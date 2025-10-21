How to Install the Windows 11 Recovery Mode Emergency Patch

If you count on Windows 11’s native recovery tools, you need one important update before disaster strikes. Microsoft has shipped an out-of-band fix, KB5070773, to correct a bug that left USB mouse and keyboard input broken in the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE). Without this patch, the vast majority of PCs are simply unreachable in recovery mode — i.e., when you need control the most.

What the patch fixes in Windows 11 Recovery Environment

Based on information included with the latest updates released by Microsoft and the developer’s own Windows Release Health dashboard, a recent Windows update caused a USB Human Interface Device issue in WinRE. The problem affected Windows 11 24H2 and 25H2, as well as Windows Server 2025. What this meant in practical terms is that users booting into recovery mode discovered that they were unable to move a cursor, press Enter, or select repair options.

PS/2 peripherals were still supported, but these days few motherboards ship with PS/2 ports. As a result, many users had no way to access Safe Mode, Startup Repair, System Restore, or Reset this PC in the event that Windows was unable to boot. KB5070773 fixes the USB input issue in WinRE, restoring the ability to use your keyboard and mouse when running recovery tools.

Who is affected, and why it matters for recovery mode

WinRE is a stopgap when Windows is not bootable. Among other uses, it can restore boot records, roll back problematic driver updates, and recover from failed updates by starting the system in a minimal device state — Safe Mode. It also offers guidance for BitLocker recovery keys. If your keyboard and mouse don’t function there, even something as simple as a quick fix can turn into an all-out outage.

This isn’t a niche scenario. According to industry trackers like StatCounter, about one-third of Windows desktops are now running Windows 11. At that scale, a recovery-mode input failure can lead to some very unpleasant disruptions for both homes and enterprises, not the least of which are going to be laptops that rely entirely on USB for external input.

On a Windows 11 computer, click Settings, then select Windows Update, and then Check for updates. Find and install the cumulative update KB5070773. Restart when prompted. WinRE should detect USB keyboards and mice as normal after the reboot.

IT administrators can push the fix to users’ machines using Windows Server Update Services or through endpoint management tools like Microsoft Intune. If you keep golden images or custom recovery partitions/images, make sure that the WinRE image is updated after deployment so new devices get the fix.

Quick way to test the fix in Windows Recovery Environment

To be sure everything is working correctly in advance of an emergency, it’s a good idea in the Start menu to hold down the Shift key while clicking Restart on the Power icon, and your PC will boot into WinRE. Browse to the Rescue Menu using your keyboard’s arrow keys and press Enter, then back out without applying any changes. You’re in the clear so long as your input responds normally when you are asked a question.