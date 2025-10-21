How to get Perplexity AI Pro for FREE on Samsung TV?

With the new Perplexity TV app from Samsung, your living room screen is an assistant you can trust for research, and there’s a killer perk waiting right off the bat — pull up Perplexity on screen and use the QR code to start with a free, 12-month upgrade to Perplexity Pro.

Here’s how to claim it and what the app can actually do once you have it on your TV.

Availability and requirements for Samsung TV models

Samsung says that the Perplexity TV app is available now for 2025 Samsung TV series, with availability for 2023 and 2024 models coming later through a software update. It also comes integrated with Samsung’s Vision AI Companion to comprehend context and to assist in surfacing solutions or content more quickly.

Its service, called Perplexity, is an AI-powered answer engine that pulls in credible sources in real time and delivers no-nonsense answers to search queries with citations and follow-up questions for further investigation. That is something on a TV, in which you ideally need fast and dependable answers without juggling a phone or laptop.

Context: Samsung has been the leader of the worldwide TV market for over a decade, Omdia said, and the launch of full-featured AI assistants on TVs is following a broader trend. Google has started to roll out Gemini features on certain Google TV sets, and brands such as TCL and Sony have begun showing up with similar functionality.

How To Get Your Free Year Of Perplexity Pro

Get your Samsung TV ready and log in using your Samsung account. Go to Apps > Perplexity and open the app. On your first launch, you should see a QR code for a 12-month subscription to Perplexity Pro for free. Use your phone’s camera to scan the QR code. Open (or create) an account on Perplexity. Redeem the offer (instructions will appear on screen) and sign in with the TV app to connect it to your account. Once redeemed, your TV app and mobile account should indicate that you are Pro. You should receive confirmation quickly; if you don’t, open your Perplexity account settings on your phone and restart the TV app.

Notes and caveats:

Promotional offers can vary based on your region, the account you have, and timing, and may be restricted to one redemption per account.

Read the terms displayed on your TV each time that you scan a QR code.

What Perplexity on your Samsung TV can actually do

Perplexity on TV is all about bringing natural-language search to the biggest screen in your home. You can ask for entertainment recommendations (“show me the best show playing on Netflix right now” or “find me TV shows similar to Stranger Things”), queue up a lineup of programming for the evening, or hop off to individual apps where your media lives.

It’s also useful beyond entertainment. Perplexity can map out a day trip, read headlines while you make coffee, or jot down your grocery list if you’re cooking a themed meal or looking to answer “who directed” and “what should I watch next” questions without the distraction of deviating between devices. Samsung’s examples vary from filmography searches (like finding movies by the Russo Brothers) to assembling a fantasy sports lineup.

And since it’s an answer engine, you’ll get brief answers with possible follow-up questions and places to go for more information. That’s a significant upgrade from traditional TV voice search, which typically responds with app tiles and not actual answers.

With Perplexity Pro, you gain early access to more powerful models, higher usage limits, and supplemental functionality like baseline support for richer context handling or quicker response times — handy when you’re querying in-depth, multi-step queries from the couch.

Tips for better results and stronger privacy controls

Ask conversational questions using the TV’s voice button or on-screen keyboard. Be specific: “Pull up entertainment options for a Halloween party” or “Compare nonstop flights to Lisbon in May and come back with an itinerary for three days.” And if the first answer isn’t quite right, take the follow-up prompts the question suggests to bring it into focus.

For privacy reasons, review your TV’s voice and data preferences in Settings and check Perplexity account controls on your phone. You can control your activity history and review visit data. Like all generative AI, be sure to fact-check vital details against the cited sources.

If you don’t see the Perplexity Pro offer on first launch

Ensure your TV’s software is current, then revisit the Apps section and look for Perplexity. If the QR code does not show up during your first launch with Perplexity, try deleting and reopening the app or logging out and logging back in to your Samsung account. See here how to do this in under 60 seconds, then log in on your phone and see if the Pro trial applies.

In case the app is not present on an eligible model, you can do nothing but wait until the OS update is available in your area. Samsung says the 2025 TVs have access now, and that the 2023 and 2024 models will get the app via an update at a later time.

Bottom line on Perplexity Pro and Samsung TV availability

And if you have a compatible Samsung TV, Perplexity’s big-screen app brings a bona fide answer engine to your home theater — plus the included year of Perplexity Pro makes it an even more tempting reason. After scanning the QR code — you have to do this on first launch, not just when you receive a pop-up that tells you so in the app — claim the offer and commence with asking your TV for real answers instead of simply app icons.