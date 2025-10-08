How to file a claim in the AT&T settlement process

If you were an AT&T customer between certain years and during specific months, then the company owes you money — according to a settlement authorized by the court in February, worth $177 million. The claims portal is up and running and, if you’ve got the right information, filing takes just a few minutes. Here’s an outline of who’s eligible, what you need to collect in advance, how the form should be filled out, and what will happen after you’ve pressed submit.

Who can file a claim in the AT&T settlement case

There are two factions in this settlement. Class 1 is made up of those whose personal information — like names, addresses, and passcodes — was compromised in a breach the company uncovered and detailed in court documents. Class 2 members are account holders themselves and the “line or end users” whose call or text history was accessed by unauthorized parties during a different communications incident described by the settlement administrator.

You do not even have to have lost money to be able to collect from the remnants of the fund. A separate priority was set for people who documented direct, out-of-pocket losses; everyone else who qualifies will then split the remaining bounty.

What you’ll need before you start your AT&T claim

Check for an official notice of settlement sent by mail or an email message. That notice comes with your own special Class Member ID, which helps expedite the process. If you can’t find it, however, you can still submit a claim by providing your AT&T account number and some basic personal information, like your name and email address, the settlement administrator said.

Have your preferred payment ready. For most claimants, you can choose to get money through direct deposit or a paper check. Verify banking details to prevent payment bounce-backs that cause delays or reissue fees.

Step-by-step guide to filing your AT&T claim

Step 1: Verify your identity within the claims portal using either your Class Member ID or by searching with your account information. The assignment of your class will be displayed by the system according to the AT&T database submitted by the administrator. Step 2: Complete the claim form. You will be prompted to provide verification of your contact information, verify that you are the person whose name is on the notice, and select a payment option. If you have changed your name or address since the date of the breach, don’t forget to do this so the administrator can reconcile their records with current details. Step 3: Review the certification statement and submit. Make note of your confirmation number. If you have multiple lines or accounts that are eligible, please submit a claim for each notice because each notice is one record of eligibility.

How AT&T settlement payments are calculated

The settlement monies are shared between the two classes. Within Class 1, every person whose SSNs were taken (Tier 1) receives a payment five times greater than those within the class who had not had their SSNs exposed (Tier 2) — as spelled out in the plan of allocation laid out in court documents. In Class 2, individuals who did not claim a documented out-of-pocket loss will share pro rata in the remaining fund (Tier 3).

Your final amount will vary depending on the number of valid claims filed under your tier. Settlement officials frequently emphasize that there’s only so much money in the pot; therefore, participation rates have an impact on per-person payouts. That makes filing on time — and correctly — important.

Deadlines, opt-outs, and objections for this settlement

Claims must be filed in accordance with the deadlines established by the settlement and notice website. If you would rather sue alone or if you do not agree with your assigned class, you can opt out or object, but those actions have earlier cutoff dates and there are specific formats to use, including sending some requests by mail. A careful reading of your notice can prevent you from losing a step.

If your contact information has changed, let the administrator know right away, so you won’t miss your notice — and your payment. Change-of-address updates are generally done through the same portal used for claims.

Avoid scams and stay safe during the claims process

Only use the official claims portal or hotline provided on your notice. Be skeptical of unsolicited messages that seek your bank information or offer to file for you. The Federal Trade Commission says scammers frequently use class-action notices as opportunities to phish personal information after major breaches.

Even if you are receiving payment, exercise simple security practices like keeping an eye on your credit and setting up account alerts, along with good password hygiene. If you believe your data has been misused, nonprofit organizations such as the Identity Theft Resource Center offer advice.

Where to get help with the AT&T settlement claim

If you have any questions regarding eligibility, documentation, or how to submit a claim, use the phone number listed in your notice to contact the settlement administrator at (833) 890-4930. You may also refer to the detailed FAQs provided by the claim administrator, which describe the plan, success confirmations, and AT&T’s own records in connection with any breach investigations.

Bottom line: If you received a notice or suspect you’re affected, grab your ID, check your class, and file before the deadline. With claims open and payments dependent on valid submissions, the best way to expedite your share is filling out the form correctly and on time.