13.2-inch IPS LCD produces a sharp resolution of 3,392 x 2,400 and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It’s not OLED, but the panel’s pixels-per-inch and refresh rate combine to make a good argument for streaming, note-taking and cloud gaming. Touch and write on the touch-activated display, students, doers and makers: keep what inspires you close. And for creators, the sharing fun never stops.

The hardware is rounded off by a solid 12,140mAh battery, which is rated for all-day usage under normal productivity and media scenarios. For users hoping to replace a light laptop, the tablet combined with a keyboard (available separately) and the stylus can make for a feasible, portable combination for writing, sketching and collaborating.

How The Value Compares To Similar Tablet Offers

Top-of-the-line Android tablets with high-refresh displays and flagship chips usually cost somewhere in the mid-$600s to $1,000, while pens and cases are often sold à la carte. Accessory prices alone can often run from $40 to $130. That said, with a $650 sale price and free accessory (and an easy trade-in credit of $100), it’s definitely appealing for buyers who have an old or damaged device sitting around collecting dust.

Industry monitors such as IDC and Canalys have observed a continuation of strong demand for larger-screen slates and detachable form factors as households rely heavily on tablets to stream content and do hybrid work. “This kind of thing is more than splashy marketing in that environment — it’ll help bridge the gap between a tablet’s sticker price and a full-functioning setup with protection and input tools.”

Buying Tips Before You Check Out For The OnePlus Pad 3 Deal

To hit the advertised “up to $200” savings, select the folio case as your freebie and apply the trade-in credit. If you’re going to draw or annotate often, then the stylus adds even more day-to-day utility and, in practical terms, yet more accessory value.

Before agreeing to the $100 trade-in, ask yourself whether you might get more for your old device if you sold it privately. This flat credit for older or damaged gear is nice; for newer phones and tablets, resale may be upwards of $100. Either way, read OnePlus’ current terms at checkout because trade-in requirements may differ by region and supply.

Bottom line: If you’ve been considering a big, powerful Android tablet, this promotion makes the cost of entry for the OnePlus Pad 3 much more appealing — and there are no hoops to jump through with the accessory or trade-in offers.